Analysis Group Announces Senior-Level Promotions and Lateral Hires, and Welcomes New Affiliates

"We are delighted to announce several senior-level promotions and welcome lateral hires to the firm," said Martha S. Samuelson, CEO and Chairman of Analysis Group. "Our consultants bring creativity and intellectual rigor to the complex and multifaceted challenges our clients face. Among their many contributions, they have analyzed complex financial matters, shaped state-based energy policy in the US, designed innovative drug safety studies, conducted leading research studies on health economics and outcomes, analyzed the economics of platform markets, and applied expert economic and damages calculations across a wide range of litigation matters.

"In addition, we are excited to announce our affiliation with so many renowned academic and industry experts, who are widely recognized leaders in fields such as data science, consumer behavior, marketing, environment and energy, health care economics and policy, financial services regulation, and technology."

New Managing Principals and Principals

Judy Chang joined the firm in October and has more than 20 years of experience advising energy companies on regulatory and financial issues, particularly as they relate to investment decisions in electric transmission and various types of energy resources. She is the former undersecretary of energy and climate solutions for Massachusetts, in which role she spearheaded initiatives that shaped the state's energy policies and collaborated with various government agencies to set strategies and plans for decarbonization and mitigating climate change. Ms. Chang has testified before US federal and state agencies and regulatory authorities in Canada, Australia, and Singapore on topics related to energy resource deployment; energy contracts; transmission planning, access, and pricing; and electricity market design. She has worked in financing of various types of infrastructure, including the power sector in India. Ms. Chang has authored numerous reports and articles analyzing the economics of and policies around investments in power generation and electric transmission, clean energy development, energy storage, and system planning.

In addition to her role at Analysis Group, Ms. Chang is an adjunct lecturer in public policy at the Harvard Kennedy School and a senior fellow at the Kennedy School's Mossavar-Rahmani Center for Business and Government. She serves as an ambassador for the US Department of Energy's Clean Energy Education & Empowerment Initiative, and is a founding board member of New England Women in Energy and the Environment.

David Hutchings joined the firm in September. His expertise spans tax, transfer pricing, securities, finance, valuation, damages, and antitrust, with considerable experience in litigation, international arbitration, and investigations across many jurisdictions, including the US, Canada, the UK, the EU, Latin America, and Australia. He has assisted expert witnesses and attorneys for both taxpayers and taxing authorities and has been involved in securities disputes arising out of US financial crises related to residential mortgage-backed securities, credit ratings, and financial guaranty insurance. Mr. Hutchings has analyzed anticompetitive effects, evaluated potential remedies, examined the economics of platform markets, and assisted in the preparation of analysis and testimony before courts and government regulators, such as the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC).

In addition, he has quantified harms and foregone benefits, and valued natural resources and treaty entitlements, in several disputes between Canadian First Nations and the Crown, both testifying at trial and consulting to reach pre-dispute resolutions. He has also quantified damages arising from tortious interference, breach of contract, and other contractual and extra-contractual remedies, and provided valuation analyses in numerous commercial disputes.

François Laliberté specializes in biostatistics and the economics of health outcomes research. He investigates multiple facets of health research, including safety, cost of illness, resource utilization, adherence to therapies, cost effectiveness, and treatment outcomes. Mr. Laliberté's varied research has examined numerous forms of mental illnesses, respiratory diseases, cancer, cardiovascular diseases, and rare diseases. His expertise includes the retrospective database analysis of claims and electronic medical records, as well as clinical trial data analyses. He has implemented innovative data solutions such as Komodo Health, Mass General Brigham's Research Patient Data Registry, and IQVIA to address clients' research questions. Mr. Laliberté's research has been presented at conferences of the American Heart Association and the American Society of Clinical Oncology, among others. He has published over 100 papers in medical journals, including CHEST, the American Journal of Hematology, and the Journal of Affective Disorders.

