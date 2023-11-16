Meet the New BrandMuscle: Local Marketing Leader Gets a Revamped Look

Meet the New BrandMuscle: Local Marketing Leader Gets a Revamped Look

BrandMuscle reintroduces itself with new messaging, website, and brand identity

CHICAGO, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BrandMuscle reintroduces itself following a brand refresh and full website redesign. As leaders in the local marketing space for over 20 years, BrandMuscle wanted their brand to better reflect the modern and innovative company they are today.

This redesign is a commitment to innovation, sustainability, and seamless user experience.

But this redesign isn't just about look and feel — it's a commitment to technology, sustainability, and seamless user experience.

In addition to a new logo, brand colors, and tone, BrandMuscle's website also features custom pages tailored to their three core audiences — beverage alcohol brands, Fortune 1000 companies, and channel affiliates. These pages are designed to create a more personalized and engaging user experience that gives visitors valuable information tailored to their unique industries.

"The site's look and feel finally emulates the level of quality BrandMuscle has always delivered to our clients," said Amanda Starke, Art Director at BrandMuscle. "The vibrant colors, the modern logo, the cohesive imagery — it was the missing piece of the puzzle."

This launch reflects BrandMuscle's dedication to:

Innovation: BrandMuscle is an industry innovator, delivering AI-powered solutions that push the boundaries of local marketing technology and serving compliant go-to-market services and solutions for our clients.

Branding: As a company that understands the value of brand, BrandMuscle refreshed their image to show their true personality — modern, clean, and easy to work with.

Doing the right thing: The new website reaffirms BrandMuscle's commitment to sustainability, displaying their environmental, social, and governance (ESG) certifications and benchmarks.

"This year, we've been laser-focused on our positioning and messaging while introducing innovative AI solutions to the marketplace," said Helen Baptist, Chief Strategy and Market Officer at BrandMuscle. "By refreshing our brand and website, we're clearly communicating who we are, what we do, and who we do it for."

See what's new by exploring the BrandMuscle website. Stay tuned for more innovative products and features.

Connect With BrandMuscle

LinkedIn , Twitter , and Facebook . Follow BrandMuscle on, and

Get in touch with one of our experts. with one of our experts.

About BrandMuscle

BrandMuscle makes channel marketing easy by empowering beverage alcohol brands and Fortune 1000 companies to activate and amplify local markets. Our flexible ecosystem of solutions helps brands drive revenue and protects businesses against legal, fiduciary, and other compliance risks. The BrandMuscle platform pairs cutting-edge technology with proven marketing services to support highly regulated verticals.

More than 1.5M local businesses and over 50,000 sales reps and affiliates use BrandMuscle to seamlessly scale corporate branding, messaging, and demand generation to engage customers and increase ROI. Our robust ecosystem addresses every aspect of local channel marketing to unleash hyper-local activation for affiliates.

Media contact

Jordan Feise

jordan.feise@brandmuscle.com

Brand Muscle Logo (PRNewsfoto/Brandmuscle) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE BrandMuscle