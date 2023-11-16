Fusion92 Announces Acquisition of TRAK Data

The Union Enhances Fusion92's Data Offerings With Robust AI and Machine Learning Capabilities

CHICAGO, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Marketing Transformation Partner Fusion92 is announcing today the acquisition of TRAK Data , a software as a service (SaaS), artificial intelligence-driven, data modeling platform. The acquisition allows Fusion92 and its clients direct access to science-backed, top-performing audience lists, illuminating ideal customer profiles that lead to improved marketing outcomes. The full TRAK team will be retained and join Fusion92's existing Data & Analytics department.

"As the lines between marketing and data science continue to blur, this acquisition stands as a testament to our strategic commitment to harnessing the best of both worlds and our household-level audience targeting strategies," said Matt Murphy, founder and chief executive officer of Fusion92. "The team at TRAK has innovated the delivery of predictive modeling, taking the guesswork out of audience profile development with precise data models now available within minutes, not weeks or months. The addition of this platform not only offers direct access to SaaS for marketers but also allows us as a partner to efficiently layer premier data science alongside Fusion92's end-to-end marketing services, translating to game-changing outcomes for the work we plan, activate and optimize for brands."

TRAK was founded in Toronto, Canada, in 2019 by Jessica Akinwale and Brian Tran. Its proprietary algorithm leverages AI and machine learning techniques to transform manual data science and modeling techniques into an automated process, giving businesses of all sizes access to sophisticated data science. Now joining Fusion92 as the vice president of Strategy – Data Science & Technology and vice president of Data Science & Technology, respectively, Akinwale and Tran will bring more than 20 years of experience to Fusion92, supporting continued TRAK software growth. Additionally, Akinwale and Tran will consult with client partners who are ready to lean into TRAK not as a SaaS product alone but what Fusion92 refers to as Software With a Service (SWaS) for those who want a deeper level of human support through their data journeys. TRAK's system will be layered into Fusion92's existing products and services and as a standalone offering through the company. As an outcome-based company, Fusion92 is fueled by first-party data and connects the dots from data to outcomes, delivering growth and real-world solutions to marketers.

"Our goal has always been to make data science more accessible and to help marketers get to the heart of what matters — their audience," said Akinwale. "Joining the innovative Fusion92 team will help take our offering to the next level."

"Fusion92 was an ideal partner for this strategic union because they are all in on emerging marketing technology, science and ingenuity," added Tran. "Fusion92 is one of the rare companies that have in-house access to industry-leading consumer marketing data, which is a dream for both of us as data scientists as well as the clients seeking expansive, precise data points. We're excited to bring our offering to Fusion92's clients, other industry partners and beyond."

This is the fourth acquisition for Fusion92 since January 2022 and the eighth acquisition overall since Fusion92 was founded in 1999.

About Fusion92

Founded in 1999, Fusion92 is a Marketing Transformation Partner that helps innovatively solve business challenges, delivering exponential returns for brands. The firm fuels business transformation in today's digital economy by imagining unexpected, data-driven solutions and seamlessly integrating across its end-to-end marketing products and services. The independent, Chicago-based firm with additional hubs in Detroit, Austin and Denver is backed by Serata Capital Partners and Landon Capital Partners and is committed to a diverse, equitable, inclusive workplace that drives positive impact in our global community. Learn more at Fusion92.com.

