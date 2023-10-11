T. ROWE PRICE GROUP REPORTS PRELIMINARY MONTH-END ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT FOR SEPTEMBER 2023

BALTIMORE, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ-GS: TROW), today reported preliminary month-end assets under management of $1.35 trillion as of September 30, 2023. Preliminary net outflows were $4.2 billion for September 2023 and $17.4 billion for the quarter-ended September 2023.

The below table shows the firm's assets under management as of September 30, 2023, and for the prior month-, quarter-, and year-end by asset class and in the firm's target date retirement portfolios.





As of



Preliminary(a)











(in billions)

9/30/2023

8/31/2023

6/30/2023

12/31/2022

















Equity

$ 690

$ 730

$ 732

$ 664 Fixed income, including money market

169

169

169

167 Multi-asset

440

457

453

400 Alternatives

47

46

45

44 Total assets under management

$ 1,346

$ 1,402

$ 1,399

$ 1,275

















Target date retirement products

$ 372

$ 384

$ 380

$ 334

(a) Preliminary - subject to adjustment

T. Rowe Price will release Q3 2023 earnings on Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:00 AM ET. The company will host an earnings call from 8:00 – 8:45 AM ET that day. To access the webcast and accompanying materials, visit the company's investor relations website at: investors.troweprice.com

Founded in 1937, Baltimore-based T. Rowe Price (troweprice.com) is a global investment management organization that provides a broad array of mutual funds, subadvisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries. The organization also offers a variety of sophisticated investment planning and guidance tools. T. Rowe Price's disciplined, risk-aware investment approach focuses on diversification, style consistency, and fundamental research.

View original content:

SOURCE T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc.