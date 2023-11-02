Cambium Networks Reports Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Revenues of $43.0 million , decreased 28% sequentially, and decreased 47% year-over-year

Gross margin of 25.5%, non-GAAP (1) gross margin of 27.7%

Operating loss of $22.1 million , non-GAAP (1) operating loss of $15.5 million

Net loss of $26.2 million or a loss of $0.95 per diluted share, non-GAAP (1) net loss of $12.1 million or a loss of $0.44 per diluted share

Adjusted EBITDA(1) loss of $14.4 million or (33.5)% of revenues

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambium Networks Corporation ("Cambium Networks") (NASDAQ: CMBM), a leading provider of wireless networking infrastructure solutions, today announced financial results for the third quarter 2023 ended September 30, 2023.

GAAP

Non-GAAP (1) (in millions, except percentages)

Q3 2023

Q2 2023

Q3 2022

Q3 2023

Q2 2023

Q3 2022 Revenues

$ 43.0

$ 59.5

$ 81.2

$ 43.0

$ 59.5

$ 81.2 Gross margin

25.5 %

49.1 %

50.7 %

27.7 %

50.3 %

51.3 % Operating margin

(51.3) %

(4.5) %

12.3 %

(36.1) %

2.8 %

17.0 % Net (loss) income

$ (26.2)

$ (2.6)

$ 9.4

$ (12.1)

$ 0.9

$ 11.3 Adjusted EBITDA margin













(33.5) %

4.7 %

18.2 %

1Refer to Supplemental Financial Information accompanying this press release for a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP numbers and for reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter 2023 ended September 30, 2023.

"As mentioned in our preliminary third quarter results press release, we are challenged by high channel inventories for Enterprise products, delayed government defense orders due to budgetary timing issues—which now appear to be resolving during the fourth quarter 2023, and lower revenues in the Point-to-Multi-Point business, which is expected to continue until the FCC's approval and subsequent ramp of sales of Cambium's 6 GHz products," said Morgan Kurk, president and CEO. "Cambium is taking steps to improve profitability and to rationalize business operations with the current demand environment."

Kurk continued, "We believe we have the right products and technologies to deliver future growth as we drive operating efficiencies and build customer acceptance, and we look forward to the addition of 6 GHz spectrum which will benefit the Point-to-Multi-Point business."

Revenues of $43.0 million for the third quarter 2023 decreased $38.2 million year-over-year primarily as a result of lower revenues for Enterprise products due to high channel inventories, slowing economies, and high stock rotations, and lower Point-to-Multi-Point revenues from service providers awaiting the addition of 6 GHz spectrum, partially offset by higher Point-to-Point revenues due to increased defense revenues. Revenues for the third quarter 2023 decreased by $16.5 million compared to $59.5 million for the second quarter 2023, primarily due to U.S. Federal budgetary timing issues resulting in a shortfall in defense revenues impacting the Point-to-Point business, lower Enterprise revenues as a result of economic headwinds, high channel inventories, and stock rotations, as well as lower Point-to-Multi-Point revenues as a result of service providers awaiting the addition of 6 GHz spectrum, which is now expected during late Q4'23.

GAAP gross margin for the third quarter 2023 was 25.5%, compared to 50.7% for the third quarter 2022, and 49.1% for the second quarter 2023. GAAP operating loss for the third quarter 2023 was $22.1 million, compared to operating income of $10.0 million for the third quarter 2022, and operating loss of $2.7 million for the second quarter 2023. GAAP net loss for the third quarter 2023 was $26.2 million, or net loss of $0.95 per diluted share, compared to net income of $9.4 million, or net earnings of $0.34 per diluted share for the third quarter 2022, and net loss of $2.6 million, or net loss of $0.10 per diluted share for the second quarter 2023.

Non-GAAP gross margin for the third quarter 2023 was 27.7% compared to 51.3% for the third quarter 2022, and 50.3% for second quarter 2023, due primarily to higher inventory reserves and lower freight capitalization, as well as changes in product mix. Non-GAAP operating loss for the third quarter 2023 was $15.5 million, compared to non-GAAP operating income of $13.8 million for the third quarter 2022, and non-GAAP operating income of $1.6 million for the second quarter 2023. Non-GAAP net loss for the third quarter 2023 was $12.1 million, or a net loss of $0.44 per diluted share, compared to net income of $11.3 million, or $0.40 per diluted share for the third quarter 2022, and net income of $0.9 million, or $0.03 per diluted share, for the second quarter 2023. For the third quarter 2023, adjusted EBITDA was a loss of $14.4 million or (33.5)% of revenues, compared to adjusted EBITDA of $14.7 million or 18.2% of revenues for the third quarter 2022, and $2.8 million or 4.7% of revenues for the second quarter 2023.

