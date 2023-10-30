New Study Reveals More than Two Thirds of U.S. Adults Have Experienced Domestic Violence or Know Someone Who Has; Only 33% Confidently Know Where to Turn for Help

New Study Reveals More than Two Thirds of U.S. Adults Have Experienced Domestic Violence or Know Someone Who Has; Only 33% Confidently Know Where to Turn for Help

Women's Center & Shelter of Greater Pittsburgh and Vodafone Americas Foundation Spread Awareness of Life-Saving Mobile App and Website

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, 76% of U.S. adults believe domestic violence (DV) is an issue in their community and more than two thirds report they have experienced DV themselves or know someone who has – however only 33% confidently know where to turn for useful resources and education to help support, according to a new survey.* The survey reveals an overwhelming gap between awareness and ability to act tied to a public health issue that continues to permeate our society.

"No matter where you live in the United States, there's a local domestic violence program that you can contact for help and support," said Nicole Molinaro, President/CEO, Women's Center & Shelter of Greater Pittsburgh. "We're working to educate people about DV in their communities, helping them to recognize the signs of DV and understand the resources available to take any number of steps to support loved ones, friends or colleagues who may be experiencing abuse. DV affects more than 10 million women, men, and children across the U.S. each year, and we see first-hand the devastating impact it has on our communities," Molinaro added.

DV is historically underreported and this year, Domestic Violence Awareness Month comes at a pivotal point for DV victims and survivors. As people continue to navigate the post-pandemic landscape, situations of some experiencing DV have been compounded. This has led to a continued increase in the complexity, severity and frequency of DV cases.

To help combat this issue, Women's Center & Shelter of Greater Pittsburgh and Vodafone Americas Foundation, in partnership with NO MORE, DomesticShelters.org, Aspirant, and Thames Valley Partnership, introduced a free, safe, and easy-to-use mobile app and website earlier this year called Bright Sky that helps educate people about DV, detect warning signs, and deliver life-saving information and resources to respond to DV. Since the app was launched in March, nearly 94,000 users have engaged with Bright Sky.

If you are in danger or suspect that a friend, family member or colleague may be in a situation involving DV, consider the following steps you can take to support and act:

Identify the types and signs of domestic violence



Assess the safety of a relationship



Access information about how to plan to safely leave an abusive relationship



Locate local resources and support services around the U.S.

Create a safety plan or talk about possible emergency shelter



Find support groups, counseling and other local community resources

Consider filing for an order of protection to prevent an abusive partner from coming in close contact or communicating for a certain amount of time.

For more information, visit brightskyus.org.

*Survey methodology: An online survey of 1,008 US adults aged 18 or older representative of the census population in terms of key demographics (age, sex, region, etc.). The survey was fielded between October 16-17,2023 by Censuswide, a global insight-driven research center.

About the Organizations:

Women's Center & Shelter of Greater Pittsburgh

Women's Center & Shelter of Greater Pittsburgh (WC&S) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that exists to end domestic violence and create safe spaces for help, healing, and hope. Founded in 1974 as one of the first six domestic violence programs in the United States, WC&S has been serving Allegheny County, Pennsylvania for nearly 50 years. WC&S is the largest domestic violence agency in the county, offering comprehensive emergency and longer-term services to all survivors of domestic violence and their children to support their safety and healing.

Vodafone Americas Foundation

For more than ten years, Vodafone Foundations have used technology to connect over 2.4 million people affected by domestic violence, abuse and hate crime to advice, support, and education in the belief that technology can make an impact in people's lives. The Vodafone Americas Foundation invests in innovation to elevate women's voices and create positive and sustainable change within their communities around the world, with a goal of advancing change for women in girls in four key areas – Human Dignity, Strong Voices, Fulfilling Potential, and Economic Vitality.

As part of Vodafone's global network of 22 foundations, Vodafone Foundation believes the power of connectivity can change lives and address some of the world's most pressing problems. Founded in 1991 with a simple mission to invest in the communities in which Vodafone operates, today the charity connects people and ideas with technology and funding, to help those already doing good work to achieve results faster, more cost effectively and with a bigger social impact. Through a strategy of Connecting for Good, Vodafone Group PLC's philanthropic arm works in partnership with other charitable organizations and NGOs to create solutions that bring about long-term sustainable change and improve lives.

View original content:

SOURCE Women's Center & Shelter of Greater Pittsburgh