Nova Space Inc. Announces Support To The Space Force and National Security Space Institute

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pure Capital Solutions' (OTC: PCST) wholly owned subsidiary Nova Space announced today that it has been awarded a contract to support training and education development at the National Security Space Institute.

The National Security Space Institute (NSSI) is the U.S. Space Force's premier source for space continuing education, complementing existing space education programs at Air University, the Naval Postgraduate School, and the Air Force Institute of Technology. NSSI provides worldwide responsive and relevant space professional continuing education to the Department of Defense, U.S. government entities, and international partners to develop graduates with the intellectual capacity and agility to deter conflict, defend capabilities, and defeat aggression in the space domain.

Under this contract, Nova Space is providing employees to directly support NSSI and Space Force efforts at the schoolhouse to include training and education development, digital courseware design and implementation, as well as instructor support.

"From the beginning, Nova Space has developed award-winning digital education designed to create new subject matter experts quickly and efficiently within the space domain. As the NSSI and Space Force look to expand digital education offerings, we at Nova Space are excited to offer our expertise in supporting the creation of a new generation of Guardians. Combining our expertise within military space operations and word-class learning development, I see this as a long-term partnership that will continue to grow into the future" said Joseph Horvath, Nova Space CEO.

Nova Space currently supports employers in both the commercial and government space industry, within all sectors, to include launch, satellites, manufacturing, industrials, and government agencies. Individuals, government agencies, and organizations are empowering their teams through the challenge-based interactive content developed by Nova Space, covering the foundational pillars of the space industry.

"2023 has been an extraordinary year of growth for Nova Space. Adding full-time support to NSSI in training and course development demonstrates our team's ability to impress clients and partners with quality, trusted solutions, and subject matter expertise. Strategically, Nova Space has added multiple revenue streams with long-term visibility providing a solid diversified portfolio" said Christopher Allen, Nova Space COO.

ABOUT NOVA SPACE INC: Nova Space is already well known for its signature space professional-development programs, designed to support the growth of space industry professionals, entrepreneurs and business leaders, commercial companies, and governmental organizations. The founders of the company have more than five decades of combined experience in space operations, astronautics, and custom learning development in both commercial and government settings. To learn more, visit novaspaceinc.com .

ABOUT PURE CAPITAL SOLUTIONS, INC.

Since 2006, Pure Capital Solutions, Inc has been assisting small to medium sized businesses via investment and consulting. We have provided short-term financing, factoring, loans, and consulting services using our diverse expertise. We also directly invest in our subsidiaries and help them grow. Learn more by visiting purecapitalsolution.com .

