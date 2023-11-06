Artrix Launches Cubox to Lead the New Wave of Box-Like Disposable Cannabis Vape Market

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Artrix, a leader in cannabis vape business solutions, specializing in hardware manufacturing, marketing support, and strategic consultation, is excited to announce the launch of its latest disposable cannabis vape, Cubox, where high quality meets stylish trends, incorporating a visually appealing box-like design, innovative central postless oil window, and advanced mesh ceramic heating technology.

Artrix Cubox all in one vape

"Cubox's compact, boxy aesthetics with rounded edges not only make it visually appealing but also incredibly comfortable to hold. Whether it's the impressive appearance or the exceptional vaping performance, Cubox represents an innovative product solution poised to lead the way in the disposable cannabisvape market, particularly appealing to the younger demographic." Jessy Chen, Artrix's Chief Product Officer, remarked, "For individual users, especially Gen Z, Cubox's box-like design aligns seamlessly with their requirements for discretion and portability, positioning it as an everyday companion for cannabis vape enthusiasts."

Cubox is all in one vape revolutionizing the user experience for cannabis vape consumers with its inventive design and user-friendly features. The creation boasts a state-of-the-art mesh ceramic heating core, accompanied by dual air pathways that ensure a smooth yet robust vaping experience while preventing clogging issues. To simplify operation further, Cubox employs an inhale-activated system, guaranteeing a hassle-free user experience.

Safety and convenience take center stage in Cubox's design. It incorporates a groundbreaking central post-less design and a high-quality oil tank made from food-grade materials, allowing users to observe their cannabis extracts at a glance. Additionally, Cubox offers two capacity options, 1ml and 2ml, catering to diverse consumer preferences.

Collin Yu, Artrix's Chief Strategy Officer, stated, "Cubox is set to become a star product in the youthful trend of D9 cannabis vaping market. With an increasing number of young consumers entering the D9 market, meeting their demands presents a new market opportunity for cannabis brands. Many believe that the popularity of Micro Bar in Washington State ignited this movement. However, the popularity of box-like product aesthetics among young consumers can be traced back even earlier—two years ago, the D8 market saw a surge of large-capacity box-shaped disposable hardware that resonated with a wide range of young cannabis consumers. This is precisely why we introduced Cubox, a small-capacity box-like disposable cannabis vape, to help our clients explore new potential markets."

Cubox is the first in a series of disposable box-shaped vapes by Artrix, offering product customization options and an innovative 3-in-1 cannabis vape business service to assist clients in achieving product success. Artrix plans to expand this innovative series with additional box-shaped all in one vape in the future. Contact Artrix for more information on products and collaboration opportunities.

About Artrix - Hardware, Marketing, Strategy, We're All in.

Artrix is an emerging international cannabis vaporizer hardware brand that offers more than just cannabis vape devices. It uses an exclusive 3-in-1 service model that combines superior product solutions, systematic marketing support, and professional strategic consulting to create a great customer experience. Artrix conducts extensive market research and analysis to understand the needs behind each product and provides localized marketing support to maximize its market potential and success.

