What's Shaping the B2B Tech Demand Gen Market Over the Next 12 Months?

New report sheds light on the trends separating 'Demand Dominators' from their peers

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Who are Demand Dominators, and what sets them apart from their peers in demand gen? The 7th Annual State of Demand Generation report details how this new breed of B2B tech marketers is leading the pack despite an uncertain business climate.

Activate's State of Demand Generation report gathers information from more than 250 B2B marketers on their go-to-market and demand-to-revenue strategies and tactics. One clear takeaway: A playbook of best practices separating top performers from the pack is emerging.

"The findings of this year's State of Demand Gen report tell a story that demand gen tactics are shifting to focus more on precision and quality," said Chris Rooke, Chief Executive Officer at Activate. "For example: Two-thirds of teams now have BDRs to focus on lead qualification and follow-up."

Among some of the topics covered in this year's report:

Demand generation budget patterns and growth

How marketers are driving demand – what works and what doesn't

Which tactics are seeing increased adoption

The outlook for budget and growth in the coming 12 months

The complete State of Demand Gen 2023 report can be found at https://www.activatems.com/2023-state-of-demand-gen

