National Hiring Alert: Adecco Ramps Up Recruiting for Thousands of Seasonal Jobs

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Adecco, U.S. , part of the world's leading provider of workforce solutions, today announced plans to recruit for thousands of seasonal job openings timed to the hotly-anticipated return of its annual holiday hiring roadshow.

From now through November, Adecco's industry-recognized career experts will travel across the country in a fleet of "jobmobiles" to bring opportunities to candidates and help fill critical seasonal roles. Jobmobiles will be equipped to process candidates in real-time, enabling Adecco to bring its world-class services and resources directly to job seekers.

Throughout Adecco's holiday hiring roadshow, Adecco will work to match top talent with thousands of in-person and remote seasonal positions across California, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Nevada, New Hampshire, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and Washington. This on-the-go extension of Adecco's branch network will offer local job seekers a unique opportunity to work with an Adecco recruiter in-person to easily apply for all relevant positions. Candidates may even have the opportunity to start next-day.

Adecco has noted some of the most in-demand roles for this holiday shopping season are for warehouse and customer care associates. Both feature a variety of unique benefits and perks, such as referral and attendance bonuses, flexible shift schedules, and training and career advancement opportunities. Furthermore, many of this year's seasonal openings will have the potential to extend into full-time positions. More about this season's hottest jobs below:

Those who are team-oriented, have an aptitude for learning and enjoy a flexible schedule are strongly encouraged to apply.



Many of these roles are open to entry-level candidates, making them the ideal position for candidates interested in advancing their career in rapidly growing sectors.



These workers can benefit from opportunities for reskilling and upskilling, as well as the chance to gain first-hand experience with the latest warehouse technology.

As many customer care roles enable work-from-home and/or flexible hours, candidates who desire increased flexibility should consider applying.

"Seasonal hiring is once again in full swing, as many employers are eager to ramp up their staff to meet consumer demand ahead of the holiday shopping season," said Geno Cutolo, head of Adecco, North America. "Across the country, we help match thousands of job seekers with a variety of seasonal roles. Whether candidates are most interested in flexibility, career advancement or making extra income during the holidays, we have an opportunity for them."

Added Cutolo, "We are passionate about meeting the unique needs of our candidates, and take great pride in making job matches that often extend long beyond the holiday season. As our jobmobile team hits the road, we look forward to welcoming back the many seasonal candidates who return year after year, and we're thrilled to continue helping employers prepare for one of the busiest times of year."

Job seekers can apply for Adecco's seasonal job openings online here or find out where the jobmobiles will make their next stop by following the Adecco Jobmobile Facebook page on social media.

