Avenge Bio to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference

3rd Annual Needham Private Biotech Company Virtual 1x1 Forum

Date & Time: October 17-18, 2023

In September 2023, Avenge Bio received FDA Fast Track designation for AVB-001. AVB-001 is an encapsulated cell product engineered to produce native human interleukin-2 (hIL-2) and is delivered intraperitoneally (IP) to patients. Avenge is currently enrolling patients in a First-in-Human, Phase 1/2, multicenter clinical trial (NCT05538624) designed to evaluate the safety and efficacy of AVB-001. The Company has advanced through multiple dose levels in a dose escalation cohort and expects to initiate a Phase 2 dose expansion trial in 1H 2024.

About LOCOcyte™ Platform

Our LOCOcyte™ allogeneic cell-based immunotherapy platform enables potent localized modulation of the immune system which also precipitates a systemic immune response, allowing us to treat previously intractable cancers. The technology leverages three unique advantages:

Potent immune effector molecules are generated by synthetically engineering allogeneic cells creating a ready-to-use therapy,



Therapy is localized in proximity to the primary tumor site and generates innate and adaptive immune response, and



The immunomodulator trains the patient's immune system generating a robust immune response that seeks and eradicates distal metastasis without systemic toxicity.

About Avenge Bio

Avenge Bio, Inc. ("Avenge") is an oncology-focused biotechnology company developing transformative cell-based immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of intractable solid tumors by incorporating its LOCOcyte™ platform. The LOCOcyte™ platform leverages proprietary engineered cells delivered to the local tumor environment that generate high concentrations of immune effector molecules in proximity to the tumor. This initiates a robust, local, and durable systemic immune response while avoiding toxicities associated with systemic immunotherapies. Avenge's most advanced product candidate, AVB-001, produces native IL-2 immunotherapy and is initially being studied in metastatic peritoneal cancers such as ovarian cancer. Avenge has additional pipeline candidates for the treatment of a wide range of cancers including pancreatic, lung and breast cancers. Avenge was founded in 2019 based upon technology developed in the laboratory of Omid Veiseh, Ph.D. and has an exclusive license from Rice University for this technology. To learn more about Avenge visit: www.avengebio.com and follow us on LinkedIn, X, or Instagram.

