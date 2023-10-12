18th Annual Topanga Film Festival: UNREEL - Keeping it Real in an Unreal World

October 19-22, 2023, Topanga, California

TOPANGA, Calif., Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Topanga Film Festival (TFF) is back with its 18th edition, bringing together a dynamic community of filmmakers, storytellers, activists, and technologists for a four-day exploration of cinema and its role in an increasingly complex world. The festival runs from October 19 to October 22, with screenings and events at Froggy's Fish Market and Corazon Performing Arts in Topanga, California.

The Theme: UNREEL

In an era characterized by dissonance and division, TFF serves as a beacon for those looking to make sense of our ever-changing realities. The festival's theme, "UNREEL – Keeping it Real in an Unreal World," will delve into the blurred lines between fiction and reality through an exciting curation of films, discussions, and workshops.

Programming Highlights

Over 35 films, including 3 narrative and 12 documentary features.

The International Short Film Competition vying for The Coveted Coyote Award.

A Young Filmmakers Showcase, panel talks on topics like "The Rise of AI," and more.

Not-to-Miss Films and Events

Thursday, Oct 19 : "Speed Is Expensive," narrated by Topanga's own Ewan McGregor + " Colin Hay – Waiting For My Real Life," Colin Hay ( Men At Work ) will attend and perform post screening.

Friday, Oct 20 : "Rachel's Farm," Rachel Ward will attend.

Saturday, Oct 21 : "Common Ground," a Tribeca Film Festival Winner and sequel to "Kiss the Ground" narrated by Laura Dern and featuring Jason Momoa , Rosario Dawson , Woody Harrelson , Ian Somerhalder , Donald Glover . Laura Dern will attend, followed by afterparty with DJ Jeremy Sole .

Sunday, Oct 22 : "Moby | Punk Rock Vegan Movie," Moby will attend.

Ticket Information

All Access VIP Festival Passes: $350

One Day All Access Passes: $100

Single Screening Tickets: $35

For more detailed ticketing and donor info, please visit www.topangafilminstitute.org

Venues

Froggy's Fish Market: 1105 Topanga Canyon Blvd, Topanga, CA 90290

Corazon Performing Arts: 1125 S Topanga Canyon Blvd, Topanga, CA 90290

About the Topanga Film Institute

The Topanga Film Institute is a 501[c]3 organization that hosts TFF to foster global connections, inspire creativity, and advance humanity through year-round events, workshops, and networking opportunities.

Join us for a cinematic experience like no other, as we navigate the ever-evolving landscape of storytelling in the 21st century.

