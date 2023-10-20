What's 90K Hours Worth?

Turning Point Productions Launches Special Edition of PassagesTV

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Turning Point Productions, a division of David Jeremiah's Turning Point broadcast ministry, is thrilled to announce a special edition of PassagesTV. This special edition campaign promises to be bigger, dive deeper, and share more captivating stories than ever before.

A career-ending injury. A job in juvenile hall. Two miscarriages in one year. And disbelief in the God of the Bible. What do these all have in common? They're snapshots, moments, and points on a timeline that catapulted real people toward discovering their God-given calling.

This is where it starts, but where does it go next?

The average person is estimated to spend 90,000 hours of their life at work. How can one be intentional with that time? How can one take that time and ensure they are not settling for anything less than God has called them to?

After three successful seasons of fast-paced travel adventures discovering new insights about God, their faith, and themselves, the PassagesTV team embarks on a new campaign and journey of discovery. This unique special edition of PassagesTV features people from various industries and backgrounds as they share their journey toward discovering and utilizing their God-given calling in everyday life. Viewers can anticipate episodes in this campaign that are filled with new stories, new places and faces, new questions, and new insights to help viewers discover the calling within their own lives.

"We've spent the last several months interviewing individuals from various industries, giftings, and seasons of life. Their stories have taught us what it takes to discover and utilize our God-given calling daily. My prayer is that these stories will help guide others wherever they find themselves on the journey to discovering their calling," said David Todd Jeremiah, Host and Co-Creator of PassagesTV

The Discover Your Calling PassagesTV special campaign premieres on October 20th and can be viewed at Passages.TV or YouTube. Don't miss this opportunity to be inspired and engaged in the great adventure of life as you immerse yourself in the stories of people's pursuit of God while navigating their calling.

PassagesTV was created by a team of young adults at Turning Point. Hosted by Dr. Jeremiah's grandson David Todd Jeremiah, PassagesTV creates innovative digital video content—for young adults, by young adults—to tackle some of the most pressing questions this generation faces today. This content can be found on the PassagesTV website, on YouTube, and on social media channels, including Facebook and Instagram.

Dr. David Jeremiah is a renowned Bible teacher, New York Times bestselling author, and founder/host of Turning Point Broadcast Ministry. With 40 years of ministry and "just getting started," his teaching has led to the creation of the Prophecy Academy , OVERCOMER, Airship Genesis , PassagesTV, Why the Nativity? , and PerhapsToday to name a few.

About Turning Point



Turning Point Ministries was founded in 1982 as the broadcast ministry of Dr. David Jeremiah to deliver the unchanging Word of God to an ever-changing world. More than three decades later, with a multimedia network featuring radio, television, online programming, magazine, and books, Turning Point reaches people around the globe with the saving knowledge of Jesus Christ. Turning Point is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization wholly supported by its patrons and not underwritten by any church or organization.

