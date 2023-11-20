LOCHNER ACQUIRES TRIUNITY, INC. TO GROW NATIONAL TRANSIT & RAIL PRACTICE

CHICAGO, Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- H.W. Lochner, Inc. (Lochner), a leading provider of transportation infrastructure planning and engineering services, is expanding its professional talent and service offering in the Transit & Rail and Municipal Services markets with the acquisition of Triunity, Inc.

Founded in 2003 by brothers Jonnie Thomas and Marvin Thomas, Triunity delivers best-in-class program/project management and controls, construction management, and specialized communication systems/electrical engineering services for transit and rail agencies, as well as road and highway, aviation, water and wastewater, and municipal clients throughout the U.S. The company is headquartered in Denver, with additional offices in Los Angeles, CA; Seattle, WA; and Boston, MA.

"We are thrilled to welcome our new colleagues," said Lochner's Board Chairman and CEO Terry Ruhl. "Triunity's stellar reputation for program/construction management services and differentiated engineering solutions are complementary to Lochner's infrastructure-focused transit and rail portfolio. Lochner now has the scale and expertise to establish a National Transit & Rail Practice, under the leadership of Gary Thomas, the former president and executive director of Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART). Additionally, with Triunity's Colorado headquarters, we are planning in 2024 for the firm to become the Front Range Region for Lochner within our established surface transportation practice."

"I am proud of the company Marvin and I have built and our dedicated team of professionals," said Triunity Chief Executive Officer, Jonnie Thomas. "In Lochner, we found a partner who shares our vision of becoming the company of choice for our employees and clients by harnessing the talents and ideas of a diverse group of individuals to improve public transportation in communities across America."

Added Triunity Board Chairman Marvin Thomas, "I have been blessed to work with some of the greatest folks in the world at Triunity. Now we get to enlarge the circle of trust and expertise with our new Lochner colleagues, further embedding our core values of competence, character, client-focus, and community in everything we do."

The firm will operate as Triunity, Inc., A Lochner Company, under the continued leadership of Jonnie and Marvin Thomas. Jonnie Thomas is also joining Lochner's Board of Directors.

Morrissey Goodale advised Lochner on the transaction.

About Lochner

Founded in 1944, Lochner provides planning, environmental, design, construction engineering and inspection, right-of-way, and drainage services for surface transportation, aviation, and water clients across the United States. The company is ranked No.128 in Engineering News-Record's list of the Top 500 Design Firms.

About Triunity, Inc.

Founded in 2003, Triunity, Inc. is a professional services firm providing engineering and program management/construction management services for some of the nation's most challenging transit, transportation, aviation, water/wastewater, and public infrastructure projects.

