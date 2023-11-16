Hisense's Smart Life Products Honored with CES 2024 Innovation Awards

QINGDAO, China, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Three products from Hisense, the global consumer electronics and appliances corporation, have been recognized as CES® 2024 Innovation Award honorees: 110 UX, In-Vehicle Projection System and Smart Built-In Dishwasher.

The annual CES Innovation Awards from the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), the organization behind CES, recognizes outstanding design and engineering in new consumer technology products.

Scenario-driven Revolution in Display Technology

As the pioneer in LED industry innovations, Hisense has reached unprecedented levels of brightness and realistic image quality with its ULED X technology. This is the culmination of Hisense's over ten years of research and development experience, marking the pinnacle of LED picture quality for home entertainment.

Hisense's 110 UX – Recognition in the Audio & Video Components & Accessories category represents a monumental leap for Hisense in LED display innovation. The 110 UX introduces a new level of display precision and performance by incorporating over 40,000 backlight zones on an expansive 110-inch screen, minimizing backlight leakage and elevating contrast. Featuring high-powered Mini LED technology achieves unprecedented brightness levels of up to 10,000 nits, significantly enhancing contrast and dynamic range.

Meanwhile, Hisense also brings cutting-edge display technology to the automotive industry with its first In-Vehicle Projection System, which was recognized in the In-Vehicle Entertainment category. By seamlessly integrating Hisense's high-performance laser holographic HUD, panoramic projection display and exterior lighting projection systems, Hisense is revolutionizing interactions with intelligent connected vehicles.

The Future Smart Life at Home

Since introducing its first full-size refrigerator to the U.S. in 2019, Hisense has continued to expand its home appliance catalog, which has grown to include gas and electric ranges, over-the-range microwaves, dishwashers, and wine & beverage coolers.

The new Smart Built-In Dishwasher received recognition for its smart functionality and design. With Hisense's latest smart dishwasher, users can load their dishes, select a cleaning program, and have detergent automatically added to the dishes in the precise quantity required for each wash.

"This award is just the start of what's to come for Hisense home appliances," said David Gold, President of Hisense Americas. "With an experienced team in the U.S. dedicated to quality product performance and developing new innovations, Hisense appliances will continue to improve and expand at breakneck speed. We look forward to introducing a wide range of new products over the next several years and growing Hisense's position as a category leader not only in the U.S, but across the Americas."

Hisense will debut these award-winning innovations at CES® 2024 from January 9-12 in Central Hall, Booth 18217 of the Las Vegas Convention Center.

