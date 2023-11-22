John McEnroe, Drew Brees Join Pickleball Pros to Prove How Quiet The OWL Pickleball Paddles Really Are

First USA Pickleball Quiet Category-certified paddle reduces noise by 50 percent while raising the bar on paddle performance

CHICAGO, Nov. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OWL Sport recently unveiled the first USA Pickleball Quiet Category-certified paddle proven to reduce noise by 50 percent. Today, tennis legend John McEnroe and former NFL quarterback Drew Brees took to the court alongside top pickleball pros to showcase how quiet the OWL paddle technology is while demonstrating the paddle's elite performance capabilities.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 21: > Drew Brees and John McEnroe debut the new OWL Pickleball Paddle on November 21, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for OWL Sport) (PRNewswire)

"I think the OWL paddle technology is going to revolutionize the game of pickleball," said John McEnroe, OWL Sport ambassador and 17-time Grand Slam tennis champion. "Unlike me, it is quiet but like me the OWL really performs and you know how much I like to win!"

Pickleball has recently been the source of noise issues in sound-sensitive locations across the country given the distinct staccato 'pop' sound the ball makes on impact. USA Pickleball created the Quiet Category to reduce the sport's sound output by recognizing pickleball products that help diminish acoustic output during play without negatively impacting performance. The OWL is the first paddle on the market that delivers a hertz level below 600 and a decibel level below 80, delivering a 50% reduction in total noise profile.

To help prove the sound reduction to pickleball enthusiasts, OWL Sport popped up a court in a place synonymous with being quiet - the Refectory at Chelsea Square , originally built to house the General Theological Seminary - to prove that the OWL paddle can be used to play whenever, wherever. McEnroe and Brees dinked around with pickleball pros and players of all levels highlighting the various features of the the OWL paddle, including its vibration dampening layers for arm and elbow comfort, balanced 'anti-head heavy' construction for effortless maneuverability and proprietary Acoustene™ sheath. While the pair might be known for their athletic abilities and accolades in other sports, the pickleball craze is spreading to all corners of the globe and converting professional athletes everywhere to elite pickleball players.

"It's no secret I am an avid fan and Pickleball player. Being newly acquainted with the OWL paddle, I can say I've really enjoyed playing with it" said Super Bowl champion and Super Bowl MVP quarterback, Drew Brees. "It's a silent killer on the court, and I highly recommend it for players of all skill levels. I think you'll be pleasantly surprised by the difference it makes."

Not only is the OWL paddle receiving attention for its performance capabilities and ability to silence the competition while solving the noise issue, it's also being lauded for its sleek packaging and unique customer purchasing experience (with more exciting products including apparel to come).

"I'm amazed at how well the OWL paddle plays - I couldn't believe the shots I was able to hit. It feels so comfortable on my arm and my elbow, giving me the ability to play better and longer." said Jessica Warren, former D1 tennis player and top APP pro player. "For me as a pickleball pro, I'm not as concerned about noise. I play with the OWL because it is the best playing paddle I've ever hit. I can confidently say that anyone who plays with the OWL will instantly improve their game."

The OWL paddles are now available for order at owlpaddle.com , and players (and bystanders) should expect to see more rules and regulations set in place by HOAs and parks mandating their use. The OWL paddles are available in four SKUs to meet all players' needs.

For more information on OWL Sport or to order the OWL paddle, visit owlpaddle.com or follow along on Facebook , Instagram , TikTok and X .

ABOUT OWL SPORT

OWL Sport was created by a group of people who had a problem to solve: they wanted to play pickleball when they wanted, where they wanted and without having to worry about noise complaints. Much like nature has created the perfect predator of the skies, OWL's unmatched team of engineers have perfected an elite version of the pickleball paddle that not only reduces sound output by 50%, but also provides players with a best-in-industry performance paddle for all skill levels. OWL paddles are currently the only pickleball paddles on the market that are USA Pickleball Quiet category-compliant. OWL Sport plans to continue its advancement of the racket sports industry through a relentless and meticulous commitment to innovation and superior playability. For more information, visit owlsport.com .

ABOUT USA PICKLEBALL

USA Pickleball is the National Governing Body (NGB) for the sport of pickleball in the United States. Its mission is to promote the development and growth of the sport while sanctioning events and providing annual members with premier tournaments, educational opportunities, player rankings, official rules and other exclusive benefits. USA Pickleball is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) corporation that is governed and operated by a Board of Directors and a national office staff, who provide the guidance and infrastructure for the continued expansion of the sport.

