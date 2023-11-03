OpenTable Offers 1,000 Uber Vouchers for Rides to San Francisco Restaurant Week

With SF dining demand continuing to trail national levels, OpenTable encourages locals and travelers to dine out during Restaurant Week and the APEC Summit

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenTable, a Booking Holdings company, is offering 1,000 Uber Vouchers, valued up to $25 each, to diners participating in San Francisco Restaurant Week . The promotion aims to help reignite dining demand amid The City's continued recovery: according to OpenTable's State of the Industry dashboard, San Francisco dining was down 10% in October and down 13% in September, compared to 2022, which reflects slower demand than nationwide levels (respectively down 4% and 6% YoY).*

OpenTable logo (PRNewsFoto/OpenTable) (PRNewsFoto/OpenTable) (PRNewswire)

In addition, OpenTable, together with Booking Holdings, is leveraging its sponsorship of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit to help spur local dining demand as well as support the San Francisco restaurant community by:

Connecting APEC attendees with local restaurants: OpenTable partnered with nearly 40 restaurants across the city to secure tables for APEC attendees.

Helping out-of-towners explore the SF dining scene: OpenTable curated local guides to the city's top bars, outdoor spots, private dining options and more to give out-of-towners a taste of what the local dining scene has to offer. OpenTable curatedto the city's top bars, outdoor spots, private dining options and more to give out-of-towners a taste of what the local dining scene has to offer.

Giving restaurants an audience with Mayor Breed: In early 2024, OpenTable and the City of San Francisco are gathering local restaurants for a discussion with Mayor London Breed on the industry's needs and how to chart a stronger future together.

"San Francisco, despite being hit hard these past few years, continues to offer a diverse and dynamic dining scene," said Debby Soo, Chief Executive Officer of OpenTable. "We're committed to supporting the local restaurant community, including finding new ways to introduce locals and travelers to the city's incredible restaurants."

"I am grateful for OpenTable's commitment to supporting San Francisco," said Mayor London Breed. "Their sponsorship will help highlight San Francisco's hospitality during APEC as we expect thousands of delegation members and attendees from around the world. This special promotion will enable us to deliver an amazing culinary experience with our world renowned restaurant scene. There is plenty of amazing food to eat wherever our visitors are staying."

Ride to Restaurant Week on OpenTable

Restaurant Week, the biannual program from the Golden Gate Restaurant Association (GGRA), runs an extra week this year (November 3 – 16), to accommodate attendees of the APEC Summit from November 11 – 17.

To redeem a $25 Uber Voucher, go to the Account section of the Uber app and click on Wallet. Scroll down to Add Voucher Code and enter code opentable (case sensitive). Code must be applied prior to requesting the intended trip. The Voucher is good, while supplies last, for rides with a destination in San Francisco from November 3 – 16 from 5:00pm to 9:00pm PT.**

"We are grateful to OpenTable for their support of our Restaurant Week program for many years now. When we decided to extend the program to coincide with APEC, they were eager to support in any and all ways," said Laurie Thomas, Executive Director of GGRA. "Incentivizing rides to Restaurant Week via Uber Vouchers will provide a great way for guests across the city to access the 200+ restaurants participating in Fall Restaurant Week."

"We look forward to Restaurant Week each season and the focus it brings to San Francisco's vibrant, diverse restaurant community," said Mariann Costello, President of Scoma's Restaurant.

To learn more about dining out during APEC, visit apec2023sf.org/dining and to explore and book for SF Restaurant Week, visit sfrestaurantweek.com . For locals and visitors seeking additional dining inspiration, see OpenTable.com and the OpenTable app.

*State of the Industry Methodology

The State of the Industry shows seated diners from online, phone, and walk-in reservations for current OpenTable restaurants that were also on the platform a year ago, more via opentable.com/state-of-industry .

**Uber Voucher Terms and Conditions

Limited Availability. No cash value. One-time use only. Maximum discount of $25 per redemption. Maximum of 1 trip per account. To redeem discount, Uber Voucher code opentable must be applied to Payment section of the Uber App prior to requesting the intended trip. Uber Voucher valid 11/3/2023 – 11/16/2023 from 5:00pm to 9:00pm PT. Uber Voucher expires 11/16/2023 at 9pm PT. Uber Voucher is only valid for rides requested using the Uber App and with a destination in San Francisco. Taxes, fees, and tips will be covered provided that the value of the Uber Voucher is greater than the total order amount. Offer is non-transferable, subject to change or cancellation. Issues involving redemption and/or use of the Uber Voucher code should be directed to OpenTable at brandmarketing@opentable.com .

About OpenTable

OpenTable , a global leader in restaurant tech and part of Booking Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG), helps 55,000 restaurants, bars, wineries and other venues worldwide fill 1.6 billion seats a year. OpenTable powers reservations, experiences, payments, guest insights and operations, enabling restaurants to focus on doing what they do best: providing great hospitality.

About Booking Holdings

Booking Holdings is the world's leading provider of online travel and related services, provided to consumers and local partners in more than 220 countries and territories through six primary consumer-facing brands: Booking.com , Priceline , Agoda , Rentalcars.com , KAYAK and OpenTable , as well as through a network of subsidiary brands including Rocketmiles, Fareharbor, HotelsCombined, Cheapflights and Momondo, bringing greater value to both our customers and partners around the world.

The mission of Booking Holdings is to make it easier for everyone to experience the world.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE OpenTable, Inc.