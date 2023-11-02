Cooking with Cash Wa
Southern Company reports third-quarter 2023 earnings

Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 6:30 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago

ATLANTA, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern Company today reported third-quarter earnings of $1.4 billion, or $1.30 per share, in 2023 compared with earnings of $1.5 billion, or $1.36 per share, in the third quarter of 2022.  For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, Southern Company reported earnings of $3.1 billion, or $2.86 per share, compared with $3.6 billion, or $3.38 per share, for the same period in 2022.

Southern Company (PRNewsFoto/Southern Company) (PRNewsfoto/Southern Company)(PRNewswire)

Excluding the items described under "Net Income – Excluding Items" in the table below, Southern Company earned $1.5 billion, or $1.42 per share, during the third quarter of 2023, compared with $1.4 billion, or $1.31 per share, during the third quarter of 2022.  For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, excluding these items, Southern Company earned $3.3 billion, or $3.01 per share, compared with $3.6 billion, or $3.35 per share, for the same period in 2022.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures


Three Months Ended
September


Year-to-Date September

Net Income - Excluding Items (in millions)


2023

2022


2023

2022

Net Income - As Reported


$1,422

$1,472


$3,121

$3,611

Less:







   Estimated Loss on Plants Under Construction


(166)

62


(171)

7

  Tax Impact


42

(16)


43

(2)

   Acquisition and Disposition Impacts


(2)

14


(2)

19

  Tax Impact


1

-


1

(2)

   Loss on Extinguishment of Debt


-

-


(5)

-

       Tax Impact


-

-


1

-

   Estimated Loss on Qualifying Infrastructure Plant


-

-


(38)

-

       Tax Impact


-

-


10

-

Net Income – Excluding Items


$1,547

$1,412


$3,282

$3,589

       Average Shares Outstanding – (in millions)                     


1,092

1,082


1,092

1,070

Basic Earnings Per Share – Excluding Items


$1.42

$1.31


$3.01

$3.35









NOTE: For more information regarding these non-GAAP adjustments, see the footnotes accompanying the Financial Highlights page of the earnings package.

Adjusted earnings drivers for the third quarter 2023, as compared with the same period in 2022, were warmer than normal weather at the company's regulated electric utilities, changes in rates and pricing, and lower income taxes and non-fuel operations and maintenance costs, partially offset by increased depreciation and amortization.

Third-quarter 2023 operating revenues were $7.0 billion, compared with $8.4 billion for the third quarter of 2022, a decrease of 16.7 percent.  For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, operating revenues were $19.2 billion, compared with $22.2 billion for the corresponding period in 2022, a decrease of 13.6 percent.  These decreases were primarily due to lower fuel costs in 2023.

"Our premier state-regulated electric and gas utilities continued to perform well during the third quarter, and Southern Power made strategic additions to its portfolio of renewable generation assets," said President and CEO Christopher C. Womack.

"It is also significant to note that the accelerated economic development we have seen in the Southeast over the last couple of years has contributed to a projected growth in electricity usage that is significantly larger than historic levels," added Womack. "For example, Georgia Power has filed an updated Integrated Resource Plan with the Georgia Public Service Commission, proposing additional investment in our region's energy future to provide energy solutions that are expected to benefit Georgia customers and communities for generations to come."

Southern Company's third-quarter earnings slides with supplemental financial information are available at http://investor.southerncompany.com.

Southern Company's financial analyst call will begin at 1 p.m. Eastern Time today, during which Womack and Chief Financial Officer Daniel S. Tucker will discuss earnings and provide a general business update. Investors, media and the public may listen to a live webcast of the call and view associated slides at http://investor.southerncompany.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the site for 12 months.

