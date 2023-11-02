Multimedia News Release: "Hello Shenyang" Global Promotional Campaign Held in Paris

SHENYANG, China, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The event of the "Hello Shenyang" Global Promotional Campaign took place in Paris on the 26th. More than a hundred participants attended the event, including political and business representatives of France, and a trade and economy delegation from the city of Shenyang.

Hosted by the Shenyang Municipal People's Government, the event aimed to showcase the new looks of Shenyang in a thorough manner in order to help attract businesses, investments and talents to the city, to deepen international trade cooperation, and to foster cultural exchange, according to the Information Office of Shenyang Municipal People's Government.

Shenyang saw its first French joint venture back in 1992, and as of August this year Shenyang has approved the establishment of a cumulative total of 46 France-funded enterprises.

Vice President of the Societe d'Encouragement pour l'Industrie Nationale Gilles-Henry Garault indicated that Shenyang's business environment has improved remarkably since when the initial group of French enterprises first entered China en masse, adding that China and France ought to explore and develop new pathways for cooperation.

At the event, a delegation from the Shenyang Municipal Commerce Bureau presented information pertaining to the city's economic development status, industrial development directions, and key investment opportunities, among other aspects. Meanwhile, representatives from the Shenyang Municipal Bureau of Culture, Tourism, Radio and Television introduced the city's history, culture and tourism resources. In addition, delegates from Shenyang's Tiexi District and Shenhe District respectively put forth relevant information about the Shenyang Economic and Technological Development Zone and the Shenyang (Shenhe District) Culture and Creativity Center.

During the event, Mayor Shi Guoqi of the Shenhe District People's Government delivered an all-round presentation about Shenhe's socio-economic development status, explaining that Shenhe District is well-known for its history as the birthplace of Shenyang as a city established 2,300 years ago, famous as home to 89 historical cultural resources, 17 "time-honored brands" and 32 intangible cultural heritages, and renowned as Northeast China's one and only National Culture Export Base, adding that the city signed a contract with French company ADI Express for the China-Europe (Shenyang-Paris) Trade, Culture and Tourism Air Transport Channel project.

During the address at the event, Secretary Wang Xinwei of the CPC Shenyang Municipal Committee expressed that Shenyang has maintained long-term and fruitful economic, trade and cultural cooperation and interactions with France, and there have been numerous highlights in recent years regarding the full-spectrum and multi-industry cooperation as well as the development feats achieved.

This year, the "Hello Shenyang" Global Promotional Campaign has already hosted events in places such as Tokyo of Japan and Daejeon-gwangyeoksi of South Korea.

