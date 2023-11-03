Horizon Air names 28-year industry veteran, Jason Berry, as president

SEATTLE, Nov. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This week, the Horizon Air Board of Directors elected Jason Berry as president of Horizon Air. A 28-year industry veteran, Berry will lead strategy, oversee operations and engage the airline's nearly 3,500 employees, as the airline continues to deliver exceptional regional air service on behalf of Alaska Airlines. Berry replaces Joe Sprague, who is retiring as Horizon president after four years and will shift to a senior advisor role at Alaska Airlines.

Jason Berry (PRNewswire)

Berry joined Horizon in early 2023 as senior vice president, operations. In this role he oversaw key aspects of the airline's operations including employees in the regional carrier's four largest workgroups.

"I've had the opportunity to get to know our Horizon team over the past nine months and our employees are truly remarkable," Berry said. "Horizon is an incredibly well-run airline, and our people have a special dedication and heart. The opportunity to lead Horizon is an immense honor."

Prior to his role at Horizon, Berry spent two years as vice president of cargo at Air Canada. He also previously led Alaska Air Cargo and McGee Air Services.

"Jason is a fantastic leader with a tremendous amount of industry experience and a passion for Horizon and its people," said Alaska Airlines CEO Ben Minicucci. "I look forward to his continuing contributions to Air Group's success and am excited to welcome him to this leadership role."

Berry comes from an aviation family. He started his career on the ramp while still in high school and brings years of industry experience and knowledge to his role as Horizon president.

In 2019, Berry served as president of Alaska Airlines' wholly owned subsidiary McGee Air Services, where he had oversight for all aspects of aviation services ground handling, aircraft grooming, aircraft mobility services, check-in and gate services.

From 2012 until June 2019, he led Alaska Air Cargo. In this role, he had direct responsibility for all aspects of cargo operations and compliance. While there, he oversaw the transition of the Boeing 737-400 combi aircraft to next generation 737-700 freighters.

In December 2022, Berry was named "Executive of the Year" by Air Cargo World magazine.

Berry graduated from Central Washington University and earned an Executive MBA at the University of Washington's Foster School of Business. He lives near Tacoma with his wife and three daughters.

About Horizon Air

Horizon Air is a regional airline and employs nearly 3,500 people. It maintains an operational fleet of 41 Embraer 175 jet aircraft. Horizon serves around 50 cities up and down the West Coast. The regional airline has a general office in Seattle and a primary maintenance base in Portland, Oregon.

About Alaska Airlines

Alaska Airlines and our regional partners serve more than 120 destinations across the United States, Belize, Canada, Costa Rica and Mexico. We strive to be the most caring airline with award-winning customer service and an industry-leading loyalty program. As a member of the oneworld alliance, and with our additional global partners, our guests can travel to more than 1,000 destinations on more than 25 airlines while earning and redeeming miles on flights to locations around the world. Learn more about Alaska at news.alaskaair.com and follow @alaskaairnews for news and stories. Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air are subsidiaries of Alaska Air Group.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ALASKA AIRLINES