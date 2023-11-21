Rivo.xyz Released Beta Version of Smart Contract Wallet and DeFi Marketplace | an All-in-One DeFi Platform

SINGAPORE, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rivo.xyz, a DeFi platform combining smart contract wallet and DeFi marketplace, announced the release of its Beta version today.

Rivo's Smart-Contract Wallet

Rivo Wallet is powered by account abstraction technology, and it empowers users to create a wallet without a seed phrase just by using Google or social media accounts. This brings users to a whole new level by giving them an experience of a seedless self-custody.

Being a cutting-edge solution, Rivo vastly simplifies UX making it possible for users to delve into the DeFi world in one click manner right from their wallet.

Rivo is multichain and it supports all the key networks, including Ethereum, Polygon, Arbitrum, Optimism, Binance Smart Chain, and Avalanche. Besides, it provides one-click cross-chain swaps, streamlining the trading process for simplicity and accessibility.

Rivo's DeFi Marketplace

This part of Rivo enables users to gain an instant exposure to advanced DeFi investment strategies selected by professional analysts.

Rivo's users will also get an opportunity to align their investment decisions with exclusive video-tutorials, risk assessment dashboards, and visualised content.

Rivo allows users to invest with any token they have on their balance. Once invested users can track their portfolio analytics and view detailed PnL. Additionally, users will get regular market reports and the latest analytics to guide them when investing.

Currently, there are eight strategies available on the market — Beefy Hop USDC , Stargate USDT , sfrxETH Staking , Locus Yield ETH , and others. The platform has already established integrations with leading protocols, including Frax Finance, Convex, and Yearn Finance.

As Iakov Levin, co-founder at Rivo, mentioned: "Rivo is driven by a desire to make DeFi accessible to everyone. We're achieving this goal by providing a user-oriented platform that simplifies the overall investment process and empowers our users with high-performance DeFi strategies."

That's what Rivo really believes in and thus, makes it possible for any investor to achieve their financial goals by having a smart Web3 solution wrapped up in a user-focused platform.

About Rivo

Rivo.xyz is a DeFi platform that combines a smart-contract wallet with a DeFi marketplace, providing easy access to earning with DeFi with just one click.

