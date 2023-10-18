Notice Administrator Angeion Group Announces Proposed Settlement in Aqueous Film

Forming Foams Product Liability Litigation Involving Public Water Systems

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Angeion Group today issues a reminder that a settlement has been reached with Defendants in a product liability class action lawsuit involving all Public Water Systems in the US that draw or otherwise collect from any water source that, on or before June 30, 2023, was tested or otherwise analyzed for PFAS and found to contain any PFAS at any level; and All Public Water Systems in the US that, as of June 30, 2023, are (i) subject to the monitoring rules set forth in the U.S. EPA's Fifth Unregulated Contaminant Monitoring Rule ("UCMR 5") (i.e., "large" systems serving more than 10,000 people and "small" systems serving between 3,300 and 10,000 people), or (ii) required under applicable state or federal law to test or otherwise analyze any of their water sources or the water they provide for PFAS before the deadline of sample collection under UCMR 5.

Public Water System means a system for the provision of water to the public for human consumption through pipes or other constructed conveyances if such system has at least fifteen (15) service connections or regularly serves at least twenty-five (25) individuals. A "Public Water System" shall include the owner and/or operator of that system and any public entity that is legally responsible for funding (by statute, regulation, other law, or contract), other than a State or the federal government, a Public Water System described in such Paragraph or has authority to bring a claim on behalf of such a Public Water System.

What does the Settlement provide?

The Settling Defendants have agreed to pay $1,185,000,000, subject to final approval of the Settlement by the Court and certain other conditions specified in the Settlement Agreement. In no event shall the Settling Defendants be required to pay any amounts under the Settlement Agreement above the Settlement Amount. Any fees, costs, or expenses payable under the Settlement Agreement shall be paid out of, and shall not be in addition to, the Settlement Amount. Each Settlement Class Member who has not excluded themself from the Class will be eligible to receive a settlement check(s) from the Claims Administrator based on the Allocation Procedures developed by Class Counsel, which are subject to final approval by the Court as fair and reasonable and which are under the oversight of the Special Master.

How do I get a payment from the Settlement?

You must file a Claims Form to be eligible to receive a payment under the Settlement. You can submit your Claims Form online at www.PFASWaterSettlement.com, or you can download, complete and mail your Claims Form to the Claims Administrator at AFFF Public Water System Claims, PO Box 4466, Baton Rouge, LA 70821. The deadlines to submit a Claim Forms are illustrated below. Regardless of whether you file a Claims Form or receive any distribution under the Settlement, unless you timely opt out as described below, you will be bound by any judgment or other final disposition of the Released Claims, including the Release set forth in the Settlement Agreement, and will be precluded from pursuing claims against the Settling Defendants separately if those Claims are within the scope of the Release.

What are my rights?

If you are a Class member and do nothing, you will be bound by the Settlement and will give up any right to sue The Chemours Company, The Chemours Company FC, LLC, DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Corteva, Inc., and E.I. DuPont de Nemours and Company n/k/a EIDP, Inc. in a separate lawsuit related to the legal claims in this lawsuit. If you want to keep your right to separately sue The Chemours Company, The Chemours Company FC, LLC, DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Corteva, Inc., and E.I. DuPont de Nemours and Company n/k/a EIDP, Inc. you must exclude yourself from the Settlement by DECEMBER 4, 2023. If you do not exclude yourself, you may object to the Settlement and/or ask for permission to appear and speak at the Fairness Hearing but only if you do so by NOVEMBER 4, 2023. Complete information is available at www.PFASWaterSettlement.com.

The Court's hearing.

The Court will hold the Final Fairness Hearing in Hon. Sol Blatt, Jr., Courtroom of the United States District Court for the District of South Carolina, located at 85 Broad Street, Charleston, South Carolina 29401, on December 14, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. At that time, the Court will determine, among other things, (i) whether the Settlement should be granted final approval as fair, reasonable, and adequate, (ii) whether the Released Claims should be dismissed with prejudice pursuant to the terms of the Settlement Agreement, (iii) whether the Settlement Class should be conclusively certified, (iv) whether Settlement Class Members should be bound by the Release set forth in the Settlement Agreement, (v) the amount of attorneys' fees and costs to be awarded to Class Counsel, if any, and (vi) the amount of the award to be made to the Class Representatives for their services, if any. The Final Fairness Hearing may be postponed, adjourned, or continued by Order of the Court without further notice to the Class.

For more information, visit www.PFASWaterSettlement.com or call toll-free 1-855-714-4341.

