MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2023 RESULTS

Third quarter 2023 comparable systemwide constant dollar RevPAR increased 8.8 percent worldwide, 4.3 percent in the U.S. & Canada , and 21.8 percent in international markets, compared to the 2022 third quarter;

Third quarter reported diluted EPS totaled $2.51 , compared to reported diluted EPS of $1.94 in the year-ago quarter. Third quarter adjusted diluted EPS totaled $2.11 , compared to third quarter 2022 adjusted diluted EPS of $1.69 ;

Third quarter reported net income totaled $752 million , compared to reported net income of $630 million in the year-ago quarter. Third quarter adjusted net income totaled $634 million , compared to third quarter 2022 adjusted net income of $551 million ;

Adjusted EBITDA totaled $1,142 million in the 2023 third quarter, compared to third quarter 2022 adjusted EBITDA of $985 million ;

The company added approximately 17,200 rooms globally during the third quarter, including roughly 13,000 rooms in international markets and more than 4,900 conversion rooms;

At the end of the quarter, Marriott's worldwide development pipeline totaled more than 3,200 properties and nearly 557,000 rooms, including roughly 40,300 of pipeline rooms approved, but not yet subject to signed contracts. Approximately 238,000 rooms in the pipeline were under construction as of the end of the third quarter;

Marriott repurchased 4.8 million shares of common stock for $950 million during the third quarter. Year to date through October 31 , the company has returned $3.7 billion to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases.

BETHESDA, Md., Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) today reported third quarter 2023 results.

Anthony Capuano, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, "We are extremely pleased with our results in the quarter. Worldwide RevPAR[1] grew 9 percent year over year, reflecting robust demand around the world. International RevPAR increased 22 percent, with particular strength in Asia Pacific. Both occupancy and rate contributed to global RevPAR gains in the third quarter, and cross-border travel continued to rise.

"In the U.S. & Canada, RevPAR rose more than 4 percent, with many urban markets showing outsized growth. Group and business transient saw mid-single digit hotel revenue gains in the quarter, largely driven by rate increases. Leisure transient demand in the region has also remained solid, leading to 4 percent hotel revenue growth for the segment compared to the year-ago quarter.

"Given the meaningful benefits we deliver to owners, demand for our brands remains strong. Through the first three quarters of 2023, we've signed more than 100,000 organic rooms, including the MGM Resorts International deal, an impressive 60 percent increase compared to the same period last year. Even with 5 percent net rooms growth in the last four quarters, our development pipeline continues to grow. Of our record 557,000-room pipeline, 43 percent is under construction.

"With continued momentum in our business around the world, we are raising our full year 2023 worldwide RevPAR growth guidance to 14 to 15 percent year over year and expect to return $4.3 billion to $4.5 billion to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends."

Third Quarter 2023 Results

Marriott's reported operating income totaled $1,099 million in the 2023 third quarter, compared to 2022 third quarter reported operating income of $958 million. Reported net income totaled $752 million in the 2023 third quarter, compared to 2022 third quarter reported net income of $630 million. Reported diluted earnings per share (EPS) totaled $2.51 in the quarter, compared to reported diluted EPS of $1.94 in the year-ago quarter.

Adjusted operating income in the 2023 third quarter totaled $959 million, compared to 2022 third quarter adjusted operating income of $815 million. Third quarter 2023 adjusted net income totaled $634 million, compared to 2022 third quarter adjusted net income of $551 million. Adjusted diluted EPS in the 2023 third quarter totaled $2.11, compared to adjusted diluted EPS of $1.69 in the year-ago quarter. The 2023 third quarter adjusted results excluded a $24 million ($16 million after-tax and $0.05 per share) gain on the sale of a hotel in the Caribbean & Latin America (CALA) region. The 2022 third quarter adjusted results excluded special tax items of $30 million ($0.09 per share) and a $2 million ($2 million after-tax and $0.01 per share) gain on an investee's property sale.

Adjusted results also excluded cost reimbursement revenue, reimbursed expenses and merger-related charges and other expenses. See pages A-3 and A-11 for the calculation of adjusted results and the manner in which the adjusted measures are determined in this press release.

Base management and franchise fees totaled $1,054 million in the 2023 third quarter, an 11 percent increase compared to base management and franchise fees of $953 million in the year-ago quarter. The increase is primarily attributable to RevPAR increases and unit growth. Non-RevPAR-related franchise fees in the 2023 third quarter totaled $208 million, an 8 percent increase compared to $192 million in the year-ago quarter, largely driven by higher co-brand credit card fees.

Incentive management fees totaled $143 million in the 2023 third quarter, a 35 percent increase compared to $106 million in the 2022 third quarter. Managed hotels in international markets contributed 77 percent of the incentive fees earned in the quarter.

Owned, leased, and other revenue, net of direct expenses, totaled $70 million in the 2023 third quarter, compared to $44 million in the year-ago quarter. Results in the 2022 quarter included a $19 million expense accrual related to a portfolio of 12 leased hotels in the U.S. & Canada.

General, administrative, and other expenses for the 2023 third quarter totaled $239 million, compared to $216 million in the year-ago quarter. The year-over-year change largely reflects higher staffing levels.

Gains and other income, net, totaled $28 million, compared to $3 million in the 2022 third quarter. Gains and other income, net, in the 2023 third quarter primarily reflected a $24 million gain associated with the sale of a hotel in the CALA region.

Interest expense, net, totaled $139 million in the 2023 third quarter, compared to $93 million in the year-ago quarter. The increase was largely due to higher interest expense associated with higher debt balances.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) totaled $1,142 million in the 2023 third quarter, compared to third quarter 2022 adjusted EBITDA of $985 million. See page A-11 for the adjusted EBITDA calculation.

Selected Performance Information

Marriott added 97 properties (17,192 rooms) to its worldwide lodging portfolio during the 2023 third quarter, including roughly 13,000 rooms in international markets and more than 4,900 conversion rooms. Eleven properties (1,494 rooms) exited the system during the quarter. At the end of the quarter, Marriott's global lodging system totaled nearly 8,700 properties, with approximately 1,581,000 rooms.

At the end of the quarter, the company's worldwide development pipeline totaled 3,239 properties with nearly 557,000 rooms, including 242 properties with roughly 40,300 rooms approved for development, but not yet subject to signed contracts. The pipeline includes 1,081 properties with approximately 238,000 rooms under construction, or 43 percent, including approximately 37,000 rooms from the MGM deal.

In the 2023 third quarter, worldwide RevPAR increased 8.8 percent (an 8.7 percent increase using actual dollars) compared to the 2022 third quarter. RevPAR in the U.S. & Canada increased 4.3 percent (a 4.2 percent increase using actual dollars), and RevPAR in international markets increased 21.8 percent (a 22.0 percent increase using actual dollars).

Balance Sheet & Common Stock

At the end of the quarter, Marriott's total debt was $11.8 billion and cash and equivalents totaled $0.7 billion, compared to $10.1 billion in debt and $0.5 billion of cash and equivalents at year-end 2022.

Year to date through October 31, the company has repurchased 18.3 million shares for $3.3 billion.

In the third quarter, the company issued $450 million of Series LL Senior Notes due in 2026 with a 5.45 percent interest rate coupon and $700 million of Series MM Senior Notes due in 2028 with a 5.55 percent interest rate coupon.

Company Outlook

Marriott anticipates that the 37,000 rooms related to its deal with MGM will now be added to its distribution in early 2024. As such, the company now expects full year 2023 net rooms growth of 4.2 to 4.5 percent, higher than its August 2, 2023 guidance when excluding the MGM rooms.



Fourth Quarter 2023 vs Fourth Quarter 2022 Full Year 2023 vs Full Year 2022

Comparable systemwide constant $ RevPAR growth





Worldwide 6% to 7.5% 14% to 15%

U.S. & Canada 3% to 4% 8% to 9%

International 14% to 16% 31% to 32%













Year-End 2023 vs Year-End 2022

Net Rooms Growth

4.2% to 4.5%



($ in millions, except EPS) Fourth Quarter 2023 Full Year 2023 Gross fee revenues $1,185 to $1,215 $4,765 to $4,795 Owned, leased, and other revenue, net of direct expenses $80 to $85 $328 to $333 General, administrative, and other expenses Approx. $255 Approx. $935 Adjusted EBITDA1,2 $1,115 to $1,150 $4,574 to $4,609 Adjusted EPS – diluted2,3 $2.04 to $2.13 $8.50 to $8.59 Investment Spending4

$900 to $950 Capital Return to Shareholders5

$4,300 to $4,500



1See pages A-12 and A-13 for the adjusted EBITDA calculations. 2Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS – diluted for fourth quarter and full year 2023 do not include cost reimbursement revenue, reimbursed expenses, merger-related charges and other expenses, special tax items, or any additional asset sales that may occur during the year, each of which the company cannot forecast with sufficient accuracy and without unreasonable efforts, and which may be significant. Adjusted EPS – diluted for full year 2023 excludes a special tax item of $100 million and an asset sale gain of $24 million reported in the first three quarters of 2023. See page A-3 for the Adjusted EPS – diluted calculation for the first three quarters of 2023. 3Assumes the level of capital return to shareholders noted above. 4Investment spending includes capital and technology expenditures, loan advances, contract acquisition costs, and other investing activities. 5 Assumes the level of investment spending noted above and that no asset sales occur during the remainder of the year.

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) will conduct its quarterly earnings review for the investment community and news media on Thursday, November 2, 2023, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET). The conference call will be webcast simultaneously via Marriott's investor relations website at http://www.marriott.com/investor, click on "Events & Presentations" and click on the quarterly conference call link. A replay will be available at that same website until November 2, 2024.

Note on forward-looking statements: All statements in this press release and the accompanying schedules are made as of November 2, 2023. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. This press release and the accompanying schedules contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of federal securities laws, including statements related to our RevPAR, rooms growth and other financial metric estimates, outlook and assumptions; travel and lodging demand trends and expectations; our development pipeline and growth expectations; and similar statements concerning anticipated future events and expectations that are not historical facts. We caution you that these statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to numerous evolving risks and uncertainties that we may not be able to accurately predict or assess, including the risk factors that we describe in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K or Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. Any of these factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations we express or imply in this press release.

1 All occupancy, Average Daily Rate (ADR) and RevPAR statistics and estimates are systemwide constant dollar. Unless otherwise stated, all changes refer to year-over-year changes for the comparable period. Occupancy, ADR and RevPAR comparisons between 2023 and 2022 reflect properties that are comparable in both years.

Consolidated Statements of Income - As Reported





















A-1































Non-GAAP Financial Measures

























A-3































Total Lodging Products by Ownership Type























A-4































Total Lodging Products by Tier

























A-6































Key Lodging Statistics

























A-7































Adjusted EBITDA

























A-11































Adjusted EBITDA Forecast - Fourth Quarter 2023





















A-12































Adjusted EBITDA Forecast - Full Year 2023





















A-13































Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial and Performance Measures

















A-14

































MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME - AS REPORTED THIRD QUARTER 2023 AND 2022 (in millions except per share amounts, unaudited)































As Reported

As Reported

Percent



Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

Better/(Worse)



September 30, 2023

September 30, 2022

Reported 2023 vs. 2022 REVENUES











Base management fees

$ 306

$ 275

11 Franchise fees 1

748

678

10 Incentive management fees

143

106

35 Gross Fee Revenues

1,197

1,059

13 Contract investment amortization 2

(23)

(22)

(5) Net Fee Revenues

1,174

1,037

13 Owned, leased, and other revenue 3

363

345

5 Cost reimbursement revenue 4

4,391

3,931

12 Total Revenues

5,928

5,313

12













OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES











Owned, leased, and other - direct 5

293

301

3 Depreciation, amortization, and other 6

46

50

8 General, administrative, and other 7

239

216

(11) Merger-related charges and other

13

2

(550) Reimbursed expenses 4

4,238

3,786

(12) Total Expenses

4,829

4,355

(11)













OPERATING INCOME

1,099

958

15













Gains and other income, net 8

28

3

833 Interest expense

(146)

(100)

(46) Interest income

7

7

- Equity in earnings 9

1

1

-













INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES

989

869

14













Provision for income taxes

(237)

(239)

1













NET INCOME

$ 752

$ 630

19













EARNINGS PER SHARE











Earnings per share - basic

$ 2.52

$ 1.94

30 Earnings per share - diluted

$ 2.51

$ 1.94

29













Basic Shares

298.6

324.5



Diluted Shares

300.1

325.7













1 Franchise fees include fees from our franchise agreements, application and relicensing fees, timeshare and yacht fees, co-branded credit card fees, and





residential branding fees.











2 Contract investment amortization includes amortization of capitalized costs to obtain contracts with our owner and franchisee customers, and any related





impairments, accelerations, or write-offs.











3 Owned, leased, and other revenue includes revenue from the properties we own or lease, termination fees, and other revenue.







4 Cost reimbursement revenue includes reimbursements from properties for property-level and centralized programs and services that we operate for the benefit of





our hotel owners. Reimbursed expenses include costs incurred by Marriott for certain property-level operating expenses and centralized programs and services.



5 Owned, leased, and other - direct expenses include operating expenses related to our owned or leased hotels, including lease payments and pre-opening expenses.



6 Depreciation, amortization, and other expenses include depreciation for fixed assets, amortization of capitalized costs incurred to acquire management, franchise,





and license agreements, and any related impairments, accelerations, or write-offs.











7 General, administrative, and other expenses include our corporate and business segments overhead costs and general expenses.







8 Gains and other income, net includes gains and losses on the sale of real estate, the sale of joint venture interests and other investments, and adjustments from





other equity investments.











9 Equity in earnings include our equity in earnings or losses of unconsolidated equity method investments.









MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME - AS REPORTED

THIRD QUARTER YEAR-TO-DATE 2023 AND 2022

(in millions except per share amounts, unaudited)

















As Reported

As Reported

Percent



Nine Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

Better/(Worse)



September 30, 2023

September 30, 2022

Reported 2023 vs. 2022 REVENUES











Base management fees

$ 917

$ 757

21 Franchise fees 1

2,126

1,847

15 Incentive management fees

537

343

57 Gross Fee Revenues

3,580

2,947

21 Contract investment amortization 2

(66)

(65)

(2) Net Fee Revenues

3,514

2,882

22 Owned, leased, and other revenue 3

1,109

971

14 Cost reimbursement revenue 4

12,995

10,997

18 Total Revenues

17,618

14,850

19













OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES











Owned, leased, and other - direct 5

861

779

(11) Depreciation, amortization, and other 6

138

147

6 General, administrative, and other 7

681

655

(4) Merger-related charges and other

52

11

(373) Reimbursed expenses 4

12,740

10,792

(18) Total Expenses

14,472

12,384

(17)













OPERATING INCOME

3,146

2,466

28













Gains and other income, net 8

33

9

267 Interest expense

(412)

(288)

(43) Interest income

21

18

17 Equity in earnings 9

9

18

(50)













INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES

2,797

2,223

26













Provision for income taxes

(562)

(538)

(4)













NET INCOME

$ 2,235

$ 1,685

33













EARNINGS PER SHARE











Earnings per share - basic

$ 7.36

$ 5.15

43 Earnings per share - diluted

$ 7.32

$ 5.13

43













Basic Shares

303.9

327.0



Diluted Shares

305.3

328.4













1 Franchise fees include fees from our franchise agreements, application and relicensing fees, timeshare and yacht fees, co-branded credit card fees, and





residential branding fees.











2 Contract investment amortization includes amortization of capitalized costs to obtain contracts with our owner and franchisee customers, and any related





impairments, accelerations, or write-offs.











3 Owned, leased, and other revenue includes revenue from the properties we own or lease, termination fees, and other revenue.







4 Cost reimbursement revenue includes reimbursements from properties for property-level and centralized programs and services that we operate for the benefit of





our hotel owners. Reimbursed expenses include costs incurred by Marriott for certain property-level operating expenses and centralized programs and services.



5 Owned, leased, and other - direct expenses include operating expenses related to our owned or leased hotels, including lease payments and pre-opening expenses.



6 Depreciation, amortization, and other expenses include depreciation for fixed assets, amortization of capitalized costs incurred to acquire management, franchise,





and license agreements, and any related impairments, accelerations, or write-offs.











7 General, administrative, and other expenses include our corporate and business segments overhead costs and general expenses.







8 Gains and other income, net includes gains and losses on the sale of real estate, the sale of joint venture interests and other investments, and adjustments from





other equity investments.











9 Equity in earnings include our equity in earnings or losses of unconsolidated equity method investments.









MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (in millions except per share amounts)























The following table presents our reconciliations of Adjusted operating income, Adjusted operating income margin, Adjusted net income, and Adjusted diluted earnings per share, to the most directly comparable GAAP measure. Adjusted total revenues is used in the determination of Adjusted operating income margin.

















































Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended









Percent









Percent

September 30,

September 30,

Better/

September 30,

September 30,

Better/

2023

2022

(Worse)

2023

2022

(Worse) Total revenues, as reported $ 5,928

$ 5,313





$ 17,618

$ 14,850



Less: Cost reimbursement revenue (4,391)

(3,931)





(12,995)

(10,997)



Add: Impairments 1 -

-





-

5



Adjusted total revenues ** 1,537

1,382





4,623

3,858



























Operating income, as reported 1,099

958





3,146

2,466



Less: Cost reimbursement revenue (4,391)

(3,931)





(12,995)

(10,997)



Add: Reimbursed expenses 4,238

3,786





12,740

10,792



Add: Merger-related charges and other 13

2





52

11



Add: Impairments 1 -

-





-

5



Adjusted operating income ** 959

815

18 %

2,943

2,277

29 %























Operating income margin 19 %

18 %





18 %

17 %



Adjusted operating income margin ** 62 %

59 %





64 %

59 %



























Net income, as reported 752

630





2,235

1,685



Less: Cost reimbursement revenue (4,391)

(3,931)





(12,995)

(10,997)



Add: Reimbursed expenses 4,238

3,786





12,740

10,792



Add: Merger-related charges and other 13

2





52

11



Add: Impairments 2 -

-





-

11



Less: Gains on investees' property sales 3 -

(2)





-

(23)



Less: Gain on asset dispositions 4 (24)

-





(24)

(2)



Income tax effect of above adjustments 46

36





64

50



Less: Income tax special items -

30





(100)

30



Adjusted net income ** $ 634

$ 551

15 %

$ 1,972

$ 1,557

27 %























Diluted earnings per share, as reported $ 2.51

$ 1.94





$ 7.32

$ 5.13



Adjusted diluted earnings per share** $ 2.11

$ 1.69

25 %

$ 6.46

$ 4.74

36 %

















** Denotes non-GAAP financial measures. Please see pages A-14 and A-15 for information about our reasons for providing these alternative financial measures and the limitations on their use.





































