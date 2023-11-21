Iraqi Artist Kadim Al Sahir Unveils "Hold Your Fire" in Alliance with the UN Chamber Music Society, Championing Global Humanitarian Causes

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The illustrious Kadim Al Sahir, whose name is virtually synonymous with the romance of Arabic music and revered as The Caesar of Arabic Music, proudly announces the imminent release of "Hold Your Fire." This profound track, emerging from his collaboration with the UN Chamber Music Society under the artistic guidance of Brenda Vongova, is set for a global release on November 23, 2023. The release aims to cast a spotlight on the ongoing global crises, connecting empathetically with a worldwide audience through its rich narrative and deep emotional resonance.

For more than four decades, Kadim has captivated millions, not only within the Arab world but also globally, achieving record sales in the hundreds of millions. His exceptional ability to fuse traditional Arabic melodies with diverse international music forms has marked him as a pioneer in the musical world. His collaborations with international stars such as Quincy Jones, Sarah Brightman and Lenny Kravitz, and his frequent partnerships with the revered Syrian poet Nizar Qabbani, have underlined the poetic and profound depth that has cemented his status as an enduring cultural icon.

"Hold Your Fire," with lyrics that poignantly capture the universal human experiences of pain, loss, and the longing for peace, transcends geographic and cultural boundaries. "This song is a heartfelt cry for peace and a testament to the resilience of the human spirit," states Kadim Al Sahir. "It's an earnest message of hope and solidarity to everyone suffering around our world."

Brenda Vongova of the UN Chamber Music Society of the United Nations Staff Recreation Council adds, "Working with Kadim has been an extraordinary journey of cultural and musical fusion. This collaboration symbolizes the unifying power of music, bridging diverse cultures and experiences."

A portion of the proceeds from "Hold Your Fire" will support the United Nations' humanitarian initiatives, thereby extending the impact of this collaboration beyond the realms of music into tangible global aid and support.

"Hold Your Fire" is not just a song, but a call for global awareness and a celebration of diversity. Find it on all major streaming services through this link: https://bfan.link/hold-your-fire.

For more information, contact: manager@kadimalsahir.org .