Hongbo Yang is an expert in health economics and outcomes research (HEOR), with extensive experience in developing comprehensive HEOR strategies to support products throughout their entire life cycles. As part of her diverse portfolio of HEOR case work, she has developed robust launch strategies; generated real-world data (RWD); and created clinical, economic, and humanistic evidence to support product value propositions. Notably, Dr. Yang has led case teams in preparing submissions to health technology assessment (HTA) agencies across the world, including those in the UK, France, Germany, Norway, Australia, Canada, and Japan. She has also conducted numerous studies across various therapeutic areas – such as autoimmune diseases, infectious diseases, diabetes, blood disorders, oncology, women's health, and rare diseases – and worked across diverse treatment paradigms, including one-time interventions involving cell and gene therapies, as well as recurrent treatment regimens. Dr. Yang's work has been widely published in peer-reviewed journals and featured at health care conferences.

New Vice President

In Washington, DC, Mickey Ferri specializes in applied business economics and has extensive experience in economic analysis, business strategy, and data analysis. His litigation work includes economic consulting on damages, class certification, fraud, irreparable harm, and commercial success in a variety of areas, including intellectual property (IP), antitrust and competition, commercial disputes, and labor and employment.

New Affiliates

Christopher A. Bail – Professor of Sociology, Public Policy, Political Science, and Data Science, Duke University; Director, The Polarization Lab at Duke University – is widely recognized for his work in computational social science, which uses tools from data science to predict human behavior. His work leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to examine substantive issues ranging from social media to consumer protection, bot detection, and digital forensics. Professor Bail's research has led to new social media products and informed government legislation on the regulation of the technology sector in the US and internationally. He has served as an expert witness in litigation concerning a major social media company. Professor Bail's work has been published in Science, Nature, and the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, as well as profiled in several media outlets, including The New York Times, The New Yorker, NBC Nightly News, and the BBC. He is also the editor of the Oxford University Press Series in Computational Social Science. Professor Bail is the founder of the Summer Institute in Computational Social Science and helped launch Duke University's interdisciplinary data science master's program. He is a Guggenheim and Carnegie Fellow and has been awarded the Science Breakthrough of the Year Award by the Falling Walls Foundation.

Simon Blanchard – Dean's Professor and Provost's Distinguished Associate Professor, Georgetown University McDonough School of Business – uses experiments with observational data analyses to study how consumers make complex decisions about finance and technology. He serves as a marketing and research expert in commercial litigation and advises financial services and technology companies on business strategies and research. Professor Blanchard is the director of Georgetown's M.B.A. Certificate in Consumer Analytics and Insights program, and he teaches courses on research design, surveys, and quantitative analyses to undergraduate, graduate, and executive education program students. He has been named among the best 40 business professors under 40 by Poets&Quants, and a Young Scholar by the Marketing Science Institute.

Professor Blanchard is an associate editor of the Journal of Marketing Research, the Journal of Consumer Research, and the International Journal of Research in Marketing, and he has published articles in a number of prominent marketing journals. Professor Blanchard's research and perspectives on consumer finances and technology have been featured in media outlets such as Forbes, Fortune, Harvard Business Review, NerdWallet, The New York Times, Marketplace, and NBC News. In addition to serving on the Georgetown faculty, he served as a member of the American Marketing Association's Academic Council, and held visiting positions at Dartmouth College and Columbia University.

Stacie Bosley – Professor of Economics and William Kahlert Endowed Professor of Economics, Hamline University – specializes in microeconomics and behavioral economics, with a particular focus on examining the dynamics of multi-level marketing organizations (MLMs) in the US and worldwide, including the social and economic factors that influence participation in MLMs. She has been retained as an expert witness and testified at preliminary injunction hearings and trials in this area, and is frequently called upon to evaluate whether at-issue MLMs have misrepresented earning potential and whether they should be classified as pyramid schemes. Professor Bosley's expert work has spanned numerous federal and state litigations, including before the FTC, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and the Washington State Office of the Attorney General. A frequent presenter at academic and industry conferences, she has also been featured in USA Today, as well as on the BBC, HBO, and NPR. Professor Bosley's work has been published in numerous peer-reviewed journals, such as the Journal of Behavioral and Experimental Economics, The Journal of Consumer Affairs, and the Journal of Labor and Society. She teaches courses in microeconomic theory, behavioral economics, and econometrics, and has received multiple awards for her academic service and teaching. Prior to her career in academia, Professor Bosley was a consultant at Accenture.