About Southern Company
Southern Company (NYSE: SO) is a leading energy provider serving 9 million customers across the Southeast and beyond through its family of companies. Providing clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy with excellent service is our mission. The company has electric operating companies in three states, natural gas distribution companies in four states, a competitive generation company, a leading distributed energy distribution company with national capabilities, a fiber optics network and telecommunications services. Through an industry-leading commitment to innovation, resilience and sustainability, we are taking action to meet customers' and communities' needs while advancing our goal of net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. Our uncompromising values ensure we put the needs of those we serve at the center of everything we do and are the key to our sustained success. We are transforming energy into economic, environmental and social progress for tomorrow. Our corporate culture and hiring practices have earned the company national awards and recognition from numerous organizations, including Forbes, The Military Times, DiversityInc, Black Enterprise, J.D. Power, Fortune, Human Rights Campaign and more. To learn more, visit www.southerncompany.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:
Certain information contained in this release is forward-looking information based on current expectations and plans that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking information includes, among other things, projected growth in electricity usage and expected benefits of Georgia Power's updated Integrated Resource Plan. Southern Company cautions that there are certain factors that can cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information that has been provided. The reader is cautioned not to put undue reliance on this forward-looking information, which is not a guarantee of future performance and is subject to a number of uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside the control of Southern Company; accordingly, there can be no assurance that such suggested results will be realized. The following factors, in addition to those discussed in Southern Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and subsequent securities filings, could cause actual results to differ materially from management expectations as suggested by such forward-looking information: the impact of recent and future federal and state regulatory changes, including tax, environmental and other laws and regulations to which Southern Company and its subsidiaries are subject, as well as changes in application of existing laws and regulations; the extent and timing of costs and legal requirements related to coal combustion residuals; current and future litigation or regulatory investigations, proceedings, or inquiries; the effects, extent, and timing of the entry of additional competition in the markets in which Southern Company's subsidiaries operate, including from the development and deployment of alternative energy sources; variations in demand for electricity and natural gas; available sources and costs of natural gas and other fuels and commodities; the ability to complete necessary or desirable pipeline expansion or infrastructure projects, limits on pipeline capacity, public and policymaker support for such projects, and operational interruptions to natural gas distribution and transmission activities; transmission constraints; the ability to control costs and avoid cost and schedule overruns during the development, construction, and operation of facilities or other projects; legal proceedings and regulatory approvals and actions related to past and ongoing construction projects; the ability to construct facilities in accordance with the requirements of permits and licenses (including satisfaction of U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission requirements), to satisfy any environmental performance standards and the requirements of tax credits and other incentives, and to integrate facilities into the Southern Company system upon completion of construction; advances in technology, including the pace and extent of development of low- to no-carbon energy and battery energy storage technologies and negative carbon concepts; state and federal rate regulations and the impact of pending and future rate cases and negotiations, including rate actions relating to return on equity, equity ratios, additional generating capacity, and fuel and other cost recovery mechanisms; the ability to successfully operate the electric utilities' generation, transmission, and distribution facilities and the successful performance of necessary corporate functions; the inherent risks involved in operating and constructing nuclear generating facilities; the inherent risks involved in transporting and storing natural gas; the ability of counterparties of Southern Company and its subsidiaries to make payments as and when due and to perform as required; the ability to obtain new short- and long-term contracts with wholesale customers; the direct or indirect effect on the Southern Company system's business resulting from cyber intrusion or physical attack and the threat of cyber and physical attacks; global and U.S. economic conditions, including impacts from recession, inflation, interest rate fluctuations and financial market conditions, and the results of financing efforts; access to capital markets and other financing sources; catastrophic events such as fires, earthquakes, explosions, floods, tornadoes, hurricanes and other storms, droughts, pandemic health events, political unrest, wars or other similar occurrences; the potential effects of COVID-19; and the direct or indirect effects on the Southern Company system's business resulting from incidents affecting the U.S. electric grid, natural gas pipeline infrastructure, or operation of generating or storage resources. Southern Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking information.