Net cash used in operating activities was $0.2 million for the third quarter 2023, compared to net cash provided by operating activities of $2.2 million for the third quarter 2022, and net cash used in operating activities of $4.5 million for the second quarter 2023. Cash totaled $27.5 million as of September 30, 2023, $17.3 million lower than September 30, 2022.

Third Quarter 2023 Highlights

Revenues of $43.0 million , decreased 28% sequentially, and were lower by 47% year-over-year.

GAAP net loss of $26.2 million or a net loss of $0.95 per diluted share, non-GAAP net loss of $12.1 million or a net loss of $0.44 per diluted share, compared to GAAP net income of $9.4 million , or $0.34 per diluted share for the third quarter 2022, and non-GAAP net income of $11.3 million or $0.40 per diluted share for the third quarter 2022.

Adjusted EBITDA was a loss of $14.4 million or (33.5)% of revenues, compared to adjusted EBITDA of $14.7 million or 18.2% of revenues for the third quarter 2022.

Net cash used in operating activities was $0.2 million , compared to net cash provided by operating activities of $2.2 million for the third quarter 2022.

Surpassed 17 million radios shipped since becoming a standalone company.

Increased net new channel partners by approximately 1,620 year-over-year, an increase of over 13%.

Devices under cnMaestro® cloud management increased 17% year-over-year.

Cambium Networks' financial outlook does not include the potential impact of any possible future financial transactions, acquisitions, pending legal matters, or other transactions. Accordingly, Cambium Networks only includes such items in the company's financial outlook to the extent they are reasonably foreseeable; however, actual results may differ materially from the outlook.

Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Outlook

Taking into account our current visibility, the financial outlook as of November 2, 2023, for the fourth quarter ending December 31, 2023, is expected to be as follows:

Revenues between $45.0 - $50.0 million

GAAP gross margin between 36.3%-43.3%; and non-GAAP gross margin between 38.0%-45.0%

GAAP operating expenses between $29.8 - $30.8 million ; and non-GAAP operating expenses between $25.7 - $26.7 million

GAAP net loss between $8.0 - $11.5 million or a net loss between $0.29 and $0.41 per diluted share; and non-GAAP net loss between $4.0 - $7.5 million or a net loss between $0.14 and $0.27 per diluted share.

About Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks enables service providers, enterprises, industrial organizations, and governments to deliver exceptional digital experiences and device connectivity with compelling economics. Our ONE Network platform simplifies management of Cambium Networks' wired and wireless broadband and network edge technologies. Our customers can focus more resources on managing their business rather than the network. We deliver connectivity that just works.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements concerning our expected next quarter revenues, net income and cash. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this document, including statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, business strategy and plans and objectives of management for future operations, are forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking statements in this document are only predictions. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our business, financial condition and results of operations. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this document and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions including those described in the "Risk factors" section of our 2022 Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 27, 2023, and Form 10-Qs filed on May 9, 2023, and August 2, 2023. Because forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. The events and circumstances reflected in our forward-looking statements may not be achieved or occur and actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Some of the key factors that could cause actual results to differ from our expectations include: the unpredictability of our operating results; our inability to predict and respond to emerging technological trends and network operators' changing needs; the impact of political tensions between the United States and other countries such as the war between Russia and Ukraine, tensions with China and the evolving events in Israel and Gaza; the strength of the dollar and the impact on the cost of our products globally; current or future unfavorable economic conditions, both domestically and in our foreign markets, including the risk of a global or localized recession; our inability to predict and respond to emerging technological trends and network operators' changing needs; the impact of competitive pressures on the development of our new products; the impact of actual or threatened health epidemics and other outbreaks; our limited or sole source suppliers' inability to acquire or produce third-party components to build our products and the impact of supply shortages, extended lead times or changes in supply or cost of components needed to manufacture our products; our ability to effectively forecast demand or manage our inventory, including our channel inventory, which may cause us to record write-downs for excess or obsolete inventory; our reliance on third-party manufacturers, which subjects us to risks of product delivery delays and reduced control over product costs and quality; our reliance on distributors and value-added resellers for the substantial majority of our sales; the inability of our third-party logistics and warehousing providers to deliver products to our channel partners and network operators in a timely manner; or our distributors' and channel partners' inability to attract new network operators or sell additional products to network operators that currently use our products; the technological complexity of our products, which may contain undetected hardware defects or software bugs or subject our products to the risks of ransomware or malware or other cyber-attack; our channel partners' inability to effectively manage inventory of our products, timely resell our products or estimate expected future demand; and current or future unfavorable economic conditions, both domestically and in foreign markets.

