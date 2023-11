Dana Incorporated to Participate in BofA Securities Leveraged Finance Conference and Barclays Global Automotive and Mobility Tech Conference

MAUMEE, Ohio, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) announced today it will participate in the BofA Securities Leveraged Finance Conference on Nov. 28, 2023. Beginning at 8:50 a.m. EST, Dana's Vice President and Treasurer John Geddes will join in a fireside chat for approximately 30 minutes.

Dana Incorporated logo. (PRNewsFoto/Dana Incorporated) (PRNewswire)

Dana will also be participating in the Barclays Global Automotive and Mobility Tech Conference on Nov. 30. Dana's Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Timothy Kraus will take part in a fireside chat from 1:20 p.m. to 1:55 p.m. EST.

Information on accessing the webcast will be posted to Dana's Investor website, www.dana.com/investors, before the events.

About Dana Incorporated

Dana is a leader in the design and manufacture of highly efficient propulsion and energy-management solutions that power vehicles and machines in all mobility markets across the globe. The company is shaping sustainable progress through its conventional and clean-energy solutions that support nearly every vehicle manufacturer with drive and motion systems; electrodynamic technologies, including software and controls; and thermal, sealing, and digital solutions.

Based in Maumee, Ohio, USA, the company reported sales of $10.2 billion in 2022 with 42,000 people in 31 countries across six continents. With a history dating to 1904, Dana was named among the "World's Most Ethical Companies" for 2023 by Ethisphere and as one of "America's Most Responsible Companies 2023" by Newsweek. The company is driven by a high-performance culture that focuses on valuing others, inspiring innovation, growing responsibly, and winning together, earning it global recognition as a top employer. Learn more at dana.com.

