Pega to Announce Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2023 and Host Conference Call and Webcast

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ: PEGA), the low-code platform provider empowering the world's leading enterprises to Build for Change®, today announced it will report financial results for the third quarter of 2023 on Wednesday, October 25, 2023, after market close.

A conference call and audio-only webcast will be conducted at 8:00 a.m. EDT on Thursday, October 26, 2023. Members of the public and investors are invited to join the call and participate in the question and answer session by dialing 1-877-407-9039 (domestic), 1-201-689-8470 (international), or via webcast (https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1636774&tp_key=0bfa15da66) by logging onto www.pega.com at least five minutes prior to the event's broadcast and clicking on the webcast icon in the Investors section.

A replay of the call will also be available on www.pega.com by clicking the Earnings Calls link in the Investors section.

About Pegasystems

Pega provides a powerful low-code platform that empowers the world's leading enterprises to Build for Change. Clients use our AI-powered decisioning and workflow automation to solve their most pressing business challenges – from personalizing engagement to automating service to streamlining operations. Since 1983, we've built our scalable and flexible architecture to help people focus on what matters most, so they can meet today's customer demands while continuously transforming for tomorrow. For more information on Pegasystems (NASDAQ: PEGA) visit www.pega.com.

