Customer Management Practice Unveils Cutting Edge Research And Advisory Service For Solution Providers To Elevate Buyer Understanding And Enhance Value Propositions

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CMP Research, a division of Customer Management Practice (CMP), a market intelligence firm for the customer management industry, has launched a new state-of-the-art offering, enabling a competitive advantage for Solution Providers. The solution was designed to provide vendors with extensive research, data, and tailored advice to understand requirements of strategic buyers, improve value proposition and benchmark against the marketplace.

Customer Management Practice Research Elevates Business with Special Focus on Customer Contacts and CX Excellence

"CMP Research for Solution Providers arms organizations with a competitive advantage through a dedicated customer contact and CX lens, says Nicole Kyle, Co-Founder and Managing Director at CMP Research. "The expansion of our services underscores our commitment to empowering businesses across various industries, providing invaluable insights that drive success in the ever-evolving landscape of customer contact."

CMP Research for Solution Providers includes access to powerful tools designed to enhance business strategies including gaining key insight into investment criteria and tailored advice related to specific industry pain points. Additional product features include signature research studies, client webinars, comparison data and reports, and more.

About CMP Research, a division of Customer Management Practice

CMP Research helps customer contact executives make better decisions faster amid transformation using independent quantitative and qualitative research, data-driven analysis, advisory services, and community insights from Customer Contact week, CMP's Research Board, and client community. CMP Research sits at the intersection of customer contact and the future of work.

About Customer Management Practice

The Customer Management Practice (CMP) is a leading market intelligence firm for the customer management industry, offering a comprehensive suite of events, research, marketing, and business development services. As a trusted partner to customer contact executives, CMP addresses the pressing challenges through various channels, including live events such as its industry-leading series, Customer Contact Week, online event communities, and cutting-edge industry research. With research-backed insights and data-driven advisory services, CMP provides its clients with a holistic view of their customer management issues. It delivers new perspectives for executives craving a clear understanding of their strengths and weaknesses relative to their peers and the industry. CMP's solutions empower executives to develop customer management skills, transforming customers into raving fans. CMP is dedicated to making its client's customer management rockstars. CMP's team of experts draws upon years of experience in the industry to provide tailored solutions that meet each client's unique needs to improve their customer experience, streamline operations, and boost their bottom line. For more information, visit, www.customermanagementpractice.com.