1 Nine months ended September 30, 2022 includes impairment charges reported in Contract investment amortization of $5 million.













































2 Nine months ended September 30, 2022 includes impairment charges reported in Contract investment amortization of $5 million and Equity in earnings of $6 million.









































3 Gains on investees' property sales reported in Equity in earnings.















































4 Gain on asset dispositions reported in Gains and other income, net.























MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC. TOTAL LODGING PRODUCTS BY OWNERSHIP TYPE As of September 30, 2023















US & Canada Total International Total Worldwide

Properties Rooms Properties Rooms Properties Rooms Managed 629 215,952 1,410 358,039 2,039 573,991 Marriott Hotels 102 56,990 179 56,334 281 113,324 Sheraton 26 20,869 185 62,318 211 83,187 Courtyard 164 26,628 120 25,552 284 52,180 Westin 40 21,862 82 25,271 122 47,133 JW Marriott 23 13,189 73 25,893 96 39,082 The Ritz-Carlton 40 12,154 75 17,832 115 29,986 Renaissance 23 10,245 55 17,545 78 27,790 Four Points 1 134 85 23,839 86 23,973 Le Méridien 1 100 73 20,180 74 20,280 W Hotels 23 6,516 41 11,107 64 17,623 Residence Inn 73 11,857 9 1,116 82 12,973 St. Regis 11 2,169 44 9,880 55 12,049 Delta Hotels by Marriott 25 6,770 27 5,052 52 11,822 Fairfield by Marriott 6 1,431 74 9,207 80 10,638 Aloft 2 505 46 10,096 48 10,601 The Luxury Collection 6 2,296 41 7,983 47 10,279 Gaylord Hotels 6 10,220 — — 6 10,220 AC Hotels by Marriott 8 1,512 68 8,466 76 9,978 Autograph Collection 9 2,870 24 3,569 33 6,439 Marriott Executive Apartments — — 36 5,159 36 5,159 SpringHill Suites 25 4,241 — — 25 4,241 Element 3 810 15 3,132 18 3,942 EDITION 5 1,379 11 2,309 16 3,688 Protea Hotels — — 24 2,901 24 2,901 Moxy 1 380 7 1,393 8 1,773 Tribute Portfolio — — 9 1,251 9 1,251 TownePlace Suites 6 825 — — 6 825 Bulgari — — 7 654 7 654 Franchised 5,217 747,617 1,155 210,458 6,372 958,075 Courtyard 891 119,004 117 21,823 1,008 140,827 Fairfield by Marriott 1,142 107,585 56 9,760 1,198 117,345 Residence Inn 785 93,648 30 3,857 815 97,505 Marriott Hotels 232 74,195 64 18,378 296 92,573 Sheraton 143 44,473 75 22,011 218 66,484 SpringHill Suites 518 60,135 — — 518 60,135 Autograph Collection 143 28,022 117 24,778 260 52,800 TownePlace Suites 491 49,725 — — 491 49,725 Westin 92 31,078 28 8,253 120 39,331 Four Points 154 23,323 66 10,995 220 34,318 Aloft 158 22,580 22 4,283 180 26,863 AC Hotels by Marriott 107 17,616 50 8,882 157 26,498 Renaissance 65 18,286 30 7,671 95 25,957 Moxy 31 5,797 94 17,676 125 23,473 Delta Hotels by Marriott 66 14,929 14 3,266 80 18,195 City Express by Marriott — — 149 17,300 149 17,300 Tribute Portfolio 60 9,762 35 4,140 95 13,902 The Luxury Collection 11 3,112 52 9,588 63 12,700 Le Méridien 25 5,749 21 5,488 46 11,237 Element 80 10,712 2 269 82 10,981 JW Marriott 12 6,072 12 2,733 24 8,805 Design Hotels 10 1,385 82 5,956 92 7,341 Protea Hotels — — 34 2,802 34 2,802 The Ritz-Carlton 1 429 — — 1 429 W Hotels — — 1 246 1 246 Bulgari — — 2 161 2 161 Marriott Executive Apartments — — 2 142 2 142

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC. TOTAL LODGING PRODUCTS BY OWNERSHIP TYPE As of September 30, 2023















US & Canada Total International Total Worldwide

Properties Rooms Properties Rooms Properties Rooms Owned/Leased 14 4,656 37 8,776 51 13,432 Marriott Hotels 2 1,308 5 1,631 7 2,939 Courtyard 7 987 4 894 11 1,881 Sheraton — — 4 1,830 4 1,830 W Hotels 2 779 2 665 4 1,444 Westin 1 1,073 — — 1 1,073 Protea Hotels — — 5 912 5 912 Renaissance 1 317 2 505 3 822 The Ritz-Carlton — — 2 550 2 550 JW Marriott — — 1 496 1 496 The Luxury Collection — — 3 383 3 383 Autograph Collection — — 5 361 5 361 Residence Inn 1 192 1 140 2 332 Tribute Portfolio — — 2 249 2 249 St. Regis — — 1 160 1 160 Residences 67 7,166 52 5,444 119 12,610 The Ritz-Carlton Residences 40 4,437 17 1,502 57 5,939 St. Regis Residences 10 1,198 12 1,628 22 2,826 W Residences 10 1,092 7 547 17 1,639 Westin Residences 3 266 2 353 5 619 Bulgari Residences — — 5 519 5 519 Sheraton Residences — — 3 472 3 472 Marriott Hotels Residences — — 2 246 2 246 The Luxury Collection Residences 1 91 3 115 4 206 EDITION Residences 3 82 — — 3 82 Le Méridien Residences — — 1 62 1 62 Timeshare* 72 18,839 21 3,906 93 22,745 Yacht* — — 1 149 1 149 Grand Total 5,999 994,230 2,676 586,772 8,675 1,581,002



*Timeshare and Yacht counts are included in this table by geographical location. For external reporting purposes, these offerings are captured within "Unallocated corporate and other." In the above table, The Luxury Collection, Autograph Collection and Tribute Portfolio include seven total properties that we acquired when we purchased Elegant Hotels Group plc in December 2019 which we currently intend to re-brand under such brands after the completion of planned renovations.

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC. TOTAL LODGING PRODUCTS BY TIER As of September 30, 2023