Tim Giles – Senior Advisor, Analysis Group – joined the firm in June as an affiliate and is a finance expert specializing in valuation and financial analysis. He has worked extensively in international arbitration, including both commercial and investment treaty claims, and has been engaged in some of the most complex and high-profile financial and non-financial disputes. His experience covers a range of industries across the world, including financial services, energy, pharmaceuticals, software, luxury goods, mining, manufacturing, property development, and hotels. Mr. Giles has testified as a quantum expert in all the major international arbitration forums and in a number of High Court of Justice cases in London. In Galapagos Bidco S.À.R.L. v. Dr. Frank Kebekus, et al., a contentious financial restructuring, he was instructed by counsel for Galapagos Bidco S.À.R.L. Mr. Giles has also assessed the impact of restated accounts on the value of Autonomy in HP/Autonomy v. Lynch and Hussain; other restructurings, including Saltri III Ltd v. MD Mezzanine SA SICAR; and the challenge to the $50 billion Yukos award in the Netherlands.

Laura Happe – Clinical Professor and Director, Online M.S. Program in Pharmaceutical Outcomes and Policy, University of Florida College of Pharmacy – is a licensed pharmacist with more than 20 years of experience as an academic and a senior executive across health care consulting, pharmaceutical research, managed care, and graduate education. Her areas of expertise include pharmacy benefit management, drug coverage policy, pricing and payment flows throughout the supply chain, pharmacoeconomics, health outcomes research, and epidemiology. Prior to joining the University of Florida, Professor Happe was the chief pharmacy officer at Humana Pharmacy Solutions, where she directed the outcomes research and policy teams and led the enterprise opioid task force. She also served as Humana's director of research and publications, contributing to more than 70 articles published in peer-reviewed journals. Professor Happe is editor in chief of the Journal of Managed Care & Specialty Pharmacy.

Sabrina Howell – Associate Professor of Finance, NYU Stern School of Business – researches entrepreneurship, private equity, fintech, and innovation. She is a research associate at the National Bureau of Economic Research (NBER), a fellow at the Asian Bureau of Finance and Economic Research, and a research fellow at the Institute for Private Capital's Private Equity Research Consortium. She has testified before the US House Committee on Ways and Means and presented her work before the US Department of Energy, Senate Committee on Small Business and Entrepreneurship, Air Force, and Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. Professor Howell is the recipient of the AQR Asset Management Institute Young Researcher Award and the Kauffman Foundation Junior Faculty Research Fellowship, among other awards. She also serves as an associate editor of The Review of Financial Studies and a member of the advisory board to the American Female Finance Committee of the American Finance Association. Earlier in her career, Professor Howell was an energy security policy analyst and an energy consultant.

J. Michael McWilliams – Warren Alpert Foundation Professor of Health Care Policy and Professor of Medicine, Harvard Medical School; Physician, Brigham and Women's Hospital – researches health care spending, quality, and access, with the goal of informing policies and systems that support efficiency and equity in health care. His work has focused on the design and effects of payment systems, the organization and quality of health care delivery, physician agency, the effects of health insurance coverage, and quasi-experimental methods for causal inference in observational research. Dr. McWilliams is a principal investigator of a large program project (P01) on Medicare, funded by the National Institute on Aging. His research has earned numerous honors, including the HSR Impact Award and Alice S. Hersh New Investigator Award from AcademyHealth, the Outstanding Junior Investigator of the Year Award from the Society of General Internal Medicine (SGIM), and distinctions for specific papers from SGIM, the National Institute for Health Care Management Foundation, Health Affairs, AcademyHealth, and NEJM Catalyst. Dr. McWilliams is an elected member of the National Academy of Medicine and The American Society for Clinical Investigation. He also serves as a senior advisor to the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Innovation, a member of the board of directors for the Institute for Accountable Care, an associate editor for JAMA Internal Medicine, and a member of the editorial boards for Health Services Research and The American Journal of Managed Care.