Southern Company

Financial Highlights

(In Millions of Dollars Except Earnings Per Share)










Three Months Ended
September


Year-To-Date September

Net Income–As Reported (See Notes)

2023


2022


2023


2022

  Traditional Electric Operating Companies

$        1,419


$        1,445


$        2,852


$        3,256

  Southern Power

100


95


288


265

Southern Company Gas

82


83


475


516

  Total

1,601


1,623


3,615


4,037

  Parent Company and Other

(179)


(151)


(494)


(426)

  Net Income–As Reported

$        1,422


$        1,472


$        3,121


$        3,611









  Basic Earnings Per Share1

$           1.30


$           1.36


$           2.86


$           3.38

  Average Shares Outstanding (in millions)

1,092


1,082


1,092


1,070

  End of Period Shares Outstanding (in millions)





1,091


1,089









Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Three Months Ended
September


Year-To-Date September

Net Income–Excluding Items (See Notes)

2023


2022


2023


2022

  Net Income–As Reported

$        1,422


$        1,472


$        3,121


$        3,611

Less:








Estimated Loss on Plants Under Construction2

(166)


62


(171)


7

Tax Impact

42


(16)


43


(2)

Acquisition and Disposition Impacts3

(2)


14


(2)


19

Tax Impact

1



1


(2)

Loss on Extinguishment of Debt4



(5)


Tax Impact



1


Estimated Loss on Qualifying Infrastructure Plant5



(38)


Tax Impact



10


  Net Income–Excluding Items

$        1,547


$        1,412


$        3,282


$        3,589









  Basic Earnings Per Share–Excluding Items

$           1.42


$           1.31


$           3.01


$           3.35

Southern Company
Financial Highlights

Notes

  1. Dilution is not material in any period presented. Diluted earnings per share was $1.29 and $2.84 for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, respectively, and was $1.35 and $3.36 for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022, respectively.
  2. Earnings for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 include a charge of $160 million pre tax ($120 million after tax), and earnings for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 include a net credit of $70 million pre tax ($52 million after tax) and $18 million pre tax ($13 million after tax), respectively, for estimated probable losses on Georgia Power Company's construction of Plant Vogtle Units 3 and 4.  Further charges may occur; however, the amount and timing of any such charges are uncertain.  Earnings for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 also include charges (net of salvage proceeds), associated legal expenses (net of insurance recoveries), and tax impacts related to Mississippi Power Company's integrated coal gasification combined cycle facility project in Kemper County, Mississippi.  Mississippi Power Company expects to incur additional pre-tax period costs to complete dismantlement of the abandoned gasifier-related assets and site restoration activities, including related costs for compliance and safety, asset retirement obligation accretion, and property taxes, net of salvage, totaling approximately $15 million annually through 2025.
  3. Earnings for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 include a $14 million pre-tax ($11 million after-tax) gain as a result of the early termination of the transition services agreement related to the 2019 sale of Gulf Power. Further impacts may result from future acquisition and disposition activities; however, the amount and timing of any such impacts are uncertain.
  4. Earnings for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 include costs associated with the extinguishment of debt at Southern Company. Similar transaction costs may occur in the future at Southern Company or one of its unregulated subsidiaries; however, the amount and timing of any such costs are uncertain.
  5. Earnings for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 include a charge of $38 million pre tax ($28 million after tax) for an estimated loss at Southern Company Gas associated with an Illinois Commerce Commission disallowance related to its review of the Qualifying Infrastructure Plant (QIP) capital investments by Nicor Gas for calendar year 2019 under the QIP Rider, or Investing in Illinois, program. Further charges may occur; however, the amount and timing of any such charges are uncertain.


