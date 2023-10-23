Cooking with Cash Wa
MainStreet Bancshares, Inc., Reports Solid Earnings for 3rd Quarter 2023

Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 7:00 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago

Net Income Totals $6.3 Million for the Quarter Ended September 30

FAIRFAX, Va., Oct. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: MNSB & MNSBP), the holding company for MainStreet Bank, reported net income of $6.3 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, in line with expectations. Earnings per share for the year-to-date stand at $2.64. Cumulative net income for the calendar year reached $21.4 million, a 12.3% increase over the first nine months of 2022.

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. Logo
MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. Logo(PRNewswire)

Annualized returns through the first nine months included:

Return on Average Equity (ROAE): 

13.80 %

Return on Average Assets (ROAA):

1.50 %

Net Interest Margin (NIM) (tax equivalent):

4.28 %

Efficiency Ratio:

55.06 %

Liquidity Coverage Ratio:

164 %

Core Deposit Ratio:

68 %

FDIC Insured Deposits / Total Deposits:

76 %

Allowance for Credit Losses (ACL):

1.01 %

Tangible Book Value per Common Share:

$23.00

"The Company continues to put up very strong performance metrics in spite of the rising interest rate environment," said Jeff W. Dick, Chairman and CEO of MainStreet Bancshares Inc. and MainStreet Bank.  "The team did an excellent job preparing the balance sheet for a rising rate environment leading up to the first quarter of 2022.  Since mid-2023, the team has been equally focused on neutralizing the balance sheet for a stable or slightly declining interest rate environment going forward."

"MainStreet Bank is a community bank built upon great relationships, and this continues to be a true testament to our financial strength. Our balance sheet continues to grow through the many thoughtful referrals from our existing customers and from our reputation in the markets we serve," said Abdul Hersiburane, President of MainStreet Bank.

ABOUT AVENU

Avenu, MainStreet Bank's fully integrated Software as a Service (SaaS) solution, identified its first client on October 18. SafariPay, via its global money transmittance service PaySii, expects its customers to maintain average balances of $4 million on the platform.

AvenuBanking Delivered.  Avenu is the only embedded banking solution that connects our partners and their apps directly and seamlessly to a banking core — MainStreet Bank's banking core. We are not a sponsor bank without our own technology, and we are not a middleware software company (aggregator) without our own bank. We are Avenu, a leading financial technology company backed by an established community business bank in the heart of Washington, D.C.

AvenuServing a Community of Innovation.  Our clients are fintechs, application developers, money movers, and entrepreneurs. They all have one thing in common: They are innovating how money moves to solve real-world issues and help communities thrive. We are focused on servicing our community and long-term business relationships.

ABOUT MAINSTREET BANK: MainStreet operates six branches in Herndon, Fairfax, McLean, Leesburg, Clarendon, and Washington, D.C. MainStreet Bank has 55,000 free ATMs and a fully integrated online and mobile banking solution. The Bank is not restricted by a conventional branching system, as it can offer business customers the ability to Put Our Bank in Your Office®. With robust and easy-to-use online business banking technology, MainStreet has "put our bank" in thousands of businesses in the metropolitan area.

MainStreet Bank has a robust line of business and professional lending products, including government contracting lines of credit, commercial lines and term loans, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate. MainStreet also works with the SBA to offer 7A and 504 lending solutions. From sophisticated cash management to enhanced mobile banking and instant-issue Debit Cards, MainStreet Bank is always looking for ways to improve our customer's experience.

MainStreet Bank was the first community bank in the Washington, D.C., metropolitan area to offer a full online business banking solution. MainStreet Bank was also the first bank headquartered in the Commonwealth of Virginia to offer CDARS – a solution that provides multi-million-dollar FDIC insurance. Further information on the Bank can be obtained by visiting its website at mstreetbank.com.