Amalia Rebecca Miller – Georgia S. Bankard Professor of Economics, University of Virginia – researches public finance, labor economics, health economics, and industrial organization. Her research has covered Medicaid expansion, workplace competition and labor supply, financing of employment-based health insurance plans, and effects of COVID-19 shutdowns, among other topics. She has received research funding from the US National Science Foundation (NSF), National Institutes of Health (NIH), Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality (AHRQ), and Department of Defense (DoD). Professor Miller is an associate editor of The Leadership Quarterly and the ILR Review, and has published articles in peer-reviewed journals, such as the Journal of Labor Economics, the Journal of Health Economics, The Journal of Human Resources, and The Review of Economic Studies. She served two terms on the board of the American Economic Association's Committee on the Status of Women in the Economics Profession. Professor Miller is a recipient of the Excellence in Reviewing Certificate from Labour Economics, the IZA Young Labor Economist Award, and the WHITE Award for Best Paper on Health IT and Economics. Professor Miller has also worked as an economist with the RAND Corporation.

David K. A. Mordecai – President and Co-founder, Risk Economics, Inc.; Adjunct Professor of Econometrics and Statistics, The University of Chicago Booth School of Business – is an expert on forensic financial and economic analysis, financial engineering, and the valuation of fixed-income securities and structured products, including over-the-counter derivatives – in particular, fixed-income and credit derivatives. He also has expertise in complex insurance and reinsurance liabilities, M&A and successor liability analysis, operational risk, reliability and warranty-indemnity analysis, environmental liability, trade credit, and political risk, as well as asset liability and risk management models and practices. In addition, Dr. Mordecai has direct experience with cryptocurrency and digital asset technology infrastructure, including the technical review and evaluation activities of distributed ledger technology. Dr. Mordecai has advised on, and provided technical oversight for, pattern and practice investigations, internal regulatory investigations, insurance investigations for state regulators, and stress testing for global financial institutions. He has testified extensively at deposition, trial, arbitration, and international arbitration; been admitted as an expert in federal, state, and county courts; and been cited favorably in court decisions. Dr. Mordecai has served as an advisor on systemic risk issues to the Federal Reserve, the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the US Department of the Treasury, and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), and as an advisor on hedge fund valuation issues to the International Organization of Securities Commissions. He has also been a member of the Investment Advisory Committee of the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX). In addition to his role at The University of Chicago Booth School of Business, Dr. Mordecai is a visiting scholar at the NYU Courant Institute of Mathematical Sciences, where he co-advises research activities at the RiskEcon® Lab for Decision Metrics. Dr. Mordecai also co-teaches a course at NYU Law School on quantitative methods in litigation with a focus on machine testimony and machine behavior. His contributions to this course as co-instructor include extensive direct experience with technical review, evaluation, and testing of AI and machine learning applications across diverse institutional contexts, as well as industry and market settings.

Erich Muehlegger – Professor of Economics, University of California, Davis – researches industrial organization, public finance, and environmental policy, with a particular focus on the energy and transportation sectors. His work examines how regulatory policy can be used to affect the decisions of firms and consumers, and how insights can be applied to design better regulations and incentives. Professor Muehlegger has, for example, explored how drivers modify their behavior and vehicle purchase decisions in response to changes in state gasoline taxes, compared the efficacy of different hybrid vehicle incentives, and authored a paper that models how refineries respond to changing environmental regulations. He is the author of a paper that studies the effect of federal regulatory innovation on diesel fuel tax evasion, among other research on the counterproductive effects of regulation and energy taxes. Professor Muehlegger's work has been published in peer-reviewed academic journals and covered in various press, television, and radio outlets. He is a faculty affiliate at the UC Davis Institute of Transportation Studies and a research associate at the NBER. He was formerly on the faculty of the Harvard Kennedy School, where he served as a fellow of the Harvard Environmental Economics Program and the faculty chair of the Regulatory Policy Program.

