Qwary's new website surveys, prototype testing, and game-changing session recordings offer better user insights

Qwary is excited to announce the release of four incredible new features: In-Product Surveys, Prototype Testing, Session Recording, and Heatmaps. These game-changing additions are designed to elevate your customer's experiences, eliminate bugs, and improve your product by gaining direct insights from your customers.

HERNDON, Va., Nov. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In-Product Surveys: Real-Time Customer Feedback

User Insights Platform (PRNewswire)

In-product surveys are a seamless and effortless way for customers to share their feedback. Get real-time insights on satisfaction, feature usability, and pain points directly within the product interface. Instead of implementing user-targeting survey tools via text or email, integrate survey tools directly into your customer's user experiences.

These surveys are easily embedded into your app or software, allowing you to collect feedback as users interact with your product. Customers won't need to navigate away from the product to provide feedback. You will experience higher completion rates as customers are more likely to complete a survey while using a product rather than return to a survey days after.

By leveraging in-product testing, you tailor your product development to your customers' needs. Integrated surveys provide more accurate data as users will be your target audience. The feedback will be specific to your business goals, elevating your SaaS offerings to new heights. More than improving your product, feedback from these surveys can let you know what your customers prioritize and which features are important to them. They may also uncover bugs or issues early in the product's launch that your product teams missed! This can help you deliver more reliable products in the future.

Prototype Testing: Maximize Product Success

Combine in-product surveys with prototype testing to improve your product early on its development cycle. You'll get valuable feedback in the early stages so you can deliver products that not only align with your customer's needs but ensure their satisfaction and loyalty.

Prototype testing is a collaborative way to bring your products to market. By listening to your target audience early on, your product teams can eliminate features that don't resonate with customers. Getting input from your customers can be a great way to refine your products, too. Your teams also have the opportunity to see your products tested in real-world scenarios. This can help point out areas that need improvement. Carry out your prototype testing across a variety of devices as well so that customers get a seamless experience, whether it's on a desktop computer, a tablet, or a mobile phone.

It's a game-changer for businesses for various reasons. You can minimize your development costs by identifying bugs early on and boosting customer satisfaction by providing a product that meets your target audience's needs. And by integrating feedback, you'll deliver a high-quality product.

Session Recording: Illuminate the Customer Journey

Get more in-depth visibility into your customer's interactions and behaviors when they use your product. Session recording lets you record and playback your customer's interactions as they use your software or apps. This can offer a wealth of information when your product teams make improvements or decisions on your company's products.

One of the key advantages of recording sessions is seeing how customers interact with your products. The survey tool offers a comprehensive view of how your target audience behaves: what buttons they push, what features they ignore, and their preferences.

Session recording lets you categorize your customers into user groups to refine your product further. Playbacks also allow you to hone in on any errors or usability issues customers face. You can replay recorded sessions to address the problem areas and implement immediate solutions.

These sessions provide opportunities to experiment with A/B testing as well. By having session recordings of a control group and a test group, this SaaS tool can help you optimize your products like never before.

In the event of a security breach, these recordings can help with investigations and audits. They can also serve as an accurate historical record.

Heatmaps: Refine Your Product

Like session recordings, heatmaps offer visual roadmaps of how customers interact with your products. These visual surveys are unique because you can see what customers overlook and what they gravitate toward while using your product. This visual data can then be used when making decisions to add or eliminate features, for example.

Heatmaps also provide opportunities to experiment with new features and updates. You can visually see what customers click on, how they scroll, and what buttons they ignore. Need to identify where your "hotspots" are? Using a SaaS survey tool like Heatmaps gives you direct insight. Conversely, you'll also get to see where your "coldspots" are and what features you could quickly eliminate.

To further refine your products, use heatmaps for "click tracking." What are your users clicking on most, and why? You can glean essential behavior patterns, too. Do users read all the text, or are they skipping sections? What sections are they skipping? These patterns are important to identify as your team can then efficiently optimize products based on the behavior patterns of your test audience. These kinds of visual guides allow you to leverage customer feedback to drive organic, product-led growth.

Heatmaps are also an ideal tool to test various devices and screen sizes. Some users may have a better experience on a laptop as opposed to a mobile device, for instance. This data can help your team make strategic decisions when improving mobile experiences, thus creating exceptional product experiences that your customers will love.

About Qwary

Qwary started its operation in 2021. Over half a million people fill out Qwary surveys every month, and it serves over 6000+ brands worldwide. Qwary have been voted as the most promising XM solution provider by CIO Review—known customers like Denny's Diner, Team Ron Desantis, Hire Resolve, and Moment House.

Qwary is a comprehensive customer and product insights platform that empowers teams to elevate their products through various powerful tools and features. Qwary offer session recordings, website surveys, and heatmaps, allowing you to gain valuable user insights by observing user interactions and preferences. Additionally, platform includes robust case management capabilities to help you efficiently address and resolve issues as they arise, ensuring a seamless user experience from start to finish.

Contact:

Manoj Rana

855-557-9279

manoj@qwary.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Qwary