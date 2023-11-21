CHRISTOPHER P. TESSITORE TO RETIRE AS GENERAL COUNSEL OF NNN REIT, INC.; GINA M. STEFFENS NAMED AS SUCCESSOR

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE: NNN), a real estate investment trust, today announced that Christopher P. Tessitore, Executive Vice President and General Counsel, will retire effective January 1, 2024. Gina M. Steffens will succeed Mr. Tessitore as Executive Vice President and General Counsel. Ms. Steffens will join the company as of November 30, 2023.

Mr. Tessitore has served as Executive Vice President of the Company since January 2007, as General Counsel since February 2006 and as Secretary since May 2006. He also previously served as Senior Vice President and Assistant General Counsel of the Company from 2005 to 2006. Prior to March 2005, Mr. Tessitore was a shareholder at the law firm of Lowndes, Drosdick, Doster, Kantor & Reed, P.A. Mr. Tessitore previously served on the board of directors of Elevate Orlando and as the lead director and on the executive committee of BETA Center, Inc.

Steve Horn, Chief Executive Officer, commented: "We are grateful to Chris for his more than 18 years of dedicated service to NNN's shareholders, associates, board of directors and tenants. He has been an integral part of the growth of NNN, navigating our legal efforts with a steady hand, sound judgment and an innate skill for solving complex issues. I am excited about the future of NNN and am pleased to add a vital team member of Gina's caliber to help us guide the company as we move forward."

Ms. Steffens joins NNN with extensive public and private company experience. She was most recently Chief Executive Officer of PHM Brands. Previously she was Chief Legal Officer at PHM Brands, General Counsel of Real Capital Solutions, Assistant General Counsel and Senior Director at Vail Resorts Management Company and Senior Counsel and Director at Regency Centers Corporation. Her prior experience includes positions with the law firms Foley & Lardner, LLP as well as Lowndes, Drosdick, Doster, Kantor & Reed, P.A. Ms. Steffens is a graduate of the University of Florida and earned her Juris Doctor at the George Washington University Law School.

Mr. Tessitore, commented: "I am honored to have served on the NNN executive team and to have helped lead NNN over the last 18 years. I am excited Gina is joining NNN and know that her excellent reputation, extensive experience, and proven track record of dedication and innovation will make her a valuable addition to the executive team."

NNN REIT invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2023, the company owned 3,511 properties in 49 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 35.8 million square feet and a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.1 years. NNN is one of only three publicly traded REITs to have increased annual dividends for 34 or more consecutive years. For more information on the company, visit www.nnnreit.com.

