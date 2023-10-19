RockItCoin Bolsters National Presence with Acquisition of FirstCoin ATM and Phoenix Crypto Bitcoin ATM Networks

CHICAGO, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a significant move that underscores its position as a market leader in the Bitcoin ATM space, RockItCoin is proud to announce the acquisition of both FirstCoin ATM and Phoenix Crypto. This expansion demonstrates RockItCoin's unwavering commitment to improving accessibility to cryptocurrencies and fortifying its position as a dominant player in the Bitcoin ATM industry.

RockItCoin Logo (PRNewswire)

RockItCoin announces its acquisition of FirstCoin ATM and Phoenix Crypto , expanding its network of Bitcoin ATMs.

FirstCoin ATM, a regional Bitcoin ATM operator, has locations primarily in California and Texas, while Phoenix Crypto extends its reach across Arizona. The joining of these entities under the RockItCoin name will expand RockItCoin's Bitcoin ATM network by 78 ATMs to well over 2,000 locations nationwide and will offer former Phoenix Crypto and FirstCoin ATM customers expanded access to RockItCoin's innovative products and solutions.

Commenting on the strategic move, RockItCoin CEO and founder Michael Dalesandro stated, "We are excited to bring Phoenix Crypto and FirstCoin ATM into the RockItCoin ecosystem. Their excellent track records and missions align with our own, and we're thrilled to welcome their users to our high-quality array of services."

This follows RockItCoin's acquisition of XBTeller, further expanding its national network and market influence. With over 2,000 Bitcoin ATMs in its network, RockItCoin is uniquely positioned to provide unmatched accessibility to cryptocurrencies and exceptional customer service.

In line with its commitment to the growth and accessibility of cryptocurrency services, RockItCoin continues to seek opportunities to collaborate with or acquire smaller operators in the Bitcoin ATM space. Entities interested in joining forces with RockItCoin, or those looking to benefit from a larger operational scope, are encouraged to reach out for potential collaboration.

"We believe in the power of collaboration and are dedicated to working with those who share our passion for pushing the boundaries of what's possible in the crypto world. This opportunity opens the door for more people to gain access to cryptocurrency and lead to wider adoption," said Ben Phillips, President of RockItCoin.

RockItCoin is poised to continue to lead the way in making cryptocurrency easy and accessible for all with a growing network of Bitcoin ATMs, user-friendly mobile app, OTC trading desk, and recently launched retail deposit service RockItCoin Go.

About RockItCoin:

Founded in 2015 by Michael Dalesandro, RockItCoin is a crypto blockchain company and Inc. 5000 honoree based in Chicago, IL. RockItCoin has a nationwide network of crypto ATMs with over 2,000 locations in 47 States and 16,000 retail deposit locations, providing consumers with the safest and fastest way to buy or sell cryptocurrencies. For more information, please visit rockitcoin.com and join the conversation on Facebook , X (formerly Twitter) , Instagram , and LinkedIn .

CONTACT:

Media

Jarryd Baynes

jarryd@rockitcoin.com

Business Inquiries

Mark Lewicky

bd@rockitcoin.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE RockItCoin