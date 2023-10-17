Sigmoid appoints Shankar Viswanathan as Chief Commercial Officer

SAN FRANCISCO and LONDON, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sigmoid , a leading data engineering and AI consulting firm, today announced the appointment of Shankar Viswanathan as their Chief Commercial Officer. Shankar will help Sigmoid's clients to leverage the power of data to win sustainably and transform businesses leveraging digitalization, analytics, and AI strategy.

Prior to this, Shankar was at Procter & Gamble for over three decades, where he held various key and strategic leadership roles across categories and brands. He has a proven track record of successfully leading end-to-end enterprise transformations, resulting in strong and sustained financial performance in diverse, developed, and emerging markets. He is one of the leaders who have leveraged the power of data and technology to deliver exceptional results.

"Shankar's invaluable experience in driving transformative go-to-market strategies and innovative data solutions aligns with Sigmoid's outlook," said Lokesh Anand , CEO and Co-Founder of Sigmoid. "As we continue to strengthen our vertical offerings and develop specialized accelerators, we look forward to his leadership in capability enhancement and client value delivery."

Expressing his excitement, Shankar Viswanathan shared "Sigmoid's rapid growth in data engineering and analytics is truly inspiring! With the AI and analytics market set to reach $100 billion by 2026, Sigmoid is currently at an inflection point of growth. I look forward to contributing to our clients' success and ongoing tech innovation across the end-to-end data analytics spectrum, empowering global businesses with data engineering, AI and consulting services."

Sigmoid, marking its 10-year anniversary this year, has featured in the Inc. 5000 and Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ list of fastest-growing companies in North America for three consecutive years now. The strategic hires of advisors, deep domain experts and industry veterans have strengthened its position as a leading provider of data engineering and AI services . Based in Singapore, Shankar, with his vast experience of transforming businesses and delivering sustainable winning results, is poised to steer Sigmoid to the next level of growth.

Sigmoid combines data engineering and AI consulting to help enterprises gain competitive advantage through effective data-driven decision making. Some of the world's largest data producers are engaging with Sigmoid to solve complex business problems. Sigmoid's data professionals provide deep expertise in data engineering, cloud data modernization, predictive analytics, generative AI and DataOps.

