All-electric Kia EV9 named finalist for 2024 North American Utility Vehicle of the year.

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the all-electric Kia EV9 was named as a finalist in the competition for 2024 North American Utility Vehicle of the Year™ by the North American Car of the Year (NACTOY) jury1. The EV9 was evaluated by 50 third-party jurors and named one of three finalists from among nine semi-finalists.

The all-electric EV9 embodies the rugged yet sophisticated appearance befitting a flagship SUV. The boxy, triangular Opposites United design language of the EV9 emphasizes the tension of its short overhangs and long wheelbase, pushed to the corners over the modular E-GMP electric underpinnings. The EV9 is the second Kia model based on the E-GMP platform, and the first to feature fourth-generation battery technology designed for improved energy density. The EV9 offers a choice of two powertrain options. Standard is a 76.1-kWh battery with a 160-kW (215-hp) motor that drives the rear wheels. An optional 99.8-kWh battery will be available in a single-motor configuration (201-hp), or a dual-motor, 283-kW (379-hp) all-wheel-drive configuration. The two battery sizes yield five variants: Light (short-range or long-range), Wind, Land, GT-Line.

Set to arrive in the fourth quarter of 2023, the EV9 is the brand's flagship. With a starting MSRP of $54,9002 (excluding destination charges), the EV9 Light RWD will come standard with DC fast-charging capability, seating for up to seven passengers, 19-inch alloy wheels, 8-way power adjustable driver's seat3 with heating4 and ventilation, and is rated at an EPA-estimated all-electric range of 230 miles5. Assembly of the EV9 is scheduled to move to the state-of-the-art Kia facility in West Point, Georgia in 2024.

The winner of 2024 North American Utility Vehicle of the Year™ will be announced on January 4, 2024.

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top automotive quality surveys. Kia is recognized as one of the TIME100 Most Influential Companies of 2023. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a range of gasoline, hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electric vehicles sold through a network of over 775 dealers in the U.S., including several cars and SUVs proudly assembled in America*.

* The K5, Sportage, Sorento, and Telluride (excludes HEV and PHEV models) are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.

1 North American Car, Utility, and Truck of the Year (NACTOY) Awards™ is a trademark of North American Car and Truck of the Year Corporation.

2 MSRP excludes destination and handling ($1,495), taxes, title, license fees, options, and retailer charges. Actual prices set by retailer and may vary.

3 Reclining seat and/or elevating footrest can reduce the effectiveness of the safety restraint system and may lead to additional injury in an accident.

4 Use extreme caution when using the seat warmers to avoid burns. Refer to the Owner's Manual for more safety information.

5 Based on combined (city/highway) EPA estimates on a full battery charge. Actual range will vary with options, driving conditions, driving habits, vehicle maintenance, charging practice, battery age, weather, temperature, and your vehicle's condition. Battery capacity will decrease with time and use. For more information on range, please see www.fueleconomy.gov.