Except as required by applicable law, we do not plan to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of any new information, future events or otherwise.

CAMBIUM NETWORKS CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except share and per share amounts) (Unaudited)



Three months ended



September 30, 2023

June 30, 2023

September 30, 2022













Revenues

$ 43,046

$ 59,542

$ 81,200 Cost of revenues

32,087

30,300

40,034 Gross profit

10,959

29,242

41,166 Gross margin

25.5 %

49.1 %

50.7 % Operating expenses











Research and development

13,151

13,008

12,609 Sales and marketing

9,675

11,528

11,033 General and administrative

8,688

5,836

6,058 Depreciation and amortization

1,545

1,573

1,506 Total operating expenses

33,059

31,945

31,206 Operating (loss) income

(22,100)

(2,703)

9,960 Operating margin

-51.3 %

-4.5 %

12.3 % Interest expense, net

620

579

514 Other expense, net

63

64

165 (Loss) income before income taxes

(22,783)

(3,346)

9,281 Provision (benefit) for income taxes

3,417

(704)

(154) Net (loss) income

$ (26,200)

$ (2,642)

$ 9,435













(Loss) earnings per share











Basic

$ (0.95)

$ (0.10)

$ 0.35 Diluted

$ (0.95)

$ (0.10)

$ 0.34 Weighted-average number of shares outstanding to compute (loss) earnings per share











Basic

27,619,281

27,432,705

26,977,155 Diluted

27,619,281

27,432,705

27,979,575













Share-based compensation included in costs and expenses:











Cost of revenues

$ 45

$ 59

$ 56 Research and development

1,037

1,388

1,241 Sales and marketing

597

728

696 General and administrative

1,166

887

855 Total share-based compensation expense

$ 2,845

$ 3,062

$ 2,848













Certain revisions were made within operating expenses in prior periods to conform to the current period. These revisions had no impact to operating income.

CAMBIUM NETWORKS CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except share information) (Unaudited)



September 30, 2023

December 31, 2022 ASSETS







Current assets







Cash

$ 27,529

$ 48,162 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $734 and $577

60,444

89,321 Inventories, net

79,764

57,068 Recoverable income taxes

982

117 Prepaid expenses

8,810

11,857 Other current assets

9,643

6,464 Total current assets

187,172

212,989









Noncurrent assets







Property and equipment, net

11,365

11,271 Software, net

11,804

8,439 Operating lease assets

4,257

4,011 Intangible assets, net

8,050

9,173 Goodwill

9,842

9,842 Deferred tax assets, net

12,494

12,782 Other noncurrent assets

880

955 TOTAL ASSETS

$ 245,864

$ 269,462 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY







Current liabilities







Accounts payable

$ 24,849

$ 31,284 Accrued liabilities

20,690

28,042 Employee compensation

5,333

7,394 Current portion of long-term external debt, net

3,173

3,158 Deferred revenues

8,791

8,913 Other current liabilities

15,988

8,429 Total current liabilities

78,824

87,220 Noncurrent liabilities







Long-term external debt, net

22,588

24,463 Deferred revenues

9,731

8,617 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities

2,793

2,170 Other noncurrent liabilities

1,705

1,619 Total liabilities

115,641

124,089 Shareholders' equity







Share capital; $0.0001 par value; 500,000,000 shares authorized at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022; 27,661,860 outstanding at September 30, 2023 and 27,313,273 outstanding at December 31, 2022

3

3 Additional paid in capital

149,165

138,997 Treasury shares, at cost, 255,569 shares at September 30, 2023 and 209,461 shares at December 31, 2022