This release contains forward-looking statements, including our expectations with respect to future events that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. The statements contained in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "may," "will," "could," "should," "expect," "plan," "project," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "pursuant," "target," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from management's projections, forecasts, estimates and expectations include: fluctuation in market rates of interest and loan and deposit pricing, adverse changes in the overall national economy as well as adverse economic conditions in our specific market areas, future impacts of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, maintenance and development of well-established and valued client relationships and referral source relationships, and acquisition or loss of key production personnel. We caution readers that the list of factors above is not exclusive. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release, and we may not undertake steps to update the forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of any circumstances or events that arise after the date the forward-looking statements are made. In addition, our past results of operations are not necessarily indicative of future performance.

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc.

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET INFORMATION

(In thousands)




September
30, 2023



June 30, 2023



March 31, 2023



December
31, 2022*



September
30, 2022


ASSETS





















Cash and cash equivalents





















Cash and due from banks


$

44,912



$

67,700



$

225,334



$

48,931



$

50,636


Federal funds sold



76,271




30,341







81,669




54,098


Total cash and cash equivalents



121,183




98,041




225,334




130,600




104,734


Investment securities available for sale, at fair value



56,726




60,579




63,209




62,631




162,319


Investment securities held to maturity, at amortized cost, net of allowance for credit losses of $0 for all periods



17,565




17,590




17,616




17,642




17,670


Restricted equity securities, at amortized cost



20,619




20,304




22,436




24,325




16,436


Loans, net of allowance for credit losses of $15,626, $16,047, $15,435, $14,114, and $12,994, respectively



1,681,444




1,637,484




1,617,275




1,579,950




1,448,071


Premises and equipment, net



14,275




14,427




14,521




14,709




14,523


Accrued interest and other receivables



11,184




10,256




9,744




9,581




8,273


Computer software, net of amortization



13,373




12,266




10,559




9,149




7,258


Bank owned life insurance



38,035




37,763




37,503




37,249




36,996


Other assets



47,087




40,641




36,811




39,915




43,835


Total Assets


$

2,021,491



$

1,949,351



$

2,055,008



$

1,925,751



$

1,860,115


LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





















Liabilities:





















Non-interest bearing deposits


$

394,859



$

388,992



$

487,875



$

550,690



$

566,016


Interest bearing demand deposits



76,423




71,308




100,522




80,099




93,695


Savings and NOW deposits



46,550




51,294




53,499




51,419




54,240


Money market deposits



461,398




380,500




260,316




222,540




254,190


Time deposits



703,960




701,289




730,076




608,141




585,783


Total deposits



1,683,190




1,593,383




1,632,288




1,512,889




1,553,924


Federal funds borrowed






30,000




60,696








Federal Home Loan Bank advances









45,000




100,000





Subordinated debt



72,543




72,444




72,344




72,245




72,146


Other liabilities



52,015




43,016




39,692




42,335




44,045


Total Liabilities



1,807,748




1,738,843




1,850,020




1,727,469




1,670,115


Stockholders' Equity:





















Preferred stock



27,263




27,263




27,263




27,263




27,263


Common stock



29,188




29,177




29,185




28,736




28,728


Capital surplus



65,407




64,768




64,213




63,999




63,231


Retained earnings



102,694




97,646




91,991




86,830




80,534


Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(10,809)




(8,346)




(7,664)




(8,546)




(9,756)


Total Stockholders' Equity



213,743




210,508




204,988




198,282




190,000


Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity


$

2,021,491



$

1,949,351



$

2,055,008



$

1,925,751



$

1,860,115



*Derived from audited financial statements

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc.

