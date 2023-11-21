PROFESSIONAL FIGHTERS LEAGUE AND DUDE WIPES PARTNER AHEAD OF 2023 PFL WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP

Partnership kicks off at the 2023 PFL World Championship on Friday, November 24 and runs through 2024; Tickets Available on Ticketmaster

DUDE Wipes to Provide PFL Fans Ticket Upgrade Opportunities and VIP Sweepstakes

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Professional Fighters League (PFL), the fastest growing and most innovative sports league, today announced a partnership with DUDE Wipes, the global men's hygiene brand, beginning at the 2023 PFL World Championship on November 24 and running throughout 2024.

Under the agreement, DUDE Wipes will present The DUDE to Watch, in which PFL head of fighter operators for PFL Europe and commentator Dan Hardy will breakdown the event's fighter to watch. Additionally, DUDE Wipes and PFL will host the Party Poopers Sweepstakes, where fans can enter to win VIP tickets, and Upgrade Your Bottoms where two lucky fans will have their tickets upgraded to cage side.

"The Professional Fighters League is pleased to partner with DUDE Wipes, a leader in men's hygiene," said PFL CCO Bryan Calka. "We are excited to deliver innovative segments in PFL programming and opportunities for premium fan engagement, beginning at the 2023 PFL World Championship on November 24 and continuing through our 2024 PFL Season."

"At DUDE Wipes, we pride ourselves on keeping our customers confidentially clean, and no one exhibits more confidence than a PFL fighter stepping into the cage for battle," said Ryan Meegan, Co-Founder of DUDE Products. "As we continue to wage our battle against toilet paper, we're looking forward to extending that feeling to PFL fans across the country with unique and fun touchpoints which will enhance their PFL and bathroom routine experience."

Tickets for the 2023 PFL World Championship, presented by CELSIUS® Essential Energy, are on sale now for the event featuring 12 finalists facing off for six world titles and six $1 million dollar championship purses.

PFL is the only organization in MMA with the sports-season format, where individual fighters compete in a regular season, playoffs, and championship each year. The combined roster of PFL and Bellator boasts 30% of its fighters independently world-ranked in the top 25 of their respective weight-class, the same percentage as UFC. PFL has an expansive global vision for the sport and is building the "Champions League of MMA" with PFL Europe, PFL MENA, and more international leagues in development. PFL leads in technology and innovation, with its proprietary PFL SmartCage, powering fight analytics, real-time betting, AI scoring, and a next-generation viewing experience. PFL is primetime on ESPN/ESPN+ in the U.S. and is broadcast and streamed in 150 countries with 20 premium media distribution partners.

ABOUT PROFESSIONAL FIGHTERS LEAGUE

Professional Fighters League (PFL) is a global powerhouse in MMA and the fastest-growing sports league world-wide. PFL has five live fight franchises, offering year-round content: PFL League Season, PFL PPV Super Fights, PFL Challenger Series, PFL International Leagues, and Bellator. Founded in 2018, PFL is backed by major blue-chip investors including SRJ, Ares, Knighthead, Luxor Capital, Waverley Capital, Elysian Park Ventures, and numerous NBA, MLB, NHL, and MLS team owners. MMA is the growth sport business of this decade, with 650 million fans worldwide, the youngest audience demographic, and true global revenue streams.

ABOUT DUDE PRODUCTS

DUDE is one of the fastest-growing men's hygiene companies in the U.S., started by three lifelong friends out of Chicago in 2012. Their flagship product, DUDE Wipes, the first flushable wipe marketed to men, is available on Amazon and in over 15,000 stores nationwide (Walmart, Kroger, Target, Albertsons, Safeway & HEB). In 2015 DUDE Products appeared on ABC's show Shark Tank, where they received an investment deal from Mark Cuban and have grown to become one of the most successful Shark Tank companies of all-time.

