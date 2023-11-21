Commvault to Talk Cyber Resiliency at AWS re:Invent 2023

Join Commvault at booth #1260 for an in-depth look at its new platform, Commvault Cloud, powered by Metallic AI

TINTON FALLS, N.J., Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Commvault, a leading provider of cyber resilience and data protection solutions for hybrid cloud organizations, is excited to showcase Commvault Cloud, powered by Metallic AI, at AWS re:Invent 2023, running November 27- December 1. Exhibiting at Booth #1260, Commvault will provide AWS customers with the opportunity to see the new solutions in action for themselves, which are also now available in AWS Marketplace .

Show attendees can expect a packed schedule from Commvault, ranging from in-booth demos and giveaways to partner speaking sessions with NetApp (Booth #950) and Hitachi Vantara (Booth #1532) and an exploration of real-world case studies. Can't-miss activities include:

Product leaders from Commvault will discuss its new platform capabilities and how joint innovation with AWS allows Commvault to protect customer data at petabyte scale while meeting strict regulatory requirements and staying resilient in the face of cyber threats. Register today

Only Commvault Cloud can meet the demands of the hybrid enterprise at the lowest TCO. Stop by the booth to see it in action or schedule a one-on-one meeting with a Commvault expert.

Discover how Commvault is partnering with NetApp and AWS to drive cyber resilience and seamless protection and mobility across hybrid cloud environments, including support for Amazon FSx for NetApp ONTAP.

Find out how Commvault is partnering with Hitachi and AWS to provide customers with innovative AI-driven threat detection and security across their hybrid cloud environments.

Together, Commvault and AWS accelerate how customers modernize their business and enable faster innovation. Whether it's cyber resilience with comprehensive security and accelerated backup and recovery, continuous cost optimization, or workload migration and conversion, Commvault delivers the tools to identify risk, remediate, and recover business-critical AWS workload.

To learn more about how Commvault and AWS protect customer data, visit Booth #1260 during AWS re:Invent and trial Commvault Cloud in AWS Marketplace.

Commvault (NASDAQ: CVLT) is the gold standard in cyber resilience. The company empowers customers to uncover, take action, and rapidly recover from cyberattacks – keeping data safe and businesses resilient. The company's unique AI-powered platform combines best-in-class data protection, exceptional data security, advanced data intelligence, and lightning-fast recovery across any workload or cloud at the lowest TCO. For over 25 years, more than 100,000 organizations and a vast partner ecosystem have relied on Commvault to reduce risks, improve governance, and do more with data.