Southern Company

Significant Factors Impacting EPS














Three Months Ended
September


Year-To-Date September


2023


2022


Change


2023


2022


Change

Earnings Per Share–












As Reported1 (See Notes)

$ 1.30


$ 1.36


$  (0.06)


$ 2.86


$ 3.38


$  (0.52)













  Significant Factors:












  Traditional Electric Operating Companies





$  (0.02)






$  (0.38)

Southern Power










0.02

Southern Company Gas










(0.04)

Parent Company and Other





(0.03)






(0.06)

Increase in Shares





(0.01)






(0.06)

  Total–As Reported





$  (0.06)






$  (0.52)














Three Months Ended
September


Year-To-Date September

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

2023


2022


Change


2023


2022


Change

Earnings Per Share–












Excluding Items (See Notes)

$ 1.42


$ 1.31


$    0.11


$ 3.01


$ 3.35


$  (0.34)













  Total–As Reported





$  (0.06)






$  (0.52)

Less:












Estimated Loss on Plants Under Construction2





(0.16)






(0.13)

Acquisition and Disposition Impacts3





(0.01)






(0.02)

Loss on Extinguishment of Debt4










Estimated Loss on Qualifying Infrastructure Plant5










(0.03)

  Total–Excluding Items





$    0.11






$  (0.34)

Southern Company
Significant Factors Impacting EPS

Notes

  1. Dilution is not material in any period presented. Diluted earnings per share was $1.29 and $2.84 for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, respectively, and was $1.35 and $3.36 for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022, respectively.
  2. Earnings for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 include a charge of $160 million pre tax ($120 million after tax), and earnings for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 include a net credit of $70 million pre tax ($52 million after tax) and $18 million pre tax ($13 million after tax), respectively, for estimated probable losses on Georgia Power Company's construction of Plant Vogtle Units 3 and 4.  Further charges may occur; however, the amount and timing of any such charges are uncertain.  Earnings for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 also include charges (net of salvage proceeds), associated legal expenses (net of insurance recoveries), and tax impacts related to Mississippi Power Company's integrated coal gasification combined cycle facility project in Kemper County, Mississippi.  Mississippi Power Company expects to incur additional pre-tax period costs to complete dismantlement of the abandoned gasifier-related assets and site restoration activities, including related costs for compliance and safety, asset retirement obligation accretion, and property taxes, net of salvage, totaling approximately $15 million annually through 2025.
  3. Earnings for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 include a $14 million pre-tax ($11 million after-tax) gain as a result of the early termination of the transition services agreement related to the 2019 sale of Gulf Power.  Further impacts may result from future acquisition and disposition activities; however, the amount and timing of any such impacts are uncertain.
  4. Earnings for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 include costs associated with the extinguishment of debt at Southern Company.  Similar transaction costs may occur in the future at Southern Company or one of its unregulated subsidiaries; however, the amount and timing of any such costs are uncertain.
  5. Earnings for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 include a charge of $38 million pre tax ($28 million after tax) for an estimated loss at Southern Company Gas associated with an Illinois Commerce Commission disallowance related to its review of the Qualifying Infrastructure Plant (QIP) capital investments by Nicor Gas for calendar year 2019 under the QIP Rider, or Investing in Illinois, program. Further charges may occur; however, the amount and timing of any such charges are uncertain.


Southern Company

EPS Earnings Analysis






Description

Three Months Ended
September         2023 vs.
2022


Year-To-Date
September

2023 vs. 2022





Retail Sales

(2)¢     


(3)¢





Retail Revenue Impacts

5


4





Weather

9


(14)





Wholesale & Other Operating Revenues

3


9





Non-Fuel O&M(*)

7


15





Depreciation and Amortization

(15)


(44)





Interest Expense and Other

(1)


(7)





Income Taxes

7


15





Total Traditional Electric Operating Companies

13¢


(25)¢





Southern Power


2





Southern Company Gas






Parent Company and Other

(1)


(5)





Increase in Shares

(1)


(6)





Total Change in EPS (Excluding Items)

11¢


(34)¢





Estimated Loss on Plants Under Construction1

(16)


(13)





Acquisition and Disposition Impacts2

(1)


(2)





Loss on Extinguishment of Debt3






Estimated Loss on Qualifying Infrastructure Plant4


(3)





Total Change in EPS (As Reported)

(6)¢


(52)¢

(*) Includes non-service cost-related benefits income.




