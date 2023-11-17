Grubbly Farms raises Series A funding round to transform the pet food industry with sustainable insect protein from black soldier fly grubs

Funding will support efficient scaling & customer acquisition in the pet chicken market.

ATLANTA, Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Grubbly Farms, a specialty pet food company using black soldier fly grub protein as a healthier and more sustainable protein alternative, today announced it has closed its Series A funding round. The round was jointly led by internal investors Overline and Oval Park Capital with reinvestment from Chris Klaus, Founder of Internet Security Systems and current CEO of Fusion World and Gina Del Vecchio, Co-Founder & General Partner at Off Leash Ventures.

Co-Founders, Sean Warner and Patrick Pittaluga (PRNewswire)

Grubbly Farms raises Series A funding round to transform the pet food industry with sustainable insect protein.

With this capital infusion, Grubbly Farms plans to double down on its historical focus on the pet chicken market, currently estimated at $4 billion per year. Since inception in 2015, Grubbly Farms has become the dominant premium brand for backyard, pet chicken feed with over 15,000 five-star reviews and a 50% subscriber retention rate after 12 months (compared to the pet industry average of 33%). Pet chickens are the 3rd most popular pet in America, only trailing dogs and cats. Grubbly Farms has answered the demand for high quality, all-natural options for flock owners who want healthier options for their chickens.

"When it comes to pet chicken feed, backyard flock owners with a higher standard for quality ingredients were largely underserved. There's immense potential for how we can use the black soldier fly grub to support pet nutrition and we know this is just the beginning," said co-Founder and CEO Sean Warner.

Over $1 billion dollars has been invested into insect manufactures as they strive to develop and produce sustainable proteins at a fraction of the greenhouse gas emissions when compared to traditional proteins. The grubs are raised off food waste diverted from landfills. By partnering with insect manufacturers around the world, Grubbly Farms has helped divert over 30 million pounds of food waste.

About Grubbly Farms

Grubbly Farms is a specialty pet food company that uses farm-fresh ingredients and black soldier fly grub protein to support premium pet nutrition while offering a sustainable, planet-friendly protein alternative to traditional protein sources. Grubbly Farms transform wasted food into grub protein, diverting food waste that would otherwise go to landfills. Grubs eat the pre-consumer food waste, upcycling twice their body weight in a single day. The result is a clean and nutritious protein source that supports natural foraging instincts for healthier pets and planet.

GrubblyFarms.com (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Grubbly Farms