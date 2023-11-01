HKA ADDS CLAIMS CONSULTING TEAM TO SEATTLE OFFICE

LONDON and PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HKA, a leading global consultancy in risk mitigation, dispute resolution, expert witness, and litigation support services, has added a four-person team to its Seattle, Washington, office to expand its claims consulting group.

The experience that Jeff, Brett, Jon, and Jessica bring to our team will be especially valuable to our clients.

Jeffrey Lounsberry joins HKA as a Partner with more than 24 years of experience in economic and financial damages analysis related to construction claims, construction project audits, and commercial disputes. Jeff is a Certified Management Accountant (CMA) and a Certified Construction Auditor (CCA) whose practice focuses largely on construction matters, including project audits of construction costs and cost analysis of construction claims.

He has analyzed various construction claims for lost labor productivity, delay and disruption, extended job site and home office overhead, and other types of claims. Jeff has advised clients as they progress through settlement negotiations and provided deposition, arbitration, and trial testimony. He has also presented and/or otherwise participated in numerous mediations.

Brett Swanson joins HKA as a Director with extensive experience performing contract cost audits and analyzing construction claims. He has audited numerous contractors' costs on general contractor/construction manager (GC/CM) contracts with a guaranteed maximum price (GMP), GC/CM design-build contracts with a GMP, cost-reimbursable contracts, and firm fixed price (FFP) contracts, as well audits of requested changes.

As a Certified Management Accountant (CMA) and a Certified Construction Auditor (CCA), Brett understands construction contracts and their cost accumulation provisions to audit contractors' costs. He has reviewed and analyzed labor, equipment, subcontractor, materials, and job site and home office overhead cost documentation, including job cost reports, invoices, timecards, change orders, bid documentation, and contractors' financial statements.

Jon Maus is a Certified Construction Auditor (CCA) who joins HKA as a Manager with experience in contract auditing, forensic accounting, and business litigation consulting. His experience includes the auditing of construction contract billings and cost accumulations and the analysis of construction claims and commercial matters in dispute.

Jessica Gates joins HKA as a Senior Associate Consultant with experience assisting with claim analysis and contract audits on numerous engagements.

"We have known and worked with Jeff and his team for a long time, and they enjoy an excellent reputation in Seattle and the Pacific Northwest region and beyond," said Maged Abdelsayed, Partner, Construction, Claims and Expert Services Lead, Americas. "As we continue to grow the resources of our construction claims group, the experience that Jeff, Brett, Jon, and Jessica bring to our team will be especially valuable to our clients."