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME INFORMATION

(In thousands, except share and per share data)




Year-to-Date



Three Months Ended




September
30, 2023



September
30, 2022



September
30, 2023



June 30, 2023



March 31, 2023



December
31, 2022



September
30, 2022


INTEREST INCOME:





























Interest and fees on loans


$

85,336



$

54,900



$

29,750



$

28,855



$

26,731



$

23,972



$

20,261


Interest on investment securities





























Taxable securities



1,384




1,136




459




407




518




467




378


Tax-exempt securities



797




796




268




265




264




262




261


Interest on federal funds sold



3,528




1,241




1,217




1,179




1,132




1,071




1,013


Total interest income



91,045




58,073




31,694




30,706




28,645




25,772




21,913


INTEREST EXPENSE:





























Interest on interest bearing demand deposits



834




345




240




251




343




256




175


Interest on savings and NOW deposits



400




122




145




147




108




81




43


Interest on money market deposits



8,285




766




4,156




2,926




1,203




781




496


Interest on time deposits



18,747




5,236




7,526




7,077




4,144




2,966




2,275


Interest on federal funds borrowed



274







35




201




38








Interest on Federal Home Loan Bank advances



1,105




83




186




13




906




264





Interest on subordinated debt



2,460




2,108




828




820




812




828




828


Total interest expense



32,105




8,660




13,116




11,435




7,554




5,176




3,817


Net interest income



58,940




49,413




18,578




19,271




21,091




20,596




18,096


Provision for credit losses



1,176




1,280




255




638




283




1,118





Net interest income after provision for credit losses



57,764




48,133




18,323




18,633




20,808




19,478




18,096


NON-INTEREST INCOME:





























Deposit account service charges



1,639




1,810




514




535




590




610




601


Bank owned life insurance income



786




755




272




259




255




253




254


Loan swap fee income






619
















518


Net gain on held-to-maturity securities






4

















Net loss on sale of loans






(168)
















(211)


Other non-interest income



352




753




177




16




158




196




186


Total other income



2,777




3,773




963




810




1,003




1,059




1,348


NON-INTEREST EXPENSES:





























Salaries and employee benefits



21,139




17,025




6,924




6,595




7,621




6,775




5,874


Furniture and equipment expenses



1,983




2,076




713




772




498




710




760


Advertising and marketing



2,072




1,684




577




698




797




620




704


Occupancy expenses



1,287




1,093




375




426




486




378




400


Outside services



1,691




1,545




697




504




490




529




611


Administrative expenses



703




658




277




211




215




214




253


Other operating expenses



5,109




4,268




1,866




1,646




1,596




1,481




1,291


Total non-interest expenses



33,984




28,349




11,429




10,852




11,703




10,707




9,893


Income before income tax expense



26,557




23,557




7,857




8,591




10,108




9,830




9,551


Income tax expense



5,119




4,462




1,516




1,645




1,957




2,252




1,808


Net income



21,438




19,095




6,341




6,946




8,151




7,578




7,743


Preferred stock dividends



1,617




1,617




539




539




539




539




539


Net income available to common shareholders


$

19,821



$

17,478



$

5,802



$

6,407



$

7,612



$

7,039



$

7,204


Net income per common share, basic and diluted


$

2.64



$

2.31



$

0.77



$

0.85



$

1.01



$

0.95



$

0.97


Weighted average number of common shares, basic and diluted



7,521,426




7,561,567




7,524,332




7,522,764




7,517,213




7,433,607




7,463,719


MainStreet Bancshares, Inc.

UNAUDITED LOAN, DEPOSIT 

AND BORROWING DETAIL

(In thousands)




September 30, 2023



June 30, 2023



September 30, 2022



Percentage Change




$ Amount



% of Total



$ Amount



% of Total



$ Amount



% of Total



Last 3 Mos



Last 12 Mos


LOANS:

































Construction and land development loans


$

426,698




25.1

%


$

421,277




25.4

%


$

366,689




25.0

%



1.3

%



16.4

%

Residential real estate loans



462,935




27.2

%



410,550




24.7

%



373,056




25.4

%



12.8

%



24.1

%

Commercial real estate loans



734,615




43.1

%



727,772




43.9

%



638,110




43.5

%



0.9

%



15.1

%

Commercial and industrial loans



73,855




4.3

%



93,604




5.6

%



74,482




5.1

%



-21.1

%



-0.8

%

Consumer loans



4,598




0.3

%



5,750




0.4

%



13,628




1.0

%



-20.0

%



-66.3

%

Total Gross Loans


$

1,702,701




100.0

%


$

1,658,953




100.0

%


$

1,465,965




100.0

%



2.6

%



16.1

%

Less: Allowance for credit losses



(15,626)