(5,600)

(4,922) Accumulated (deficit) earnings

(11,744)

12,822 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(1,601)

(1,527) Total shareholders' equity

130,223

145,373 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

$ 245,864

$ 269,462











CAMBIUM NETWORKS CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (Unaudited)

















Three Months Ended



September 30, 2023

June 30, 2023

September 30, 2022 Cash flows from operating activities:











Net (loss) income

$ (26,200)

$ (2,642)

$ 9,435 Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities:











Depreciation and amortization of software and intangible assets

2,294

2,222

1,930 Amortization of debt issuance costs

81

79

76 Share-based compensation

2,845

3,062

2,848 Deferred income taxes

3,612

(1,805)

(694) Provision for inventory excess and obsolescence

4,577

(276)

1,587 Other

155

69

(88) Change in assets and liabilities:











Receivables

22,457

9,165

(5,506) Inventories

(1,993)

(13,739)

(4,786) Prepaid expenses

(772)

2,734

(4,116) Accounts payable

(5,156)

134

(137) Accrued employee compensation

(527)

(931)

759 Other assets and liabilities

(1,619)

(2,593)

851 Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities

(246)

(4,521)

2,159 Cash flows from investing activities:











Purchase of property and equipment

(1,125)

(667)

(974) Purchase of software

(2,185)

(1,796)

(1,440) Net cash used in investing activities

(3,310)

(2,463)

(2,414) Cash flows from financing activities:











Repayment of term loan

(656)

(657)

(656) Issuance of ordinary shares under ESPP

—

1,102

— Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards

(219)

(285)

(231) Proceeds from share option exercises

6

105

113 Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities

(869)

265

(774) Effect of exchange rate on cash

(24)

1

(41) Net decrease in cash

(4,449)

(6,718)

(1,070) Cash, beginning of period

31,978

38,696

45,929 Cash, end of period

$ 27,529

$ 31,978

$ 44,859













Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:











Income taxes paid

$ 1,120

$ 2,639

$ 486 Interest paid

$ 474

$ 468

$ 213

CAMBIUM NETWORKS CORPORATION SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION (In thousands) (Unaudited)













REVENUES BY PRODUCT CATEGORY















Three Months Ended



September 30, 2023

June 30, 2023

September 30, 2022 Point-to-Multi-Point

$ 23,596

$ 26,734

$ 26,090 Point-to-Point

15,809

25,074

15,409 Enterprise

2,499

6,420

38,330 Other

1,142

1,314

1,371 Total Revenues

$ 43,046

$ 59,542

$ 81,200













REVENUES BY REGION















Three Months Ended



September 30, 2023

June 30, 2023

September 30, 2022 North America

$ 17,768

$ 39,526

$ 30,086 Europe, Middle East and Africa

14,274

6,769

29,263 Caribbean and Latin America

5,726

6,015

8,935 Asia Pacific

5,278

7,232

12,916 Total Revenues

$ 43,046

$ 59,542

$ 81,200















Use of non-GAAP (Adjusted) Financial Measures

In addition to providing financial measurements based on generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP), we provide additional financial metrics that are not prepared in accordance with GAAP (non-GAAP), including Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP operating income and non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP pre-tax income, non-GAAP provision for income taxes, non-GAAP net income, and non-GAAP fully weighted basic and diluted shares. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures, in addition to GAAP financial measures, to understand and compare operating results across accounting periods, for financial and operational decision making, for planning and forecasting purposes, to measure executive compensation and to evaluate our financial performance. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures help us to identify underlying trends in our business that could otherwise be masked by the effect of the expenses that we exclude in the calculations of the non-GAAP financial measures.

We believe that these financial measures reflect our ongoing business in a manner that allows for meaningful comparisons and analysis of trends in the business and provides information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our operating results, enhancing the overall understanding of our past performance and future prospects. Although the calculation of non-GAAP financial measures may vary from company to company, our detailed presentation may facilitate analysis and comparison of our operating results by management and investors with other peer companies, many of which use similar non-GAAP financial measures to supplement their GAAP results in their public disclosures. These non-GAAP financial measures are discussed below.