US & Canada Total International Total Worldwide Total Systemwide Properties Rooms Properties Rooms Properties Rooms Luxury 198 54,995 412 94,951 610 149,946 JW Marriott 35 19,261 86 29,122 121 48,383 The Ritz-Carlton 41 12,583 77 18,382 118 30,965 The Ritz-Carlton Residences 40 4,437 17 1,502 57 5,939 The Luxury Collection 17 5,408 96 17,954 113 23,362 The Luxury Collection Residences 1 91 3 115 4 206 W Hotels 25 7,295 44 12,018 69 19,313 W Residences 10 1,092 7 547 17 1,639 St. Regis 11 2,169 45 10,040 56 12,209 St. Regis Residences 10 1,198 12 1,628 22 2,826 EDITION 5 1,379 11 2,309 16 3,688 EDITION Residences 3 82 — — 3 82 Bulgari — — 9 815 9 815 Bulgari Residences — — 5 519 5 519 Premium 1,075 360,769 1,164 302,471 2,239 663,240 Marriott Hotels 336 132,493 248 76,343 584 208,836 Marriott Hotels Residences — — 2 246 2 246 Sheraton 169 65,342 264 86,159 433 151,501 Sheraton Residences — — 3 472 3 472 Westin 133 54,013 110 33,524 243 87,537 Westin Residences 3 266 2 353 5 619 Autograph Collection 152 30,892 146 28,708 298 59,600 Renaissance 89 28,848 87 25,721 176 54,569 Le Méridien 26 5,849 94 25,668 120 31,517 Le Méridien Residences — — 1 62 1 62 Delta Hotels by Marriott 91 21,699 41 8,318 132 30,017 Tribute Portfolio 60 9,762 46 5,640 106 15,402 Gaylord Hotels 6 10,220 — — 6 10,220 Design Hotels 10 1,385 82 5,956 92 7,341 Marriott Executive Apartments — — 38 5,301 38 5,301 Select 4,654 559,627 1,078 185,295 5,732 744,922 Courtyard 1,062 146,619 241 48,269 1,303 194,888 Fairfield by Marriott 1,148 109,016 130 18,967 1,278 127,983 Residence Inn 859 105,697 40 5,113 899 110,810 SpringHill Suites 543 64,376 — — 543 64,376 Four Points 155 23,457 151 34,834 306 58,291 TownePlace Suites 497 50,550 — — 497 50,550 Aloft 160 23,085 68 14,379 228 37,464 AC Hotels by Marriott 115 19,128 118 17,348 233 36,476 Moxy 32 6,177 101 19,069 133 25,246 City Express by Marriott — — 149 17,300 149 17,300 Element 83 11,522 17 3,401 100 14,923 Protea Hotels — — 63 6,615 63 6,615 Timeshare* 72 18,839 21 3,906 93 22,745 Yacht* — — 1 149 1 149 Grand Total 5,999 994,230 2,676 586,772 8,675 1,581,002



*Timeshare and Yacht counts are included in this table by geographical location. For external reporting purposes, these offerings are captured within "Unallocated corporate and other." In the above table, The Luxury Collection, Autograph Collection and Tribute Portfolio include seven total properties that we acquired when we purchased Elegant Hotels Group plc in December 2019 which we currently intend to re-brand under such brands after the completion of planned renovations.

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC. KEY LODGING STATISTICS In Constant $





















Comparable Company-Operated US & Canada Properties

























Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 and September 30, 2022



REVPAR

Occupancy

Average Daily Rate Brand

2023 vs. 2022

2023 vs. 2022

2023 vs. 2022 JW Marriott

$188.80 5.0 %

67.6 % 2.2 % pts.

$279.35 1.5 % The Ritz-Carlton

$301.93 -1.4 %

64.1 % -0.6 % pts.

$471.29 -0.5 % W Hotels

$218.78 5.4 %

70.9 % 5.2 % pts.

$308.55 -2.4 % Composite US & Canada Luxury1

$253.41 1.8 %

67.3 % 1.4 % pts.

$376.78 -0.3 % Marriott Hotels

$168.41 7.0 %

72.2 % 2.0 % pts.

$233.38 4.1 % Sheraton

$154.05 9.3 %

69.8 % 3.6 % pts.

$220.76 3.7 % Westin

$177.84 4.5 %

72.5 % 1.0 % pts.

$245.18 3.0 % Composite US & Canada Premium2

$164.92 6.3 %

71.6 % 2.0 % pts.

$230.28 3.4 % US & Canada Full-Service3

$184.04 4.9 %

70.7 % 1.8 % pts.

$260.40 2.2 % Courtyard

$111.09 2.4 %

68.0 % -0.2 % pts.

$163.30 2.8 % Residence Inn

$152.08 1.6 %

78.4 % -0.9 % pts.

$194.02 2.8 % Composite US & Canada Select4

$123.56 2.1 %

71.1 % -0.4 % pts.

$173.70 2.6 % US & Canada - All5

$169.46 4.4 %

70.8 % 1.3 % pts.

$239.40 2.5 %











































Comparable Systemwide US & Canada Properties

























Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 and September 30, 2022



REVPAR

Occupancy

Average Daily Rate Brand

2023 vs. 2022

2023 vs. 2022

2023 vs. 2022 JW Marriott

$187.89 4.6 %

69.3 % 2.3 % pts.

$271.02 1.2 % The Ritz-Carlton

$302.23 -1.2 %

64.8 % -0.4 % pts.

$466.59 -0.5 % W Hotels

$218.78 5.4 %

70.9 % 5.2 % pts.

$308.55 -2.4 % Composite US & Canada Luxury1

$241.80 2.0 %

68.3 % 1.5 % pts.

$353.80 -0.2 % Marriott Hotels

$143.32 6.4 %

70.3 % 1.9 % pts.

$203.73 3.6 % Sheraton

$128.05 7.7 %

68.7 % 2.2 % pts.

$186.35 4.1 % Westin

$159.36 6.3 %

72.2 % 3.0 % pts.

$220.77 1.8 % Composite US & Canada Premium2

$145.89 5.7 %

70.4 % 2.0 % pts.

$207.28 2.7 % US & Canada Full-Service3

$156.84 5.0 %

70.1 % 1.9 % pts.

$223.58 2.1 % Courtyard

$117.54 3.2 %

72.4 % 0.5 % pts.

$162.39 2.4 % Residence Inn

$137.78 3.3 %

79.9 % 0.1 % pts.

$172.36 3.2 % Fairfield by Marriott

$101.45 3.6 %

73.9 % 0.3 % pts.

$137.25 3.2 % Composite US & Canada Select4

$117.71 3.7 %

75.1 % 0.6 % pts.

$156.67 2.9 % US & Canada - All5

$133.92 4.3 %

73.1 % 1.1 % pts.

$183.28 2.7 %











































1 Includes JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St. Regis, and EDITION. 2 Includes Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Renaissance, Autograph Collection, Delta Hotels by Marriott, and Gaylord Hotels. Systemwide also includes Le Méridien and Tribute Portfolio. 3 Includes Composite US & Canada Luxury and Composite US & Canada Premium. 4 Includes Courtyard, Residence Inn, Fairfield by Marriott, SpringHill Suites, TownePlace Suites, Four Points, Aloft, Element, and AC Hotels by Marriott. Systemwide also includes Moxy. 5 Includes US & Canada Full-Service and Composite US & Canada Select.

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC. KEY LODGING STATISTICS In Constant $





















Comparable Company-Operated US & Canada Properties

























Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 and September 30, 2022



REVPAR

Occupancy

Average Daily Rate Brand

2023 vs. 2022

2023 vs. 2022



2023 vs. 2022 JW Marriott

$225.75 12.8 %

70.7 % 6.1 % pts.

