The Automotive Innovation Technology Awards 2023 have been announced

Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 8:15 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago

BEIJING, Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In today's automotive industry, technological changes are disrupting the business model of the entire value chain. Behind the change is the power of innovation driving development. Whether it is battery-motor-electronic control, perception-decision-execution, driving safety and information security, each key performance requires the strong support of several technologies.

Focusing on automotive core technology innovation and promoting international and domestic technology cooperation is the purpose and significance of the "Automotive Innovation Technology Awards", held by the Automobil Industrie China Media Platform, in cooperation with top domestic and international industry organizations and technology experts.

Automotive Innovation Technology Award
Automotive Innovation Technology Award(PRNewswire)

This is the sixth consecutive year for the Automobil Industrie China Media Platform to Organize the "Automotive Innovation Technology Award", and this year's award continues to setup the "Technology Innovation Award" and adds the "'Dual Carbon' Benchmarking Enterprise Award" in line with the global development trend. The "Technology Innovation Award" covers the fields of new energy, intelligent Internet connection and cutting-edge parts and components technology, while the "Dual Carbon Benchmarking Enterprise Awards" focus on recognizing industry leaders who have made outstanding contributions to low-carbon product development and sustainable development.

Award remains fierce. In the past few months, after careful screening by AI Automotive's editors in China and Germany, rigorous evaluation by domestic and international automotive technology by experts, and online voting by a wide range of automotive professionals, 32 technologies and products were finally awarded the "Technology Innovation Award", and seven companies were awarded the "Double Carbon Benchmarking Enterprise Award".

The award results and ceremony were held on November 10, 2023 at the "2023 (16th) International Automotive Technology Congress", where a number of innovative technologies that have made outstanding contributions to the progress of the automotive industry received great attention from the industry, and automotive users and suppliers gathered together to look forward to a bright prospect for the future of smart electricity and mobility.

Winners
Winners(PRNewswire)

List of Winners:

Automotive Innovation Technology Award 2023

-Technical Innovation Award

Technology or Product

Company

800V 8-layer Flat Wire Oil-cooled Stator Project

Wipertech China

The Second Generation Hydrogen Fuel Cell Air Compressor of Garrett

Garrett (China) Investment Co., Ltd.

MAHLE Bionic Bettery Cooling Plate

MAHLE Investment(China) Co., Ltd.

Integrated metallic bipolar plate

Dana Corporation

Dual Motor Smart Electric Drive (HFE30C)

Chongqing Qingshan Industry Co., Ltd.

The New Generation of NACS Charging Inlet

TE Connectivity

Fuel Cell Sensor

Sensata Technologies

High Pressure Thermal Network Simulation Solution Techniques

Rosenberg Asia Pacific Electronics Co., LTD

Deep Oil Cooling Technology (EDU L300)

InfiMotion

High-voltage SIC Electric Drive System Drive Technology

CRRC electric drive

The 4th Generation SIC MOSFET

ROHM Co., Ltd.

Upgrading the driving experience to a new level with revolutionary cockpit design

Continental Interior Wuhu Co., Ltd

Vehicle Motion Control Software Product -cubiX

ZF

International Standard - in-vehicle Ethernet Connectivity

Rosenberg Asia Pacific Electronics Co., LTD

Road Surface Detection & Early Intuitive Warning Software

Nexteer Automotive

LiDAR System Solutions for Series Production

LiangDao Intelligence

DMS Offshore Program to Meet EU Regulations

Hangzhou Ruijian Zhixing Technology Co., Ltd.

Hands-off Detection: AS8579

ams OSRAM

Maternal and infant design intelligent Cockpit Domain Controller

Huizhou Foryou General Electronics Co., Ltd.

Redundant Electric Steering on the New Generation Platform

Bosch HUAYU Steering Systems Co., Ltd.

Continental new generation brake-by-wire braking system MK C2®

Continental Technical Automotive  systems(shanghai) Co., Ltd.

Faurecia "Seat for the planet"

Faurecia (China) Holding Co., Ltd.

HELLA Smart Light System Solution

HELLA

Webasto high-tech glass roof systems

Webasto China

Front Bumper Lower Body Assy

HRC

Electrical Bypass Valve Gen. 6

Rheinmetall (China) Investment Co., Ltd.

Environmentally friendly seat polyurethane foam technology

NOBO AUTOMOTIVE SYSTEM CO.,LTD

Molecular Engineered integration - MEi

FUCHS LUBRICANTS (CHINA) LTD.

Pentatonic Thermal Plastic Composite Battery Enclosures

Kautex

Leading the new track-Full dry line control EMB

Figure Technology

DIAvent Explosion-proof vent valve

NOK-Freudenberg Group Sales China Co., Ltd.

48V electronic and electrical architecture Electronic oil pump

G-eDrive (Beijing) Auto Tech.Co., Ltd.

Note：The above rankings are not in any order.

Automotive Innovation Technology Award 2023

-'Double Carbon' Benchmarking Enterprise Award

Continental Interior Wuhu Co., Ltd

Schaeffler China

Sensata Technologies Baoying Co., Ltd

Toyota Boshoku(China) Co., Ltd.

Novelis(China)Aluminum Products Co., Ltd.

Freudenberg Group

Zhuxhou CSRTimes Electric Drive Technology Co., Ltd.

Note：The above rankings are not exhaustive.

In the future we expect more enterprises to promote the comprehensive upgrading of auto-motive industry in the direction of cleaner and more environmentally friendly, smarter and more convenient, safer and more comfortable. It will empower human beings with forward-thinking and crystallization of wisdom for the future of intelligent electric and beautiful travel.

