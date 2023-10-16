Schachter "Catch the Energy" Conference Opens the Market

TORONTO, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Josef Schachter, President of Schachter Energy Research Service, and Author of the Schachter Energy Report, along with company executives that are presenting at the conference this year, joined Berk Sumen, Head, Company Services, Toronto Stock Exchange, to open the market.

Schachter Energy Research Service is celebrating their 4th Annual "Catch the Energy" Conference in Calgary on October 14, 2023.

The conference is an opportunity for active investors interested in the energy, clean technology and critical materials sectors to interact directly with CEOs and other company executives as they share their stories and answer audience questions in a moderated format.

