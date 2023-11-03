NASA Invites Media to First Astrobotic, ULA Robotic Artemis Moon Launch

WASHINGTON, Nov. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Media accreditation is open for the first United States commercial robotic flight to the Moon's surface as part of NASA's CLPS (Commercial Lunar Payload Services) initiative and Artemis program.

Carrying NASA and commercial payloads, Astrobotic will launch its Peregrine lander on United Launch Alliance's (ULA) Vulcan rocket no earlier than Sunday, Dec. 24, from Space Launch Complex 41 at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. This is the inaugural launch of ULA's new Vulcan rocket.

Astrobotic's Peregrine Mission One will land on the Moon in early 2024. The NASA payloads aboard the lunar lander aim to help the agency develop capabilities needed to explore the Moon under Artemis ahead of sending astronauts to the lunar surface.

Media prelaunch and launch activities will take place at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Attendance for this launch is open to U.S. citizens and international media. U.S. media must apply by Friday, Dec. 8, and international media must apply by Thursday, Nov. 9.

Credentialed media will receive a confirmation email upon approval. NASA's media accreditation policy is available online. For questions about accreditation or to request special logistical support such as space for satellite trucks, tents, or electrical connections, please email by Wednesday, Dec. 13, to: ksc-media-accreditat@mail.nasa.gov. For other questions, please contact NASA Kennedy's newsroom at: 321-867-2468.

Para obtener información sobre cobertura en español en el Centro Espacial Kennedy o si desea solicitar entrevistas en español, comuníquese con Antonia Jaramillo o Messod Bendayan a: antonia.jaramillobotero@nasa.gov o messod.c.bendayan@nasa.gov.

In May 2019, NASA awarded Astrobotic its first CLPS task order. The commercial flight is tracking to become the first launch of the eight delivery orders the agency has awarded to date. NASA is working with multiple vendors to establish a regular cadence of payload lunar deliveries to perform experiments, test technologies, and demonstrate capabilities. Robotically exploring the lunar surface through CLPS will help NASA collect relevant science data, ultimately advancing our lunar knowledge ahead of Artemis missions with crew on and around the Moon.