(16,047)








(12,994)














Net deferred loan fees



(5,631)








(5,422)








(4,900)














Net Loans


$

1,681,444







$

1,637,484







$

1,448,071














DEPOSITS:

































Non-interest bearing deposits


$

394,859




23.5

%


$

388,992




24.4

%


$

566,016




36.4

%



1.5

%



-30.2

%

Interest-bearing deposits:

































Demand deposits



76,423




4.5

%



71,308




4.5

%



93,695




6.0

%



7.2

%



-18.4

%

Savings and NOW deposits



46,550




2.8

%



51,294




3.2

%



54,240




3.5

%



-9.2

%



-14.2

%

Money market accounts



461,398




27.4

%



380,500




23.9

%



254,190




16.4

%



21.3

%



81.5

%

Certificates of deposit $250,000 or more



432,440




25.7

%



406,583




25.5

%



371,739




23.9

%



6.4

%



16.3

%

Certificates of deposit less than $250,000



271,520




16.1

%



294,706




18.5

%



214,044




13.8

%



-7.9

%



26.9

%

Total Deposits


$

1,683,190




100.0

%


$

1,593,383




100.0

%


$

1,553,924




100.0

%



5.6

%



8.3

%

BORROWINGS:

































Federal funds borrowed






0.0

%



30,000




29.3

%






0.0

%



-100.0

%



0.0

%

Subordinated debt



72,543




100.0

%



72,444




70.7

%



72,146




100.0

%



0.1

%



0.6

%

Total Borrowings


$

72,543




100.0

%


$

102,444




100.0

%


$

72,146




100.0

%



-29.2

%



0.6

%

Total Deposits and Borrowings


$

1,755,733







$

1,695,827







$

1,626,070








3.5

%



8.0

%


































Core customer funding sources (1)


$

1,144,513




65.2

%


$

1,111,523




65.5

%


$

1,156,862




71.1

%



3.0

%



-1.1

%

Brokered and listing service sources (2)



538,677




30.7

%



481,860




28.4

%



397,062




24.5

%



11.8

%



35.7

%

Federal funds borrowed






0.0

%



30,000




1.8

%






0.0

%



-100.0

%



#DIV/0!


Subordinated debt (3)



72,543




4.1

%



72,444




4.3

%



72,146




4.4

%



0.1

%



0.6

%

Total Funding Sources


$

1,755,733




100.0

%


$

1,695,827




100.0

%


$

1,626,070




100.0

%



3.5

%



8.0

%



(1)

Includes ICS, CDARS, and reciprocal deposits maintained by customers, which represent sweep accounts tied to customer operating accounts

(2)

Consists of certificates of deposit (CD) through multiple listing services and multiple brokered deposit services, as well as ICS and CDARS one-way certificates of deposit and regional money market accounts

(3)

Subordinated debt obligation qualifies as Tier 2 capital at the holding company and Tier 1 capital at the Bank

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc.

UNAUDITED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS, INTEREST AND RATES

(In thousands)




For the three months ended September
30, 2023



For the three months ended September
30, 2022




Average Balance



Interest
Income/
Expense
(3)(4)



Average
Yields/ Rate
(annualized)
(3)(4)



Average Balance



Interest
Income/
Expense
(3)(4)



Average
Yields/ Rate
(annualized)
(3)(4)


ASSETS:

























Interest-earning assets:

























Loans (1)(2)


$

1,665,474



$

29,750




7.09

%


$

1,446,679



$

20,261




5.56

%

Securities:

























