Fenix24 Hires Security Industry Veteran Jeremiah Clark as CTO

Clark will focus on increasing the automation and tooling of Fenix24 to ensure it remains a market leader in restoration speed and approach

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., Oct. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fenix24 , an industry-leading cyber disaster recovery firm that is transforming the post-breach restoration process, has hired Jeremiah Clark as chief technology officer.

Clark brings over 15 years of experience in private-sector security software architecture and engineering for well-known brands such as Microsoft, VMware and Carbon Black, as well as holding public-sector technical roles in the U.S. Navy and government agencies. He will focus on leading the development of additional proprietary software and scripting for automated tools and selecting current and future technologies to ensure Fenix24 continues to be the fastest, most effective breach restoration service provider.

"Fenix24 already has the reputation for being the fastest restoration firm on the planet. With the addition of Clark, we have a world-class architect focusing on how Fenix24 can get even faster through automation, leveraging software already available in the market and the creation of new software that will further speed up Fenix24," said Mark Grazman, Conversant Group CEO. "Given Clark's passion for excellence and track record of innovation, we couldn't imagine a better fit for Fenix24."

Prior to joining Fenix24, Clark was founding chief architect for Sevco Security, where he was responsible for building the Software as a Service platform for Asset Intelligence. Previously, he held chief architect positions at VMware's Security Business Unit and Carbon Black.

Fenix24, part of the Conversant Group family of companies, is raising the bar for post-incident disaster recovery and restoration with a fast, thorough and professional operation. Our battle-tested professionals execute the most intelligent and strategic recovery playbook for minimal cost of incident response and business interruption. Fenix24 is the army you need to push out the criminals who have compromised your environment and restore your company's IT operations. Learn more at fenix24.com.