$319.11 3.0 % The Ritz-Carlton

$324.94 0.6 %

65.7 % 1.5 % pts.

$494.85 -1.7 % W Hotels

$215.00 9.8 %

66.8 % 5.8 % pts.

$322.06 0.3 % Composite US & Canada Luxury1

$281.83 6.5 %

68.5 % 4.1 % pts.

$411.56 0.2 % Marriott Hotels

$167.88 16.9 %

70.6 % 5.7 % pts.

$237.65 7.5 % Sheraton

$151.65 17.5 %

68.5 % 6.8 % pts.

$221.48 5.8 % Westin

$172.73 12.3 %

70.1 % 4.2 % pts.

$246.46 5.6 % Composite US & Canada Premium2

$163.74 16.3 %

70.1 % 6.1 % pts.

$233.64 6.1 % US & Canada Full-Service3

$189.27 12.9 %

69.7 % 5.7 % pts.

$271.40 3.7 % Courtyard

$110.53 11.2 %

67.1 % 2.5 % pts.

$164.71 7.0 % Residence Inn

$150.54 7.5 %

77.5 % 0.8 % pts.

$194.16 6.4 % Composite US & Canada Select4

$123.41 9.9 %

70.4 % 2.1 % pts.

$175.28 6.7 % US & Canada - All5

$173.39 12.4 %

69.9 % 4.8 % pts.

$248.07 4.7 %











































Comparable Systemwide US & Canada Properties

























Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 and September 30, 2022



REVPAR

Occupancy

Average Daily Rate Brand

2023 vs. 2022

2023 vs. 2022



2023 vs. 2022 JW Marriott

$219.51 10.4 %

71.6 % 5.4 % pts.

$306.56 2.1 % The Ritz-Carlton

$322.24 1.1 %

65.9 % 1.8 % pts.

$488.79 -1.8 % W Hotels

$215.00 9.8 %

66.8 % 5.8 % pts.

$322.06 0.3 % Composite US & Canada Luxury1

$266.22 6.4 %

69.2 % 4.1 % pts.

$384.70 0.1 % Marriott Hotels

$140.80 15.2 %

68.4 % 5.5 % pts.

$205.83 5.9 % Sheraton

$121.24 15.8 %

66.2 % 5.8 % pts.

$183.26 5.6 % Westin

$158.29 13.4 %

70.3 % 5.3 % pts.

$225.17 4.8 % Composite US & Canada Premium2

$143.11 14.0 %

68.4 % 5.6 % pts.

$209.26 4.8 % US & Canada Full-Service3

$157.17 12.5 %

68.5 % 5.4 % pts.

$229.51 3.6 % Courtyard

$112.28 9.9 %

70.3 % 2.8 % pts.

$159.79 5.5 % Residence Inn

$130.43 7.8 %

77.4 % 0.8 % pts.

$168.47 6.6 % Fairfield by Marriott

$93.77 8.0 %

70.7 % 2.0 % pts.

$132.70 5.0 % Composite US & Canada Select4

$111.60 9.1 %

72.7 % 2.2 % pts.

$153.55 5.7 % US & Canada - All5

$130.48 10.8 %

70.9 % 3.5 % pts.

$183.93 5.2 %

































































1 Includes JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St. Regis, and EDITION. 2 Includes Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Renaissance, Autograph Collection, Delta Hotels by Marriott, and Gaylord Hotels. Systemwide also includes Le Méridien and Tribute Portfolio. 3 Includes Composite US & Canada Luxury and Composite US & Canada Premium. 4 Includes Courtyard, Residence Inn, Fairfield by Marriott, SpringHill Suites, TownePlace Suites, Four Points, Aloft, Element, and AC Hotels by Marriott. Systemwide also includes Moxy. 5 Includes US & Canada Full-Service and Composite US & Canada Select.

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC. KEY LODGING STATISTICS In Constant $





















Comparable Company-Operated International Properties

























Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 and September 30, 2022



REVPAR

Occupancy

Average Daily Rate Region

2023 vs. 2022

2023 vs. 2022

2023 vs. 2022 Greater China

$93.41 48.6 %

72.5 % 14.5 % pts.

$128.93 18.9 % Asia Pacific excluding China

$116.21 35.2 %

70.7 % 9.3 % pts.

$164.45 17.5 % Caribbean & Latin America

$138.64 2.4 %

61.1 % 2.4 % pts.

$226.76 -1.6 % Europe

$226.46 10.6 %

75.5 % 3.2 % pts.

$300.01 6.0 % Middle East & Africa

$101.11 18.1 %

65.4 % 4.2 % pts.

$154.50 10.5 %





















International - All1

$121.93 25.8 %

70.5 % 9.0 % pts.

$172.91 9.7 %





















Worldwide2

$142.51 13.8 %

70.6 % 5.7 % pts.

$201.76 4.6 %











































Comparable Systemwide International Properties

























Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 and September 30, 2022



REVPAR

Occupancy

Average Daily Rate Region

2023 vs. 2022

2023 vs. 2022

2023 vs. 2022 Greater China

$87.31 47.4 %

71.3 % 14.5 % pts.

$122.40 17.4 % Asia Pacific excluding China

$117.73 36.4 %

70.4 % 8.6 % pts.

$167.12 19.7 % Caribbean & Latin America

$121.87 2.8 %

62.4 % 2.5 % pts.

$195.43 -1.4 % Europe

$175.50 9.8 %

74.7 % 3.2 % pts.

$235.04 5.0 % Middle East & Africa

$98.24 20.2 %

65.3 % 3.5 % pts.

$150.50 13.8 %





















International - All1

$120.43 21.8 %

70.1 % 7.6 % pts.

$171.85 8.5 %





















Worldwide2

$129.73 8.8 %

72.1 % 3.2 % pts.

$179.84 4.1 %





















1 Includes Greater China, Asia Pacific excluding China, Caribbean & Latin America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. 2 Includes US & Canada - All and International - All.

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC. KEY LODGING STATISTICS In Constant $





















Comparable Company-Operated International Properties

























Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 and September 30, 2022



REVPAR

Occupancy

Average Daily Rate Region

2023 vs. 2022

2023 vs. 2022

2023 vs. 2022 Greater China

$89.14 78.2 %

68.9 % 22.0 % pts.

$129.41 21.2 % Asia Pacific excluding China

$114.87 58.1 %

68.5 % 14.3 % pts.

$167.63 25.2 % Caribbean & Latin America

$165.92 17.8 %

63.4 % 4.9 % pts.

