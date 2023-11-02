Syra Health (NASDAQ: SYRA) Rings The NASDAQ Opening Bell

CARMEL, Ind., Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Syra Health Corp. (NASDAQ: SYRA) ("Syra Health" or the "Company"), a healthcare company addressing some of healthcare's most significant challenges in behavioral and mental health, digital health, and population health, shared its experience at The Nasdaq Stock Market Opening Bell-Ringing Ceremony on Wednesday, November 1, in New York City.

"The sound of the NASDAQ bell resonated with our promise to continually push the boundaries of mental health solutions, explore new frontiers in digital health, and remain dedicated to our pursuit of a healthier population," said Sandeep Allam, Executive Chairman and President, Syra Health.

"Syra Health is a beacon of innovation, dedication, and the transformation of healthcare," said Dr. Deepika Vuppalanchi, CEO, Syra Health. "Syra means perfection and drives us to push boundaries, implement the highest standards, and envision healthcare solutions that were once deemed unattainable."

ABOUT SYRA HEALTH CORP.

Syra Health is a healthcare company addressing some of healthcare's most significant challenges. Syra Health specializes in behavioral and mental health, digital health, and population health. Syra Health's solutions are centered on prevention, improved access, and affordable care. For more information, please visit www.syrahealth.com .