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income as reported in our consolidated statements of income excluding the impact of (i) interest expense (income), net; (ii) income tax provision (benefit); (iii) depreciation and amortization expense; (iv) nonrecurring legal expenses, (v) share-based compensation expense, (vi) one-time costs, and (vii) restructuring expenses. EBITDA is widely used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties to evaluate the profitability of companies. EBITDA eliminates potential differences in performance caused by variations in capital structures (affecting net finance costs), tax positions (such as the availability of net operating losses against which to relieve taxable profits), the cost and age of tangible assets (affecting relative depreciation expense) and the extent to which intangible assets are identifiable (affecting relative amortization expense). We adjust EBITDA to also exclude nonrecurring legal expenses since this is one-time in nature and does not reflect our ongoing operations. We adjust EBITDA for share-based compensation expense which is a non-cash expense that varies in amount from period to period and is dependent on market forces that are often beyond Cambium Networks' control. As a result, management excludes this item from Cambium Networks' internal operating forecasts and models. We also adjust EBITDA to exclude one-time costs and restructuring expenses as these relate to events outside of the ordinary course of continuing operations and to provide a more accurate comparison of our ongoing business results.

Non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP operating income and non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP effective tax rate and non-GAAP net income are used as a supplement to our unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP. We believe these non-GAAP measures are the most meaningful for period-to-period comparisons because they exclude the impact of share-based compensation expense, restructuring expenses, nonrecurring legal expenses, amortization of acquired intangibles, and amortization of capitalized software costs as we do not consider these costs and expenses to be indicative of our ongoing operations.

Share-based compensation expenses are excluded. Management may issue different types of awards, including share options, restricted share awards and restricted share units, and excludes the associated expense in this non-GAAP measure. Share-based compensation expense is a non-cash expense that varies in amount from period to period and is dependent on market forces that are often beyond Cambium Networks control.

Amortization of acquired intangibles includes customer relationships and is excluded since these are not indicative of continuing operations.

Amortization of capitalized software costs include capitalized research and development activities amortized over their useful life and included in cost of revenues and are excluded since these are not indicative of continuing operations.

Restructuring expenses consist primarily of severance costs for employees which are not related to future operating expenses. Cambium Networks excludes these expenses since they result from an event that is outside the ordinary course of continuing operations. Excluding these charges permits more accurate comparisons of Cambium Networks' ongoing business results.

Our non-GAAP tax adjustments include the tax impacts from share-based compensation expense including excess or decremental tax benefits available to the company that are recorded when incurred. Non-GAAP results exclude the effect of a valuation allowance recorded against tax assets for the cumulative loss related to our UK operation. Cambium Networks excludes these amounts to more closely approximate the company's ongoing effective tax rate after adjusting for one-time or unique non-recurring items. The associated non-GAAP effective tax rate is also applied to the gross amount of non-GAAP adjustments for the purpose of calculating non-GAAP net income in total and on a per-share basis. This approach is designed to enhance the ability of investors to understand the company's tax expense on its current operations, provide improved modeling accuracy, and substantially reduce fluctuations caused by GAAP adjustments which may not reflect actual cash tax expense.

Non-GAAP fully weighted basic and diluted shares are shown as outstanding during the entire period presented and include dilutive shares if their effect on earnings per share is dilutive. We also use non-GAAP fully weighted basic and diluted shares to provide more comparable per-share results across periods.

These non-GAAP financial measures do not replace the presentation of our GAAP financial results and should only be used as a supplement to, not as a substitute for, our financial results presented in accordance with GAAP. There are limitations in the use of non-GAAP measures because they do not include all the expenses that must be included under GAAP and because they involve the exercise of judgment concerning exclusions of items from the comparable non-GAAP financial measure. In addition, other companies may use other measures to evaluate their performance, or may calculate non-GAAP measures differently, all of which could reduce the usefulness of our non-GAAP financial measures as tools for comparison. We present a "Reconciliation of GAAP Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in the tables below.

