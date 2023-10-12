TELEMUS CAPITAL NAMED TO FORBES/SHOOK TOP RIA LIST FOR SECOND CONSECUTIVE YEAR

Michigan-based firm honored at No. 15 on prestigious national list

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Telemus Capital , LLC ("Telemus"), an independent wealth advisory firm, is pleased to announce that it has ranked among the top 20 nationwide on the Forbes/Shook America's Top RIA Firms list for 2023, marking the second consecutive year of this remarkable achievement.

Telemus was among the top-ranked RIA firms in the state of Michigan and #15 in the nation.

"We are deeply humbled to be recognized by Forbes, a testament to our commitment to excellence. This acknowledgment fuels our determination to grow and innovate in order to better serve our clients across the nation," said Lyle Wolberg, CFP®, CEO and Partner at Telemus Capital. "Throughout our journey, we've remained steadfast in our commitment to assembling a skilled team and providing tailor-made solutions, all with the aim of empowering our clients to achieve their financial, investment, and life objectives while also securing their peace of mind."

The Forbes ranking of America's Top RIA Firms, developed by SHOOK Research, is based on an algorithm of qualitative criteria, mostly gained through telephone, virtual and in-person due diligence interviews, and quantitative data. The algorithm weighs factors like revenue trends, assets under management, compliance records, industry experience, and those that encompass best practices and approach to working with clients.

Telemus currently oversees and advises on a substantial portfolio of approximately $3.1 billion in investment assets, diligently catering to the needs of affluent individuals, families and their associated interests.

Data provided by SHOOK ® Research, LLC. Data as of 3/31/23. Neither Forbes nor SHOOK receive a fee in exchange for rankings. The full Forbes rankings and additional award methodology information are available here.

About Telemus

Founded in 2005 as a fee-based registered investment advisor committed to upholding a high fiduciary standard, as of 3/31/23 Telemus currently manages and advises on approximately $3.1 billion in investment assets for wealthy individuals, families and their related interests. SEC registration does not constitute an endorsement of the firm by the Commission nor does it indicate that the adviser has attained a particular level of skill or ability. Telemus is based in Southfield, Michigan, with offices in Ann Arbor, Michigan, and Chicago, Illinois. For more information, please visit telemus.com.