Steven Weber – Professor of the Graduate School, UC Berkeley School of Information; Partner, Breakwater Strategy – is an expert in the intersection of technology markets, IP regimes, and international politics. His research, teaching, and advisory work focuses on the political economy of knowledge-intensive industries, with special attention to issues of competitiveness related to information technology, software, finance, and health care. Professor Weber has advised companies, government agencies, and nonprofit organizations on risk analysis, strategy, business forecasting, and communications. He was the founder and faculty director for the UC Berkeley Center for Long-Term Cybersecurity, and his cybersecurity credentials allow him to supplement his experience in organizational governance with the technical nature of security threats. Professor Weber served as a special consultant to the president of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, and has held academic fellowships with the Council on Foreign Relations and the Center for Advanced Study in the Behavioral Sciences. He is widely published, with his work having been featured in publications such as the Journal of Social, Political, and Economic Studies; Foreign Affairs; and International Organization. Professor Weber's books include The Success of Open Source and Bloc by Bloc: How to Build a Global Enterprise for the New Regional Order, which explains how economic geography is increasingly defined by technology rules and standards.

Christopher M. Worsham – Teaching Associate, Harvard Medical School Department of Health Care Policy; Instructor in Medicine, Harvard Medical School; Pulmonary and Critical Care Physician, Massachusetts General Hospital – uses epidemiologic and econometric methods to perform large database research on causal associations, physician behavior, resource utilization, and health care policy. He is also a practicing physician and applies evidence-based medicine in his provision of health services and evaluation of scientific questions in health care settings. Dr. Worsham has particular research interest in the intensive care unit, for which he has received a career development grant award from the AHRQ. His research has been published in peer-reviewed journals including The New England Journal of Medicine, The BMJ, and JAMA Internal Medicine. An advocate of public education about medicine, health, statistics, epidemiology, and biomedical sciences, Dr. Worsham coauthored the book Random Acts of Medicine and has written for popular publications such as The New York Times, the Harvard Business Review, and STAT. He has also delivered presentations and lectures throughout the US on the use of data and technology in medicine. Dr. Worsham is a member of the Massachusetts Medical Society, where he serves on the health insurance coverage task force, and the American Thoracic Society, which he represents at the American Medical Association House of Delegates.

Georgios Zervas – Associate Professor of Marketing, Boston University Questrom School of Business; Founding Member, Faculty of Computing & Data Sciences, and Affiliated Faculty, Department of Computer Science, Boston University – specializes in quantitative marketing. His research lies at the interface of data science and economics, with a focus on empirical studies of online platforms and marketplaces. He has been retained to consult on matters involving significant data collection and analysis, as well as economic analysis. He has testified in litigation on various technical issues regarding digital platforms. In his research, Professor Zervas has studied the digitization of reputation, e-commerce, peer-to-peer marketplaces, and computational advertising. He has presented and published on topics such as the rise of the sharing economy – specifically, its impact on the hotel industry – and online reputation management. An associate editor of ACM Transactions on Economics and Computation, Professor Zervas has also served on the editorial review boards of Marketing Science, the Journal of Marketing Research, and the Journal of Marketing. Prior to joining the Boston University faculty, he held various academic roles, including as a visiting scholar at the MIT Sloan School of Management, as a Simons Postdoctoral Fellow at Yale University, and as an affiliate at the Center for Research on Computation and Society at the Harvard John A. Paulson School of Engineering and Applied Sciences. Prior to pursuing his Ph.D. in computer science, Professor Zervas ran a small information technology consultancy that provided software development services to a variety of clients.

