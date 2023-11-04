BingX Improves Trading Strategy with Runbot and Cryptohopper Integration

SINGAPORE, Nov. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BingX, a global leading cryptocurrency exchange, recently announced its latest collaboration with Runbot.io and Cryptohopper, two cutting-edge platforms for automated crypto trading. This strategic partnership marks a significant step in enhancing the trading experience for BingX users and expanding their access to advanced trading tools.

Runbot is known for its user-friendly, no-code platform that enables users to design, backtest, and implement automated trading strategies. Renowned for its professional-grade trading alerts and intuitive strategy builder, Runbot offers BingX users access to crypto market indicators. They can connect their automated strategies with various services, while Runbot's customizable alerts facilitate swift responses to market changes. The platform encompasses four key pillars: Strategies, Bot alerts, Account, and Documentation, ensuring a comprehensive user experience.

Cryptohopper, a cloud-based trading bot, empowers BingX users to configure strategies and automate trading activities across multiple platforms. Its setup ensures easy configuration and uptime for trading bots, eliminating concerns about internet connectivity or system compromises. Cryptohopper offers an array of strategies, including Relative Strength Index (RSI), Fixed Rates, Bollinger Bands, Multiple TA Factors, and External Signals. Notably, Cryptohopper stands out as the crypto trading bot that allows users to subscribe to and execute external trading signals from crypto trading groups and market experts. Each signal on the marketplace provides detailed performance history, and users can create their own with a single click. Cryptohopper's strategies come with extensive configuration options, allowing users to tailor their trading approach to specific needs.

Megan Nyvold, Head of Branding at BingX, stated, "At BingX, our focus is always on providing traders with the best tools and technologies. This integration with Runbot and Cryptohopper is a testament to our commitment. We're thrilled to provide our users with a suite of powerful, user-friendly trading tools, allowing them to automate and optimize their strategies like never before. It's a significant step in our mission to keep BingX at the forefront of the cryptocurrency industry while ensuring our users have a competitive edge."

Strategy trading automates decision-making processes, allowing BingX users to execute strategies without constant manual monitoring. Trading bots follow market indicators and execute trades as per predefined rules, which is especially valuable in the 24/7 crypto market. This partnership with Runbot and Cryptohopper offers BingX users advanced resources and tools to navigate the crypto landscape with precision and efficiency.

BingX is a leading crypto exchange that offers spot, derivatives, copy, and grid trading services to over 100 countries and regions worldwide with over 5 million users. BingX continues to connect users with expert traders and the platform in a safe and innovative way. Please visit https://bingx.com to learn more.

