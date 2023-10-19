Ring Concierge Celebrates 10 Years of Disrupting the Jewelry Industry, Projected for their Best Year Yet

Impressive year-over-year growth, constant sell-out collections, and a new Mini Diamond Tennis Necklace – Ring Concierge shows how mastering social listening is key to growth

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Luxury jewelry favorite Ring Concierge is celebrating their 10 year anniversary, marking a true milestone that shows their tremendous growth and dedication to their community.

Founded by CEO Nicole Wegman, the brand listened, learned and grew alongside the voices that engaged with them on social media and beyond, helping to build the brand from the ground up. Wegman founded Ring Concierge with a mission to disrupt the industry and create fine jewelry and bespoke engagement rings from a female perspective, to speak to and design for the people who were most often purchasing and wearing them. Since its inception, Ring Concierge has connected with its community over social media, leading to 3.5x more engagement from their following than the luxury industry average, also contributing to 222% company growth over the past 3 years. This year, though the rest of the jewelry industry is forecasted to be down 18%, RC is on trend to have its best year yet - and has sold a fine jewelry piece every 5 minutes, every day so far in 2023.

"The last 10 years have been a journey, and I'm so grateful to the Ring Concierge community for supporting us as we grew and evolved," says Nicole Wegman, Founder & CEO. "I'm proud of the space we've created in the industry, where fine jewelry is designed from a female-first perspective, and where we listen to the voices of our fans and clients to shape products that they are passionate about."

In celebration of the anniversary, RC is launching a mini diamond tennis necklace – a piece the team designed with their unique perspective of being thoughtful about attainable prices while serving as a timeless classic. The diamonds are set in a cupcake setting where the metal setting extends out beyond the edge of the diamond to make them appear larger. Nicole Wegman shares that it's, "the perfect piece to show fans and new clients alike what the Ring Concierge brand is all about. Timeless designs at amazing price points, with thoughtful attention to small details to make sure each element of the piece maximizes the look–in this case, the diamonds."

Looking ahead, Ring Concierge aims to stay true to its brand ethos, which is all about curating timeless design pieces that don't follow trends but set them, all while ensuring these pieces are investments that its community can wear for a lifetime.

"My goal has always been to create pieces that are beautiful and thoughtful, yet attainable—timeless classics for the modern woman. We have big plans for 2024 and beyond and I'm excited to continue to innovate and bring the best experiences, products and services to our Ring Concierge community," Nicole Wegman shares.