Taxable



67,513




459




2.70

%



73,914




378




2.03

%

Tax-exempt



37,812




339




3.56

%



38,074




330




3.44

%

Federal funds and interest-bearing deposits



94,808




1,217




5.09

%



182,331




1,013




2.20

%

Total interest-earning assets


$

1,865,607



$

31,765




6.76

%


$

1,740,998



$

21,982




5.01

%

Other assets



63,883












61,479










Total assets


$

1,929,490











$

1,802,477










Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:

























Interest-bearing liabilities:

























Interest-bearing demand deposits


$

77,047



$

240




1.24

%


$

93,569



$

175




0.74

%

Savings and NOW deposits



48,594




145




1.18

%



55,100




43




0.31

%

Money market deposit accounts



413,710




4,156




3.99

%



257,091




496




0.77

%

Time deposits



700,405




7,526




4.26

%



575,832




2,275




1.57

%

Total interest-bearing deposits


$

1,239,756



$

12,067




3.86

%


$

981,592



$

2,989




1.21

%

Federal funds borrowed



2,501




35




5.55

%



2








FHLB advances



13,478




186




5.48

%










Subordinated debt



72,504




828




4.53

%



72,107




828




4.56

%

Total interest-bearing liabilities


$

1,328,239



$

13,116




3.92

%


$

1,053,701



$

3,817




1.44

%

Demand deposits and other liabilities



388,004












558,337










Total liabilities


$

1,716,243











$

1,612,038










Stockholders' Equity



213,247












190,439










Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity


$

1,929,490











$

1,802,477










Interest Rate Spread











2.84

%











3.57

%

Net Interest Income






$

18,649











$

18,165






Net Interest Margin











3.97

%











4.14

%



(1)

Includes loans classified as non-accrual

(2)

Total loan interest income includes amortization of deferred loan fees, net of deferred loan costs

(3)

Income and yields for all periods presented are reported on a tax-equivalent basis using the federal statutory rate of 21%

(4)

Refer to Appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc.

UNAUDITED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS, INTEREST AND RATES

(In thousands)




For the nine months ended September 30,
2023



For the nine months ended September 30,
2022




Average Balance



Interest
Income/
Expense
(3)(4)



Average
Yields/ Rate
(annualized)
(3)(4)



Average Balance



Interest
Income/
Expense
(3)(4)



Average
Yields/ Rate
(annualized)
(3)(4)


ASSETS:

























Interest-earning assets:

























Loans (1)(2)


$

1,640,460



$

85,336




6.95

%


$

1,420,013



$

54,900




5.17

%

Securities:

























Taxable



69,260




1,384




2.67

%



73,496




1,136




2.07

%

Tax-exempt



37,876




1,009




3.56

%



38,703




1,008




3.48

%

Federal funds and interest-bearing deposits



99,004




3,528




4.76

%



121,832




1,241




1.36

%

Total interest-earning assets


$

1,846,600



$

91,257




6.61

%


$

1,654,044



$

58,285




4.71

%

Other assets



62,832












71,361










Total assets


$

1,909,432











$

1,725,405










Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:

























Interest-bearing liabilities:

























Interest-bearing demand deposits


$

78,018



$

834




1.43

%


$

86,836



$

345




0.53

%

Savings and NOW deposits



50,382




400




1.06

%



66,714




122




0.24

%

Money market deposit accounts



328,037




8,285




3.38

%



252,992




766




0.40

%

Time deposits



699,377




18,747




3.58

%



511,242




5,236




1.37

%

Total interest-bearing deposits


$

1,155,814



$

28,266




3.27

%


$

917,784



$

6,469




0.94

%

Federal funds borrowed



6,878




274




5.33

%



2








FHLB advances



30,531




1,105




4.84

%



24,011




83




0.46

%

Subordinated debt



72,405




2,460




4.54

%



62,807




2,108




4.49

%

Total interest-bearing liabilities


$

1,265,628



$

32,105




3.39

%


$

1,004,604



$

8,660




1.15

%

Demand deposits and other liabilities



436,157












531,115










Total liabilities


$

1,701,785











$

1,535,719










Stockholders' Equity



207,647












189,686










Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity


$

1,909,432











$

1,725,405










Interest Rate Spread











3.22

%











3.56

%

Net Interest Income






$

59,152











$

49,625






Net Interest Margin











4.28

%











4.01

%


(1)

Includes loans classified as non-accrual

(2)

Total loan interest income includes amortization of deferred loan fees, net of deferred loan costs

(3)

Income and yields for all periods presented are reported on a tax-equivalent basis using the federal statutory rate of 21%

(4)

Refer to Appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc.

