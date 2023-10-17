SunChips® Showcases Artwork from Underrepresented Artists in "Art Seen" Honors

The brand will display art on SunChips bags in stores this month and champion artists through a $100,000 donation and partnership with nonprofit arts organization YoungArts

PLANO, Texas, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SunChips celebrates individuality and believes different perspectives fuel a one-of-a-kind world. As part of that mission, its "Art Seen" program has put a spotlight on originality among artists to help more art be seen. Today, the brand has unveiled the "Art Seen" 2023 winning artists and their original artwork which will take over millions of SunChips bags at retailers across the country.

The SunChips “Art Seen” 2023 winning artists include Darnell “Solo” Kirkwood, Maruja Panti and Megan Lewis. Their artwork will be featured on millions of SunChips bags across the country as well as local mural installations in the artists’ hometowns and on SunChips social media channels. (PRNewswire)

"Since 2021, the SunChips 'Art Seen' program has shined a light on artists whose diverse viewpoints make the world a brighter place," said Rhasheda Boyd, vice president of marketing at Frito-Lay. "With less than 15% of art in permanent collections in the U.S. created by women and people of color, SunChips was inspired to drive a greater impact in the art community. Featuring these artists' work on our packaging in retailers nationwide allows us to do our part to offer more exposure for these talented individuals in unexpected ways."

The work of three selected artists will be featured on millions of SunChips bags across the country as well as local mural installations in the artists' hometowns and on SunChips social media channels.

These artists include:

Maruja Panti , Catanduanes, Philippines : Maruja is a self-made artist. She believes, "No one colors the world and reflects the light exactly the way you can," and that her art goes beyond its form. Her work explores topics of feminism, beauty and contemporary struggles of peoples, especially women, today. Her commissioned artwork for the SunChips Original flavor tells a story of embracing individuality by following your passions.





Darnell "Solo" Kirkwood , Los Angeles, California : Darnell believes art has empowered his appreciation to creatively shift narratives, allowing him to be more present and one with the universe. The energy of each piece, including his commissioned artwork for the SunChips Garden Salsa flavor, derives from and is dedicated to the journeys traveled through the perseverance of both dreamers and visionaries – against all odds.





Megan Lewis , Baltimore, Maryland : Megan's work allows her to communicate meaningfully and think outside the intellectual and artistic "holding" patterns. Her paintings depict Black men and women usually existing in a resting position, focusing on their facial features and accented by swings of color and thick paint strokes. Her commissioned artwork for the SunChips Harvest Cheddar flavor celebrates a season of harvest with vibrant plants and colors.

To further champion the next generation of emerging artists, SunChips is donating $100,000 to YoungArts, an organization that identifies exceptional young artists, amplifies their potential and invests in their lifelong creative freedom. The donation will fund artistic needs such as studio space and art supplies, as well as professional development, impacting more than 30 artists.

"At YoungArts, we value the creative expression that comes from a multitude of lived experiences," said Angela Goding, senior director, strategic partnerships at YoungArts. "We're grateful to join SunChips in celebrating how artists connect us through their uniquely personal work."

Fans can also get involved in the support of underrepresented artists through an interactive branded lens experience on SnapChat that will feature the work of artist Glenn Espinosa from YoungArts. To access the interactive lens and amplify the work, fans can scan the code on the back of specially-marked "Art Seen" SunChips packaging, snap and share with their friends. Fans can also access the interactive lens on www.SunChipsArtSeen.com or by exploring the SnapChat app.

SunChips will donate an additional $1 to YoungArts for each Snap shared between 10/9/23 and 11/5/23, up to $40,000. To learn more about the program, head to www.SunChipsArtSeen.com.