$261.59 8.7 % Europe

$188.49 25.0 %

70.5 % 9.0 % pts.

$267.38 9.0 % Middle East & Africa

$118.53 17.8 %

66.2 % 4.0 % pts.

$178.96 10.7 %





















International - All1

$119.30 42.0 %

68.2 % 14.1 % pts.

$174.86 12.7 %





















Worldwide2

$142.74 24.7 %

68.9 % 10.1 % pts.

$207.02 6.5 %











































Comparable Systemwide International Properties

























Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 and September 30, 2022



REVPAR

Occupancy

Average Daily Rate Region

2023 vs. 2022

2023 vs. 2022

2023 vs. 2022 Greater China

$83.53 77.9 %

67.8 % 22.2 % pts.

$123.11 19.8 % Asia Pacific excluding China

$115.15 58.7 %

68.4 % 13.6 % pts.

$168.42 27.1 % Caribbean & Latin America

$141.96 18.2 %

64.4 % 5.2 % pts.

$220.49 8.6 % Europe

$146.12 25.8 %

68.6 % 9.8 % pts.

$212.87 7.9 % Middle East & Africa

$111.67 20.3 %

65.3 % 3.7 % pts.

$171.06 13.5 %





















International - All1

$115.90 38.7 %

67.4 % 12.9 % pts.

$171.93 12.3 %





















Worldwide2

$125.96 17.5 %

69.8 % 6.4 % pts.

$180.34 6.7 %





















1 Includes Greater China, Asia Pacific excluding China, Caribbean & Latin America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. 2 Includes US & Canada - All and International - All.

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES ADJUSTED EBITDA (in millions)





















Fiscal Year 2023





First

Quarter

Second

Quarter

Third

Quarter

Total



Net income, as reported $ 757

$ 726

$ 752

$ 2,235



Cost reimbursement revenue (4,147)

(4,457)

(4,391)

(12,995)



Reimbursed expenses 4,136

4,366

4,238

12,740



Interest expense 126

140

146

412



Interest expense from unconsolidated joint ventures 1

1

3

5



Provision for income taxes 87

238

237

562



Depreciation and amortization 44

48

46

138



Contract investment amortization 21

22

23

66



Depreciation and amortization classified in reimbursed expenses 31

38

39

108



Depreciation, amortization, and impairments from unconsolidated joint ventures 4

3

6

13



Stock-based compensation 37

56

54

147



Merger-related charges and other 1

38

13

52



Gain on asset dispositions -

-

(24)

(24)



Adjusted EBITDA ** $ 1,098

$ 1,219

$ 1,142

$ 3,459























Change from 2022 Adjusted EBITDA ** 45 %

20 %

16 %

25 %

























Fiscal Year 2022

First

Quarter

Second

Quarter

Third

Quarter

Fourth

Quarter

Total Net income, as reported $ 377

$ 678

$ 630

$ 673

$ 2,358 Cost reimbursement revenue (3,146)

(3,920)

(3,931)

(4,420)

(15,417) Reimbursed expenses 3,179

3,827

3,786

4,349

15,141 Interest expense 93

95

100

115

403 Interest expense from unconsolidated joint ventures 1

2

2

1

6 Provision for income taxes 99

200

239

218

756 Depreciation and amortization 48

49

50

46

193 Contract investment amortization 24

19

22

24

89 Depreciation and amortization classified in reimbursed expenses 26

29

32

31

118 Depreciation, amortization, and impairments from unconsolidated joint ventures 13

3

7

4

27 Stock-based compensation 44

52

48

48

192 Merger-related charges and other 9

-

2

1

12 Gains on investees' property sales (8)

(13)

(2)

-

(23) Gain on asset dispositions -

(2)

-

-

(2) Adjusted EBITDA ** $ 759

$ 1,019

$ 985

$ 1,090

$ 3,853









































** Denotes non-GAAP financial measures. Please see pages A-14 and A-15 for information about our reasons for providing these alternative financial measures and the limitations on their use.

























MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES ADJUSTED EBITDA FORECAST FOURTH QUARTER 2023 ($ in millions)





























Range







Estimated

Fourth Quarter 2023



Fourth Quarter 2022 **

Net income excluding certain items 1 $ 603

$ 630





Interest expense 158

158





Interest expense from unconsolidated joint ventures 1

1





Provision for income taxes 190

198





Depreciation and amortization 47

47





Contract investment amortization 24

24





Depreciation and amortization classified in reimbursed expenses 36

36





Depreciation, amortization, and impairments from unconsolidated joint ventures 4

4





Stock-based compensation 52

52





Adjusted EBITDA ** $ 1,115

$ 1,150

$ 1,090















Increase over 2022 Adjusted EBITDA ** 2 %

6 %























** Denotes non-GAAP financial measures. See pages A-14 and A-15 for information about our reasons for providing these alternative financial measures







and the limitations on their use.























1 Guidance excludes cost reimbursement revenue, reimbursed expenses, and merger-related charges and other expenses, each of which the company







cannot forecast with sufficient accuracy and without unreasonable efforts, and which may be significant, except for depreciation and amortization classified





in reimbursed expenses, which is included in the caption "Depreciation and amortization classified in reimbursed expenses" above. Guidance does not









reflect any additional asset sales that may occur during the year, which the company cannot forecast with sufficient accuracy and without unreasonable efforts,

and which may be significant.











MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES ADJUSTED EBITDA FORECAST FULL YEAR 2023 ($ in millions)





























Range







Estimated

Full Year 2023



Full Year 2022**

Net income excluding certain items 1 $ 2,691

$ 2,718





Interest expense 570

570





Interest expense from unconsolidated joint ventures 6

6





Provision for income taxes 696

704





Depreciation and amortization 185

185





Contract investment amortization 90

90





Depreciation and amortization classified in reimbursed expenses 144

144





Depreciation, amortization, and impairments from unconsolidated joint ventures 17

17





Stock-based compensation 199

199





Gain on asset dispositions (24)

(24)





Adjusted EBITDA ** $ 4,574

$ 4,609

$ 3,853















Increase over 2022 Adjusted EBITDA ** 19 %

20 %























** Denotes non-GAAP financial measures. See pages A-14 and A-15 for information about our reasons for providing these alternative financial measures







and the limitations on their use.























1 Guidance excludes cost reimbursement revenue, reimbursed expenses, and merger-related charges and other expenses, each of which the company







cannot forecast with sufficient accuracy and without unreasonable efforts, and which may be significant, except for depreciation and amortization classified







in reimbursed expenses, which is included in the caption "Depreciation and amortization classified in reimbursed expenses" above. Guidance does not









reflect any additional asset sales that may occur during the year, which the company cannot forecast with sufficient accuracy and without unreasonable efforts,





and which may be significant.











MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.

EXPLANATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL AND PERFORMANCE MEASURES

In our press release and schedules, and on the related conference call, we report certain financial measures that are not required by, or presented in accordance with, United States generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). These non-GAAP financial measures are labeled as "adjusted" and/or identified with the symbol "**". We discuss the manner in which the non-GAAP measures reported in this press release and schedules are determined and management's reasons for reporting these non-GAAP measures below, and the press release schedules reconcile each to the most directly comparable GAAP measures (with respect to the forward-looking non-GAAP measures, to the extent available without unreasonable efforts). Although management evaluates and presents these non-GAAP measures for the reasons described below, please be aware that these non-GAAP measures have limitations and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for revenue, operating income, net income, earnings per share or any other comparable operating measure prescribed by GAAP. In addition, we may calculate and/or present these non-GAAP financial measures differently than measures with the same or similar names that other companies report, and as a result, the non-GAAP measures we report may not be comparable to those reported by others.

Adjusted Operating Income and Adjusted Operating Income Margin. Adjusted operating income and Adjusted operating income margin exclude cost reimbursement revenue, reimbursed expenses, merger-related charges and other expenses, and certain non-cash impairment charges. Adjusted operating income margin reflects Adjusted operating income divided by Adjusted total revenues. We believe that these are meaningful metrics because they allow for period-over-period comparisons of our ongoing operations before these items and for the reasons further described below.

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share. Adjusted net income and Adjusted diluted earnings per share reflect our net income and diluted earnings per share excluding the impact of cost reimbursement revenue, reimbursed expenses, merger-related charges and other expenses, certain non-cash impairment charges, gains and losses on asset dispositions made by us or by our joint venture investees (when applicable). Additionally, Adjusted net income and Adjusted diluted earnings per share exclude the income tax effect of the above adjustments (calculated using an estimated tax rate applicable to each adjustment) and income tax special items, which primarily related to the resolution of tax audits. We believe that these measures are meaningful indicators of our performance because they allow for period-over-period comparisons of our ongoing operations before these items and for the reasons further described below.

Adjusted Earnings Before Interest Expense, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA"). Adjusted EBITDA reflects net income excluding the impact of the following items: cost reimbursement revenue and reimbursed expenses, interest expense, depreciation and amortization, provision for income taxes, merger-related charges and other expenses, and stock-based compensation expense for all periods presented. When applicable, Adjusted EBITDA also excludes certain non-cash impairment charges related to equity investments and gains and losses on asset dispositions made by us or by our joint venture investees.

In our presentations of Adjusted operating income and Adjusted operating income margin, Adjusted net income and Adjusted diluted earnings per share, and Adjusted EBITDA, we exclude a one-time cost in the 2022 first quarter related to certain property-level adjustments related to compensation and transition costs associated with the Starwood merger, which we record in the "Merger-related charges and other" caption of our Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (our "Income Statements"), to allow for period-over period comparisons of our ongoing operations before the impact of these items. We also exclude non-cash impairment charges (if above a specified threshold) related to our management and franchise contracts (if the impairment is non-routine), leases, equity investments, and other capitalized assets, which we record in the "Contract investment amortization," "Depreciation, amortization, and other," and "Equity in earnings" captions of our Income Statements to allow for period-over period comparisons of our ongoing operations before the impact of these items. We exclude cost reimbursement revenue and reimbursed expenses, which relate to property-level and centralized programs and services that we operate for the benefit of our hotel owners. We do not operate these programs and services to generate a profit over the long term, and accordingly, when we recover the costs that we incur for these programs and services from our hotel owners, we do not seek a mark-up. For property-level services, our owners typically reimburse us at the same time that we incur expenses. However, for centralized programs and services, our owners may reimburse us before or after we incur expenses, causing timing differences between the costs we incur and the related reimbursement from hotel owners in our operating and net income. Over the long term, these programs and services are not designed to impact our economics, either positively or negatively. Because we do not retain any such profits or losses over time, we exclude the net impact when evaluating period-over-period changes in our operating results.

We believe that Adjusted EBITDA is a meaningful indicator of our operating performance because it permits period-over-period comparisons of our ongoing operations before these items. Our use of Adjusted EBITDA also facilitates comparison with results from other lodging companies because it excludes certain items that can vary widely across different industries or among companies within the same industry. For example, interest expense can be dependent on a company's capital structure, debt levels, and credit ratings. Accordingly, the impact of interest expense on earnings can vary significantly among companies. The tax positions of companies can also vary because of their differing abilities to take advantage of tax benefits and because of the tax policies of the jurisdictions in which they operate. As a result, effective tax rates and provisions for income taxes can vary considerably among companies. Our Adjusted EBITDA also excludes depreciation and amortization expense, which we report under "Depreciation, amortization, and other" as well as depreciation and amortization classified in "Contract investment amortization," "Reimbursed expenses," and "Equity in earnings" of our Income Statements, because companies utilize productive assets of different ages and use different methods of both acquiring and depreciating productive assets. Depreciation and amortization classified in "Reimbursed expenses" reflects depreciation and amortization of Marriott-owned assets, for which we receive cash from owners to reimburse the company for its investments made for the benefit of the system. These differences can result in considerable variability in the relative costs of productive assets and the depreciation and amortization expense among companies. We exclude stock-based compensation expense in all periods presented to address the considerable variability among companies in recording compensation expense because companies use stock-based payment awards differently, both in the type and quantity of awards granted.

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.

EXPLANATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL AND PERFORMANCE MEASURES

RevPAR. In addition to the foregoing non-GAAP financial measures, we present Revenue per Available Room ("RevPAR") as a performance measure. We believe RevPAR is a meaningful indicator of our performance because it measures the period-over-period change in room revenues for comparable properties. RevPAR relates to property level revenue and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures, such as revenues, and should not be viewed as necessarily correlating with our fee revenue. We calculate RevPAR by dividing room sales (recorded in local currency) for comparable properties by room nights available for the period. We present growth in comparative RevPAR on a constant dollar basis, which we calculate by applying exchange rates for the current period to each period presented. We believe constant dollar analysis provides valuable information regarding our properties' performance as it removes currency fluctuations from the presentation of such results.

Non-RevPAR Related Franchise Fees. In this press release, we also discuss non-RevPAR related franchise fees, which include co-branded credit card, timeshare and yacht fees, residential branding fees, application fees, relicensing fees, and certain other licensing fees.