UNAUDITED SUMMARY FINANCIAL DATA

(Dollars in thousands except per share data)




At or For the Three
Months Ended


At or For the Nine
Months Ended



September 30,


September 30,



2023


2022


2023


2022

Per share Data and Shares Outstanding

















Earnings per common share (basic and diluted)


$

0.77



$

0.97



$

2.64



$

2.31


Book value per common share


$

24.78



$

21.92



$

24.78



$

21.92


Tangible book value per common share(2)


$

23.00



$

20.94



$

23.00



$

20.94


Weighted average common shares (basic and diluted)



7,524,332




7,463,719




7,521,426




7,561,567


Common shares outstanding at end of period



7,524,887




7,425,432




7,524,887




7,425,432


Performance Ratios

















Return on average assets (annualized)



1.30

%



1.70

%



1.50

%



1.48

%

Return on average equity (annualized)



11.80

%



16.13

%



13.80

%



13.46

%

Return on average common equity (annualized)



12.38

%



17.52

%



14.69

%



14.39

%

Yield on earning assets (FTE) (2) (annualized)



6.76

%



5.01

%



6.61

%



4.71

%

Cost of interest bearing liabilities (annualized)



3.92

%



1.44

%



3.39

%



1.15

%

Net interest spread (FTE)(2)



2.84

%



3.57

%



3.22

%



3.56

%

Net interest margin (FTE)(2) (annualized)



3.97

%



4.14

%



4.28

%



4.01

%

Noninterest income as a percentage of average assets (annualized)



0.20

%



0.30

%



0.19

%



0.29

%

Noninterest expense to average assets (annualized)



2.35

%



2.18

%



2.38

%



2.20

%

Efficiency ratio(3)



58.49

%



50.88

%



55.06

%



53.30

%

Asset Quality

















Allowance for credit losses (ACL)

















Beginning balance, ACL - loans


$

16,047



$

12,982



$

14,114



$

11,697


Add: recoveries



1




12




14




17


Less: charge-offs



(324)







(331)





Add: provision for (recovery of) credit losses



(98)







934




1,280


Add: current expected credit losses, nonrecurring adoption









895





Ending balance, ACL - loans


$

15,626



$

12,994



$

15,626



$

12,994



















Beginning balance, reserve for unfunded commitment (RUC)


$

1,199



$



$



$


Add: current expected credit losses, nonrecurring adoption









1,310





Add: provision for unfunded commitments



353







374





Less: recovery of unfunded commitments









(132)





Ending balance, RUC


$

1,552



$



$

1,552



$


Total allowance for credit losses


$

17,178



$

12,994



$

17,178



$

12,994



















Allowance for credit losses on loans to total gross loans



0.92

%



0.89

%



0.92

%



0.89

%

Allowance for credit losses to total gross loans



1.01

%



0.89

%



1.01

%



0.89

%

Allowance for credit losses on loans to non-performing assets



48.08




N/A




48.08




N/A


Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average gross loans (annualized)



0.08

%



0.00

%



0.02

%



0.00

%

Concentration Ratios

















Commercial real estate loans to total capital (4)



372.48

%



370.05

%



372.48

%



370.05

%

Construction loans to total capital (5)



138.79

%



137.51

%



138.79

%



137.51

%

Non-performing Assets

















Loans 30-89 days past due to total gross loans



0.05

%



0.17

%



0.05

%



0.17

%

Loans 90 days past due to total gross loans



0.00

%



0.02

%



0.00

%



0.02

%

Non-accrual loans to total gross loans



0.02

%



0.00

%



0.02

%



0.00

%

Other real estate owned


$



$



$



$


Non-performing assets


$

325



$



$

325



$


Non-performing assets to total assets



0.02

%



0.00

%



0.02

%



0.00

%

Regulatory Capital Ratios (Bank only) (1)

















