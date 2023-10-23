Fermbox Bio Enters into a Strategic JV with BBGI to Establish Large-Scale Precision Fermentation Synbio Plant in Thailand and SEA

Fermbox Bio Enters into a Strategic JV with BBGI to Establish Large-Scale Precision Fermentation Synbio Plant in Thailand and SEA

BANGALORE, India, Oct. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fermbox Bio and BBGI formalized a joint venture to establish cutting-edge precision fermentation facilities in Thailand and Southeast Asia.

Fermbox Logo (PRNewsfoto/Fermbox Bio) (PRNewswire)

Initially, these precision fermentation facilities will focus on enzyme production, expanding into innovative Synthetic Biology (Synbio) products for global customers with an expected total fermentation capacity of up to 1 million liters, equipped with the state of art up-stream and down-stream equipment with an estimated investment of USD 82 Million in phases.

"The collaborative model of Fermbox Bio provides contract development and manufacturing services to global customers. We believe that by joining forces with partners worldwide, like our joint venture, BBFB in Thailand, we can amplify our impact, accelerate innovation, and drive the sustainable transformation of industries," commented Mr. Subramani (suBBu) Ramachandrappa, Founder of Fermbox Bio.

"BBGI has entered a joint venture agreement with Fermbox Bio to mutually establish BBFB, the first large-scale advanced biotechnology plant (CDMO) in Southeast Asia and Thailand to produce bioproducts with precision fermentation process to support Bio-Circular-Green Economy Model. The BCG model is expected to enhance sustainability in biological resources and build inclusiveness in Thailand's economy, society and environment," said Mr. Kittiphong Limsuwannarot, BBGI's Chief executive Officer.

Fermbox Bio will contribute its expertise in synthetic biology and manufacturing processes, and BBGI will contribute its large-scale project execution, operational experience, and funding.

About Fermbox Bio Pvt. Ltd.

Fermbox Bio specializes in assisting businesses in mitigating supply chain risks by delivering sustainable and ethical Synbio solutions and products. Our collaborative 'lab-to-launch' framework expedites the introduction of next-gen Synbio solutions to the market with enhanced scalability and cost-effectiveness. We are actively developing collaborative ventures with companies across the globe for product development, scale-up, and commercialization. Central to our expertise is the capability to customize Synbio product solutions that effectively address industry-specific challenges.

To know more: www.fermbox.bio



About BBGI Public Company Limited

BBGI is a Bio-Based Green Innovation company in Thailand with a specific focus on biofuel products, including ethanol, biodiesel, sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) and other high-value bio-based and well-being products, all achieved through innovative biotechnology to be a leading Bio-Based Green Innovation company for sustainability.

To know more: https://www.bbgigroup.com/en/home



For media inquiries, please reach out to:

Head of Communications

Communications@fermbox.bio

+91-9686327305

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2254521/Fermbox_Logo.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Fermbox Bio