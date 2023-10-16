Introducing "Extra Helpings," Chick-fil-A's First-Ever Cookbook Inspired by the Chick-fil-A Shared Table Program

The digital cookbook features recipes and stories from nonprofits engaged in the Chick-fil-A Shared Table program, which helps divert surplus food from Chick-fil-A restaurants to feed those in need

ATLANTA, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Chick-fil-A, Inc. released its first cookbook to raise awareness of food insecurity and the importance of reducing food waste. The digital cookbook, which is available at no cost, is inspired by the Chick-fil-A Shared Table® food donation program and features recipes from local nonprofit partners which repurpose Chick-fil-A® restaurant food donations to help feed their communities across the U.S., Canada and piloting in Puerto Rico later this fall. To celebrate the cookbook's launch, Chick-fil-A, Inc. is also donating a collective $1 million in October 2023 to Feeding America®, Second Harvest in Canada and seven Chick-fil-A Shared Table nonprofit partners working to address food insecurity and hunger.

Titled "Extra Helpings: Inspiring Stories and Imaginative Recipes from Chick-fil-A Shared Table®", the digital cookbook includes:

26 easy-to-follow recipes for breakfasts, side dishes, dinners and desserts – such as breakfast casseroles, chicken enchiladas and apple cobbler – which utilize common extra food items in home kitchens

A few classic Chick-fil-A recipes, including fan-favorite former menu items like Coleslaw and Chicken Salad

Heartwarming stories from Chick-fil-A Shared Table nonprofit partners detailing how they care for those in need

According to Feeding America, 34 million Americans—including 9 million children—are food insecure. Simultaneously, ReFED estimates that 160 billion pounds of food is wasted each year in the U.S. alone. Through the Chick-fil-A Shared Table program, the company is working to help to reduce food waste and help turn surplus food from Chick-fil-A restaurants into nourishing meals for those in need.

"Our goal for 'Extra Helpings' is not only to inspire individuals to reimagine their extra food into new, delicious recipes, but also spark conversations about the important issues of food insecurity and food waste," said Brent Fielder, senior director of corporate social responsibility for Chick-fil-A, Inc. "Participating Chick-fil-A Owner-Operators across the U.S. and Canada care for their neighbors and communities through Chick-fil-A Shared Table food donations, collectively donating over 23 million meals in the past 11 years. While we're pleased with this milestone, we know there is more work to be done, which is why we're spotlighting this important issue."

Caring for Communities Through Food

Since the program launched in 2012, more than 23 million meals have been created from Chick-fil-A Shared Table donations from nearly 2,000 Chick-fil-A restaurants throughout the U.S. and Canada .

The Chick-fil-A Shared Table program also supports Chick-fil-A, Inc.'s corporate social responsibility goal to divert more than 25 million pounds of restaurant food waste from landfills by 2025.

"Chick-fil-A Shared Table empowers local restaurant Owner-Operators to be a good neighbor within their communities," said Marshall Wilkins, a local Chick-fil-A Owner-Operator in Knoxville, Tenn., who helped create the Chick-fil-A Shared Table program in 2012. "The 'Extra Helpings' cookbook is more than just an opportunity to share recipes – it's a tool to help inspire meaningful change and honor nonprofit partners that are working to make a significant impact in their communities. Together, we can address the root causes of both hunger and food waste."

"Extra Helpings" is free to access for anyone interested in learning more about how to reduce food waste in their own kitchen. For more information and to view the digital cookbook, please visit extrahelpings.com. Learn more about the Chick-fil-A Shared Table program here and other ways Chick-fil-A, Inc. is giving back to its local communities here.

About Chick-fil-A, Inc.

Atlanta-based Chick-fil-A, Inc. is a restaurant company known for the Original Chick-fil-A® Chicken Sandwich and signature hospitality. Represented by more than 190,000 Team Members, Operators and Staff, Chick-fil-A® restaurants serve guests freshly prepared food at more than 2,800 restaurants in the United States, Puerto Rico and Canada. The family-owned and privately held restaurant company was founded in 1967 by S. Truett Cathy and is committed to serving the local communities in which its franchised restaurants operate.

Known for its leadership and growth opportunities, in 2022 Chick-fil-A was named a Best Employer in America by Forbes and a top company for career opportunities for Black employees by Glassdoor. The company was also awarded the Employee's Choice by Glassdoor honoring top CEOs and was named a Culture 500 Culture Champion in 2020. A leader in customer service, Chick-fil-A was named QSR magazine's Drive-Thru Restaurant of the Year in 2021. More information on Chick-fil-A is available at www.chick-fil-a.com and @ChickfilANews.