The following table reconciles net income to Adjusted EBITDA, the most directly comparable financial measure, calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP (in thousands):

CAMBIUM NETWORKS CORPORATION SUPPLEMENTAL SCHEDULE OF NON-GAAP ADJUSTED EBITDA (In thousands) (Unaudited)



Three months ended



September 30, 2023

June 30, 2023

September 30, 2022 Net (loss) income

$ (26,200)

$ (2,642)

$ 9,435 Interest expense, net

620

579

514 Provision (benefit) for income taxes

3,417

(704)

(154) Depreciation and amortization of software and intangible assets

2,294

2,222

1,930 EBITDA

(19,869)

(545)

11,725 Share-based compensation

2,845

3,062

2,848 Restructuring and other nonrecurring expenses

2,602

256

168 Adjusted EBITDA

$ (14,422)

$ 2,773

$ 14,741













Adjusted EBITDA Margin

-33.5 %

4.7 %

18.2 %

The following table reconciles all other GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures (in thousands):

CAMBIUM NETWORKS CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended



September 30, 2023

June 30, 2023

September 30, 2022 GAAP gross profit

$ 10,959

$ 29,242

$ 41,166 Share-based compensation expense

45

59

56 Amortization of capitalized software costs

750

648

424 Restructuring expense

152

—

— Non-GAAP gross profit

$ 11,906

$ 29,949

$ 41,646 Non-GAAP gross margin

27.7 %

50.3 %

51.3 %













GAAP research and development expense

$ 13,151

$ 13,008

$ 12,609 Share-based compensation expense

1,037

1,388

1,241 Restructuring and other nonrecurring expense

630

256

— Non-GAAP research and development expense

$ 11,484

$ 11,364

$ 11,368













GAAP sales and marketing expense

$ 9,675

$ 11,528

$ 11,033 Share-based compensation expense

597

728

696 Restructuring and other nonrecurring expenses

350

—

— Non-GAAP sales and marketing expense

$ 8,728

$ 10,800

$ 10,337













GAAP general and administrative expense

$ 8,688

$ 5,836

$ 6,058 Share-based compensation expense

1,166

887

855 Restructuring and other nonrecurring expenses

1,470

—

168 Non-GAAP general and administrative expense

$ 6,052

$ 4,949

$ 5,035













GAAP depreciation and amortization

$ 1,545

$ 1,573

$ 1,506 Amortization of acquired intangibles

375

375

390 Non-GAAP depreciation and amortization

$ 1,170

$ 1,198

$ 1,116













GAAP operating (loss) income

$ (22,100)

$ (2,703)

$ 9,960 Share-based compensation expense

2,845

3,062

2,848 Amortization of capitalized software costs

750

648

424 Amortization of acquired intangibles

374

375

390 Restructuring and other nonrecurring expenses

2,602

256

168 Non-GAAP operating (loss) income

$ (15,529)

$ 1,638

$ 13,790













GAAP pre-tax (loss) income

$ (22,783)

$ (3,346)

$ 9,281 Share-based compensation expense

2,845

3,062

2,848 Amortization of capitalized software costs

750

648

424 Amortization of acquired intangibles

374

375

390 Restructuring and other nonrecurring expenses

2,602

256

168 Non-GAAP pre-tax (loss) income

$ (16,212)

$ 995

$ 13,111













GAAP provision (benefit) for income taxes

$ 3,417

$ (704)

$ (154) Valuation allowance impacts

5,292

—

— Tax rate change

119

(147)

(8) Tax impacts of share vesting

80

18

— Tax effect of Non-GAAP adjustments

(1,314)

(868)

(766) All other discrete items

3,373

200

(1,216) Non-GAAP (benefit) provision for income taxes

$ (4,133)

$ 93

$ 1,836 Non-GAAP ETR

25.5 %

9.4 %

14.0 %













GAAP net (loss) income

$ (26,200)

$ (2,642)

$ 9,435 Share-based compensation expense

2,845

3,062

2,848 Amortization of capitalized software costs

750

648

424 Amortization of acquired intangibles

374

375

390 Restructuring and other nonrecurring expenses

2,602

256

168 Non-GAAP adjustments to tax

8,864

71

(1,224) Tax effect of Non-GAAP adjustments

(1,314)

(868)

(766) Non-GAAP net (loss) income

$ (12,079)

$ 902

$ 11,275 Non-GAAP fully weighted basic shares

27,662

27,603

27,016 Non-GAAP fully weighted diluted shares

27,744

28,279

27,916 Non-GAAP net income per Non-GAAP basic share

$ (0.44)

$ 0.03

$ 0.42 Non-GAAP net income per Non-GAAP diluted share

$ (0.44)

$ 0.03

$ 0.40

Certain revisions were made within operating expenses in prior periods to conform to the current period. These revisions had no impact to operating income.

