New 'One World, One Health' Report Shows Critical Need for Closer Collaboration Between Key Stakeholders Across Human, Animal, and Environmental Health

WASHINGTON, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A new report from JPA Health entitled, "One World, One Health: Exploring the Connectability between Human, Animal and Environmental Health," reveals a concerning lack of communication and collaboration among influential global stakeholders in human, animal, and environmental health.

The One Health Connectability Chart. ATTRIBUTION SOURCE: JPA Health, “One World, One Health: Exploring the Connectability between Human, Animal and Environmental Health” (PRNewswire)

The One Health concept, endorsed by the World Health Organization and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, recognizes the need for greater collaboration between human, animal, and environmental health stakeholders.1,2 The principles of One Health are also reflected in the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals, including Zero Hunger (Goal 2), Good Health and Wellbeing (Goal 3), Clean Water and Sanitation (Goal 6), Life Below Water (Goal 14), and Life on Land (Goal 15).3

"We hope this analysis serves as a catalyst for change, igniting conversations and inspiring collaborative action towards a future where One Health is embraced as the foundation for addressing the complex health challenges of our time," said Professor Michael Lairmore DVM, PhD, Distinguished Professor (Emeritus) and Former Dean, UC Davis, who contributed to the report.

To generate the report, JPA Health's insights tool, GRETEL®, was used to assess the connections and influence between organizations and individuals (using social network analysis as a proxy). The key findings are:

The One Health conversation is taking place in a bubble. One Health stakeholders are talking to themselves and not engaging critical stakeholders across animal, human, and environmental health sectors. Climate and conservation stakeholders are almost absent in One Health conversations and interaction. While two of the key stakeholders—animal health and human health—are engaged in One Health discussions ( Connectability Scores of 2.76 and 1.44 respectively), there is little engagement from climate and conservation stakeholders in conversations and interactions in the One Health arena ( Connectability Scores of 0.21 and 0.33 respectively). Policymakers are disconnected from One Health. In the United States , one of the most powerful and influential nations, policymakers are generally detached from the One Health conversation ( Connectability Score of 0.11).

To generate these findings, JPA Health utilized the 'Connectability Score' and an analysis of stakeholders to assess how effectively different stakeholders build social connections and disseminate messages. A Connectability Score of 1.0 or higher signifies messages with a greater propensity for widespread dissemination. However, achieving a score closer to 2.0 or higher is preferable for optimizing message reach and overall awareness.

"We developed this report to underscore the pressing need for all stakeholders, including CEOs and C-suite executives, to prioritize the One Health approach and work more intentionally to protect both human and animal health, as well as the long-term sustainability of our planet," said Carrie Jones, CEO of JPA Health. "We're urging business leaders to set the precedent, championing cross-sector communication and a shared commitment to a healthier world. This isn't just a moral obligation; it's a strategic necessity for sustainable, long-term business success."

Gaps in the One Health conversation identified by JPA Health's analysis could be addressed in a number of ways, including but not limited to: integrated and enhanced federal, state and local policies; targeted communications campaigns; stronger cross-sector partnerships; and more authentic diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts.

The full report is available here.

Approach

JPA Health used its proprietary AI-powered insights tool, GRETEL®, to analyze social network data from August 2022 to July 2023. This analysis revealed important insights about the One Health approach, including how well the human, animal, and environmental health sectors are communicating. While One Health initiatives have a global impact, the report shows that key players in health, medical, and science fields are not having ongoing and in-depth conversations about One Health. It also highlights limited communication among these stakeholders, underscoring the urgent need for better collaboration to tackle complex global health challenges.

About One Health

One Health recognizes the interconnectedness of human health, animal health, and environmental health. Disease prevention and zoonotic disease monitoring can reduce the risk of serious disease outbreaks. The health of the environment impacts humans, animals and plants. Deforestation, pollution and climate change have consequences for all areas in One Health and by considering these issues holistically, we can address complex global health issues and lead to better outcomes for us all.1,2