Southern Company
EPS Earnings Analysis

Notes

  1. Earnings for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 include a charge of $160 million pre tax ($120 million after tax), and earnings for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 include a net credit of $70 million pre tax ($52 million after tax) and $18 million pre tax ($13 million after tax), respectively, for estimated probable losses on Georgia Power Company's construction of Plant Vogtle Units 3 and 4.  Further charges may occur; however, the amount and timing of any such charges are uncertain.  Earnings for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 also include charges (net of salvage proceeds), associated legal expenses (net of insurance recoveries), and tax impacts related to Mississippi Power Company's integrated coal gasification combined cycle facility project in Kemper County, Mississippi.  Mississippi Power Company expects to incur additional pre-tax period costs to complete dismantlement of the abandoned gasifier-related assets and site restoration activities, including related costs for compliance and safety, asset retirement obligation accretion, and property taxes, net of salvage, totaling approximately $15 million annually through 2025.
  2. Earnings for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 include a $14 million pre-tax ($11 million after-tax) gain as a result of the early termination of the transition services agreement related to the 2019 sale of Gulf Power.  Further impacts may result from future acquisition and disposition activities; however, the amount and timing of any such impacts are uncertain.
  3. Earnings for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 include costs associated with the extinguishment of debt at Southern Company.  Similar transaction costs may occur in the future at Southern Company or one of its unregulated subsidiaries; however, the amount and timing of any such costs are uncertain.
  4. Earnings for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 include a charge of $38 million pre tax ($28 million after tax) for an estimated loss at Southern Company Gas associated with an Illinois Commerce Commission disallowance related to its review of the Qualifying Infrastructure Plant (QIP) capital investments by Nicor Gas for calendar year 2019 under the QIP Rider, or Investing in Illinois, program. Further charges may occur; however, the amount and timing of any such charges are uncertain.


Southern Company

Consolidated Earnings

As Reported

(In Millions of Dollars)














Three Months Ended September


Year-To-Date September


2023


2022


Change


2023


2022


Change

Retail Electric Revenues-












Fuel

$  1,356


$  2,320


$    (964)


$  3,412


$  4,942


$  (1,530)

Non-Fuel

3,783


3,641


142


9,185


9,421


(236)

Wholesale Electric Revenues

727


1,197


(470)


1,930


2,798


(868)

Other Electric Revenues

203


185


18


602


554


48

Natural Gas Revenues

689


857


(168)


3,417


3,998


(581)

Other Revenues

222


178


44


662


519


143

Total Operating Revenues

6,980


8,378


(1,398)


19,208


22,232


(3,024)

Fuel and Purchased Power

1,574


3,068


(1,494)


4,056


6,534


(2,478)

Cost of Natural Gas

102


294


(192)


1,199


1,840


(641)

Cost of Other Sales

126


92


34


381


275


106

Non-Fuel O&M

1,424


1,527


(103)


4,352


4,568


(216)

Depreciation and Amortization

1,143


922


221


3,365


2,728


637

Taxes Other Than Income Taxes

341


352


(11)


1,076


1,073


3

Estimated Loss on Plant Vogtle Units 3 and 4

160


(70)


230


160


(18)


178

Total Operating Expenses

4,870


6,185


(1,315)


14,589


17,000


(2,411)

Operating Income

2,110


2,193


(83)


4,619


5,232


(613)

Allowance for Equity Funds Used During Construction

66


59


7


200


163


37

Earnings from Equity Method Investments

32


28


4


110


109


1

Interest Expense, Net of Amounts Capitalized

620


511


109


1,812


1,461


351

Other Income (Expense), net

141


132


9


428


414


14

Income Taxes

297


414


(117)


492


891


(399)

Net Income

1,432


1,487


(55)


3,053


3,566


(513)

Dividends on Preferred Stock of Subsidiaries


3


(3)



10


(10)

Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Noncontrolling
Interests

10


12


(2)


(68)


(55)


(13)

NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO SOUTHERN
COMPANY

$  1,422


$  1,472


$       (50)


$  3,121


$  3,611


$    (490)


- Certain prior year data may have been reclassified to conform with current year presentation.



















