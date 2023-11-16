OUTSIDE MAGAZINE NAMES CRESTONE CAPITAL AS ONE OF AMERICA'S TOP 50 BEST PLACES TO WORK FOR FOURTH TIME

Colorado-based wealth management firm No. 9 on the 2023 list of 50 best companies

BOULDER, Colo., Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Crestone Capital LLC, a multi-family office wealth management firm that provides services to an exclusive network of entrepreneurs, business owners and their families, today announced that Outside magazine ranked it the 9th best company to work for in the country. Crestone Capital is one of 27 Colorado-based companies to make the 2023 list.

After more than two decades in business, the firm continues to offer a dynamic, inclusive environment where nearly 60 percent of leadership and management positions are held by women. The flexible and supportive culture provides employees with professional development opportunities, the ability to make a difference in their community through paid time off and matching grants and a culture where people and clients remain the priority.

The firm promotes wellness from multiple perspectives including unlimited PTO, and the ability for team members to work from anywhere for up to four weeks a year. In addition, there is a "Get Creative" program where employees can choose to engage in local arts and culture programs, monthly allowance for holistic benefits and ongoing internal executive coaching. The employees and clients are encouraged to participate in "Adventure Experiences" together including cycling tours on one of Crestone's branded bikes, mountain biking excursions, a Powdercat ski trip in Steamboat Springs, or volunteering together in the community.

"Our employees bring a work-hard, play-hard mentality to the company every day," said Matt Wiles, president of Crestone, an independent, 100% employee-owned firm that manages more than $3.6 billion in assets. "We pride ourselves on offering a transparent, innovative, and high-performance culture that allows our team members to integrate their personal and professional lives in a meaningful way that benefits one another, our clients and the communities where we work, live and play."

Outside's "Best Places to Work" program celebrates the innovative companies setting a new standard for a healthy work-life balance. The list was compiled with the help of the Outdoor Industry Association and Best Companies Group. The selection process began with an outreach effort that identified a wide range of nonprofit and for-profit organizations with employees working in an office in the United States. Participating companies were sent confidential employee-satisfaction surveys and employer questionnaires to collect information about benefits, compensation, policies, job satisfaction, environmental initiatives and community outreach programs. The experts at the Best Companies Group then analyzed the results and selected the companies that best enable employees to pursue active lifestyles, while also supporting their social and environmental contributions.

About Crestone Capital LLC

Crestone Capital delivers a suite of fully integrated investment management and wealth advisory services to families looking to protect and enhance their wealth and define their legacy. With more than 30 years of experience, we help entrepreneurs, business owners, and their families pursue a better life lived. Consistent with client interests, we are a fee-only advisor that serves our clients as fiduciaries, putting their needs and interests first. Crestone is 100% employee owned, with 50+ employees with offices in Boulder, Denver, Austin and Los Angeles. Learn more at CrestoneCapital.com.

About Outside

Outside is America's leading active lifestyle brand. For more than 30 years, Outside has covered travel, sports, adventure, health, and fitness, as well as the personalities, the environment, and the style and culture of the world Outside. The Outside family includes Outside magazine, the only magazine to win three consecutive National Magazine Awards for General Excellence, The Outside Buyer's Guides, Outside Online, Outside Television, Outside Events, Outside+ tablet edition, and Outside Books. Visit us online and on Facebook .