Total risk-based capital ratio



16.79

%



16.39

%



16.79

%



16.39

%

Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio



15.83

%



15.59

%



15.83

%



15.59

%

Leverage ratio



14.81

%



14.01

%



14.81

%



14.01

%

Common equity tier 1 ratio



15.83

%



15.59

%



15.83

%



15.59

%

Other information

















Closing stock price


$

20.54



$

22.81



$

20.54



$

22.81


Tangible equity / tangible assets (2)



9.98

%



9.86

%



9.98

%



9.86

%

Average tangible equity / average tangible assets (2)



10.46

%



10.26

%



10.34

%



10.76

%

Number of full time equivalent employees



185




157




185




157


Number of full service branch offices



6




6




6




6



(1)

Regulatory capital ratios as of September 30, 2023 are preliminary

(2)

Refer to Appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures

(3)

Efficiency ratio is calculated as non-interest expense as a percentage of net interest income and non-interest income

(4)

Commercial real estate includes only non-owner occupied and construction loans as a percentage of Bank capital

(5)

Construction loans as a percentage of Bank capital

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc.

Unaudited Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Dollars In thousands)




For the three months
ended September 30,


For the nine months
ended September 30,



2023


2022


2023


2022

Net interest margin (FTE)

















Net interest income (GAAP)


$

18,578



$

18,096



$

58,940



$

49,413


FTE adjustment on tax-exempt securities



71




69




212




212


Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP)



18,649




18,165




59,152




49,625



















Average interest earning assets



1,865,607




1,740,998




1,846,600




1,654,044


Net interest margin (GAAP)



3.95

%



4.12

%



4.27

%



3.99

%

Net interest margin (FTE) (non-GAAP)



3.97

%



4.14

%



4.28

%



4.01

%




















As of September 30,


As of September 30,



2023


2022


2023


2022

Stockholders equity, adjusted

















Total stockholders equity (GAAP)


$

213,743



$

190,000



$

213,743



$

190,000


Less: intangible assets



13,373




7,258




13,373




7,258


Tangible stockholders equity (non-GAAP)



200,370




182,742



$

200,370



$

182,742


Less: preferred stock



27,263




27,263




27,263




27,263


Tangible common stockholders equity (non-GAAP)



173,107




155,479




173,107




155,479



















Common shares outstanding



7,524,887




7,425,432




7,524,887




7,425,432


Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)


$

23.00



$

20.94



$

23.00



$

20.94





















As of September 30,


As of September 30,



2023


2022


2023


2022

Total assets, adjusted

















Total assets (GAAP)


$

2,021,491



$

1,860,115



$

2,021,491



$

1,860,115


Less: intangible assets



(13,373)




(7,258)




(13,373)




(7,258)


Total tangible assets (non-GAAP)



2,008,118




1,852,857




2,008,118




1,852,857











For the three months
ended September 30,

For the nine months
ended September 30,




2023


2022


2023


2022

Average stockholders equity, adjusted

















Total average stockholders equity (GAAP)


$

213,247



$

190,439



$

207,647



$

189,686


Less: average intangible assets



(12,841)




(6,192)




(11,345)




(4,570)


Total average tangible stockholders equity (non-GAAP)



200,406




184,247




196,302




185,116











For the three months
ended September 30,


For the nine months
ended September 30,



2023


2022


2023


2022

Average assets, adjusted

















Total average average assets (GAAP)


$

1,929,490



$

1,802,477



$

1,909,432



$

1,725,405


Less: average intangible assets



(12,841)




(6,192)




(11,345)




(4,570)


Total average tangible assets (non-GAAP)



1,916,649




1,796,285




1,898,087




1,720,835