Southern Company

Kilowatt-Hour Sales and Customers

(In Millions of KWHs)


















Three Months Ended September


Year-To-Date September


2023


2022


Change


Weather
Adjusted
Change


2023


2022


Change


Weather
Adjusted
Change

Kilowatt-Hour Sales-















Total Sales

55,428


56,606


(2.1) %




150,157


156,874


(4.3) %



















Total Retail Sales-

42,364


41,490


2.1 %


(0.9) %


110,715


113,716


(2.6) %


(0.4) %

Residential

15,133


14,467


4.6 %


(1.8) %


36,458


38,632


(5.6) %


(0.4) %

Commercial

14,341


13,827


3.7 %


1.3 %


37,050


37,060


— %


1.3 %

Industrial

12,751


13,048


(2.3) %


(2.3) %


36,791


37,575


(2.1) %


(2.1) %

Other

139


148


(6.1) %


(6.5) %


416


449


(7.5) %


(7.1) %

















Total Wholesale Sales

13,064


15,116


(13.6) %


N/A


39,442


43,158


(8.6) %


N/A

































(In Thousands of Customers)






















Period Ended September












2023


2022


Change



Regulated Utility Customers-













Total Utility Customers-








8,792


8,722


0.8 %



Total Traditional Electric






4,476


4,422


1.2 %



Southern Company Gas








4,316


4,300


0.4 %











Southern Company

Financial Overview

As Reported

(In Millions of Dollars)














Three Months Ended September


Year-To-Date September


2023


2022


% Change


2023


2022


% Change

Southern Company –












Operating Revenues

$  6,980


$  8,378


(16.7) %


$ 19,208


$ 22,232


(13.6) %

Earnings Before Income Taxes

1,729


1,901


(9.0) %


3,545


4,457


(20.5) %

Net Income Available to Common

1,422


1,472


(3.4) %


3,121


3,611


(13.6) %













Alabama Power –












Operating Revenues

$  2,083


$  2,444


(14.8) %


$  5,420


$  6,023


(10.0) %

Earnings Before Income Taxes

644


694


(7.2) %


1,235


1,660


(25.6) %

Net Income Available to Common

565


525


7.6 %


1,132


1,256


(9.9) %













Georgia Power –












Operating Revenues

$  3,237


$  3,889


(16.8) %


$  7,805


$  9,218


(15.3) %

Earnings Before Income Taxes

980


1,084


(9.6) %


1,892


2,272


(16.7) %

Net Income Available to Common

780


858


(9.1) %


1,547


1,851


(16.4) %













Mississippi Power –












Operating Revenues

$      436


$      510


(14.5) %


$  1,137


$  1,279


(11.1) %

Earnings Before Income Taxes

93


79


17.7 %


208


188


10.6 %

Net Income Available to Common

75


62


21.0 %


173


150


15.3 %













Southern Power –












Operating Revenues

$      653


$  1,180


(44.7) %


$  1,686


$  2,618


(35.6) %

Earnings Before Income Taxes

149


143


4.2 %


258


259


(0.4) %

Net Income Available to Common

100


95


5.3 %


288


265


8.7 %













Southern Company Gas –












Operating Revenues

$      689


$      857


(19.6) %


$  3,417


$  3,998


(14.5) %

Earnings Before Income Taxes

110


110


— %


635


677


(6.2) %

Net Income Available to Common

82


83


(1.2) %


475


516


(7.9) %













- See Financial Highlights pages for discussion of certain significant items occurring during the periods.

